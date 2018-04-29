Core Integrated Health Expands Program to Help Patients Suffering from Type 2 Diabetes and Low Thyroid Disorders

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., April 29, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Core Integrated Health is expanding its already highly desired program to further focus care and treatment for those suffering from the debilitating effects of type 2 diabetes and low thyroid disorders, two of many conditions that are hitting the American population at epidemic proportions.

As part of the specialized focus on hypothyroid disorders and type 2 diabetic treatment, Core Integrated Health has become host to a series of condition-specific events at a variety of convenient locations that create an opportunity where prospective patients, ready to transform their health for good, have the chance to meet with the practitioners and dive deep into their questions surrounding their condition and the treatment options beyond prescription regimens. Well-received by both the type 2 diabetes and hypothyroid communities, the events have become highly regarded and in high demand. As the event grows in popularity, those interested in attending are encouraged to register as soon as possible.

"Type 2 diabetes and hypothyroidism are preventing an entire community of people from living their lives to the fullest. Unfortunately, people typically come to us as a last resort, full of skepticism and lacking hope. When they start our protocol and start feeling the results, they're amazed at what the program has given back to them. That is the most rewarding thing to see-- healing that is so fast, undeniable, and powerful. We're giving them their lives back," comments Dr. Cora Lanyon, DC of Functional Medicine Institute. "Our number one goal is to always help our patients find the root cause of their symptoms and teach them how to become active participants throughout their ongoing healing processes."

Core Integrated Health is a health care clinic led by Dr. Cora Lanyon, DC, a practitioner with extensive experience in functional medicine and clinical nutrition.

Contrary to what is dictated by traditional medicine practice, the doctors at Core Integrated Health seek to support patients' health restoration journies by getting to the root of what is feeding the disease process, then developing individual-specific treatment protocols that specifically target the cause of poor health to achieve an improved state of health and well-being.

Core Integrated Health:

Dr. Cora Lanyon, DC founded Core Integrated Health to help relieve the suffering of those dealing with chronic illness. Core Integrated Health's mission is to provide patients with education alongside care so that they may become active components in their health care transformations. Dr. Lanyon believes that a gained sense of responsibility and motivation allows every patient to reduce or reverse his or her symptoms and overhaul a once declining overall health. For more information, visit https://www.coreintegratedhealth.com.

