Corindus Announces $25 Million Private Placement of Series A Convertible Preferred Shares and Warrants

Corindus
Vascular Robotics, Inc. (NYSE American: CVRS), a leading developer
of precision vascular robotics, announced today that it has entered into
definitive agreements to issue newly-designated Series A Convertible
Preferred Stock to a select group of existing investors including Hudson
Executive Capital and BioStar Ventures, and new investors, for gross
proceeds of $25 million before deducting offering expenses. Under the
terms of the transaction, the Company will issue shares of Series A
Convertible Preferred Stock convertible into 20,000,000 shares of its
Common Stock at a rate of $1.25 per share. The Company is also issuing
to the investors warrants to purchase an aggregate of 8,750,000 shares
of the Company’s Common Stock at an exercise price of $1.40 per share.
The transaction is expected to close on or about March 16, 2018, and is
subject to customary closing conditions. The closing price per share of
the Company’s Common Stock on the NYSE American on March 15, 2018 was
$1.29 per share.
Shares of the Company’s Series A Convertible Preferred Stock will be
entitled to receive non-compounding dividends in additional shares of
preferred stock, at the rate of 12% per annum, subject to reduction in
the event certain milestones are achieved.
The net proceeds are expected to be approximately $24.5 million.
Corindus intends to use the proceeds of the offering for general
corporate purposes including global commercialization of its CorPath GRX
System. The CorPath System is the first and only FDA-cleared medical
device to bring robotic precision to both percutaneous coronary and
percutaneous vascular procedures. The Company believes this offering
will enable it to fund ongoing growth and will enhance the Company’s
ability to optimize the potential of its new products and capabilities.
Holders of approximately 38% of the Company’s outstanding Common Stock
have entered into irrevocable agreements to vote their shares in
connection with the transactions to allow the potential full conversion
of all dividends in additional shares of stock, which we expect to occur
at the 2018 Annual Stockholder Meeting.
Following the consummation of the private placement, the Company intends
to enter into a term loan and revolving line of credit agreement
with Silicon Valley Bank and Solar Capital Ltd., providing access to a
new four-year term loan for up to $23 million, with $12 million funded
at closing and remainder available upon attainment of milestones, as
well as a revolving line of credit for up to $3 million. The closing of
the term loan and revolving line of credit will be conditioned upon the
closing of the private placement.
In connection with the transaction, Douglas Braunstein has been
appointed to the Company’s Board of Directors, effective as of the
closing of the private placement. Mr. Braunstein is a seasoned investor
and veteran advisor to public companies. Since 2015, Mr. Braunstein has
served as the managing partner and founder of Hudson Executive Capital.
Previously, Mr. Braunstein served in various roles at JPMorgan
Chase & Co., including as vice chairman and chief financial officer.
"We are very pleased with this transaction and to have these leading
firms invest in Corindus,” said Mark Toland, Corindus President and CEO.
"The guidance and leadership from Doug’s addition to our board of
directors will bring significant value to Corindus as we continue to
ramp up our commercial efforts with CorPath GRX.”
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the
solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any
sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which
such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the
registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such
state and other jurisdiction.
The securities offered and to be sold by Corindus in the private
placement have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as
amended, or state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the
United States absent registration with the Securities and Exchange
Commission ("SEC") or an applicable exemption from such registration
requirements. Corindus has agreed to file a registration statement with
the SEC covering the resale of the shares of Common Stock underlying
securities sold in the private placement within 30 days of the closing
of the private placement. Any resale of Corindus’ securities under such
resale registration statement will be made only by means of a prospectus.
About Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc.
Corindus
Vascular Robotics, Inc. is a global technology leader in
robotic-assisted vascular interventions. The Company's CorPath®
System is the first FDA-cleared medical device to bring robotic
precision to both percutaneous coronary and percutaneous vascular
procedures. The CorPath GRX System builds on the CorPath platform with
the addition of important key features that increase precision, improve
workflow, and extend the capabilities and range of procedures that can
be performed robotically. In addition, CorPath protects physicians and
staff from the occupational hazards of working with radiation exposure
in the cath lab. With the CorPath platform, Corindus brings robotic
precision to interventional procedures to optimize clinical outcomes and
minimize the costs associated with complications of improper stent
placement during manual procedures. For additional information, visit www.corindus.com,
and follow @CorindusInc.
Forward Looking Statements
Statements made in this release that are not statements of historical
or current facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of
the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking
statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other
factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements
of Corindus to be materially different from historical results or from
any future results or projections expressed or implied by such
forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue
reliance on any forward looking statements. In addition to statements
that explicitly describe such risks and uncertainties, readers are urged
to consider statements in the conditional or future tenses or that
includes terms such as "believes," "belief," "expects," "estimates,"
"intends," "anticipates" or "plans" to be uncertain and forward-looking.
Forward-looking statements may include comments as to Corindus’ beliefs
and expectations as to future events and trends affecting its business
and are necessarily subject to uncertainties, many of which are outside
Corindus’ control.
Examples of such statements are that:
-
the closing of the offering is expected to close on or about March
16, 2018,
-
the proceeds will enable the Company to fund ongoing growth and
will enhance the Company’s ability to optimize the potential of its
new products and capabilities,
-
we expect shareholder approval of the transactions to occur at the
2018 Annual Stockholder Meeting, and
-
the Company intends to enter into a term loan and revolving line of
credit agreement with Silicon Valley Bank and Solar Capital Ltd.,
providing access to a new four-year term loan for up to $23 million,
with $12 million funded at closing and remainder available upon
attainment of milestones, as well as a revolving line of credit for up
to $3 million.
Important factors that could cause actual results to differ
materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements are
described in the sections titled "Risk Factors" in the company's filings
with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent
Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as well
as reports on Form 8-K, including, but not limited to the following: the
rate of adoption of our CorPath System and the rate of use of our
cassettes; risks associated with market acceptance, including pricing
and reimbursement; our ability to enforce our intellectual property
rights; our need for additional funds to support our operations; our
ability to manage expenses and cash flow; factors relating to
engineering, regulatory, manufacturing, sales and customer service
challenges; potential safety and regulatory issues that could slow or
suspend our sales; and the effect of credit, financial and economic
conditions on capital spending by our potential customers. Forward
looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Corindus
undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any
forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information,
future events or otherwise that occur after that date. More information
is available on Corindus' website at http://www.corindus.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180316005371/en/