Creative Realities provides update on Corporate Progress

LOUISVILLE, Ky., June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Creative Realities, Inc. ("Creative Realities," "CRI," or the "Company") (OTCQX: CREX), a leading provider of digital marketing solutions, provided a corporate progress update on previously-announced activities.

Rick Mills, Chief Executive Officer, remarked, "Our business is experiencing tremendous momentum in the marketplace with respect to both organic and inorganic growth throughout the remainder of 2018. We are participating in an increasing number of opportunities and are converting those opportunities with great success, as evidenced by recent of a multi-million-dollar follow-on order from an existing software and services customer.

As previously communicated, our intentions for the remainder of calendar 2018 are focused on the following actions:

Achieve scale through the pursuit of organic revenue growth and accretive acquisitions;

Solidify the balance sheet and simplify the capital structure through the reduction of debt and conversion of preferred equity into common stock; and

Meet the requirements necessary to obtain a listing for the Company's common stock on a national securities exchange."

Mr. Mills added, "As we have stated before, our primary goal for 2018 is to achieve scale and operating leverage which will result in sustainable profitability. We are actively working on various consolidation opportunities and have made significant progress in discussions with a number of parties. Our record customer backlog and project pipeline is a testament to the sales and management teams who have established best of breed solutions for our customers. These differentiated solutions are translating into significant wins in the marketplace."

2018 Financial Guidance

The Company is reaffirming its 2018 financial guidance previously provided in connection with our FY2017 earnings release as follows:

Organic revenue growth for FY18 of approximately 83%, to $33 million .

. 2018 positive EBITDA of approximately $3.5 million , excluding one-time, non-cash charges related to restructuring.

Creative Realities helps retailers and brands use the latest technologies to inspire shopper engagement in and around the Store. Founded over 15 years ago, the firm's evolving client base has led to recognized leadership in deploying technology aligned with strategic and consumer behavior goals at Retail. The firm has created and delivered consumer/shopper experiences, designs and installs high-end audio-visual networks, and is actively providing recurring SaaS and support services across diverse categories: Automotive, Apparel & Accessories, Banking, Baby/Children, Beauty, CPG, Department Stores, Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH), Electronics, Fashion, Fitness, Foodservice/QSR, Financial Services, Gaming, Luxury, Mass Merchants, Mobile Operators, and Pharmacy Retail.

