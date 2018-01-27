Cosmo Music Honoured with NAMM Milestone Award for 50 Years of Service in the Music Products Industry

ANAHEIM, CA, Jan. 27, 2018 /CNW/ - Cosmo Music of Richmond Hill, ON was honoured at The 2018 NAMM Show with the National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM) Milestone Award for 50 years of service in the music products industry. Presented annually by NAMM President and CEO Joe Lamond, the Milestone Award recognizes music businesses that have flourished through changing business environments to reach a noteworthy anniversary.

"We're absolutely thrilled to be honoured at NAMM 2018," says Mark Hebert, Cosmo Music's President & CEO. "50 years is a huge milestone for us. We couldn't have imagined coming this far without our industry friends, suppliers and customers! Thank you all!"

Cosmo Music was started in 1968 by Tom Hebert, who was fresh out of the Air Force. Over the years, Cosmo Music continually grew to give customers an interactive music experience. In May 2008, they proudly opened their current location – a 56,000 square foot music superstore.

"On behalf of all NAMM member companies, it is truly an honour to recognize Cosmo Music for their 50 years in service to both the music products industry and to their community," noted Lamond. "Cosmo Music has demonstrated the perseverance and passion to stand the test of time, inspire countless others and create a more musical world for the benefit of all."

The Milestone Awards are presented annually to industry leaders celebrating notable anniversaries during The NAMM Show, held during the month of January in Anaheim, California. The NAMM Show brings together over 100,000 industry professionals to preview the latest gear, attend educational sessions, and network with peers from more than 129 countries and regions.

Located in Richmond Hill, ON, Cosmo Music proudly employs over 200 employees including 22 repair technicians and 80 highly-qualified teachers.

About NAMM

The National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM) is the not-for-profit association with a mission to strengthen the $17 billion music products industry. NAMM is comprised of approximately 10,300 members located in 104 countries and regions. NAMM events and members fund The NAMM Foundation's efforts to promote the pleasures and benefits of music, and advance active participation in music making across the lifespan. For more information about NAMM, visit www.namm.org, call 800.767.NAMM (6266) or follow the organization on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

SOURCE Cosmo Music