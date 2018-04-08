Crown Prince Visits Google and Silicon Valley

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 7, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- During the California stop of His Royal Highness' the Crown Prince's official visit to the United States of America, His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman visited Google Headquarters and Silicon Valley. The Crown Prince met with Google founders Mr. Sergey Brin and Mr. Larry Page, as well as, Google CEO, Mr. Sundar Pichai, in addition to other senior leaders in the company. The meetings were also attended by His Royal Highness Ambassador Prince Khalid bin Salman, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's Ambassador to the United States of America, plus members of the official delegation accompanying the Crown Prince. Discussions centered around ways of cooperating on developing cloud-computing services in the Kingdom in addition to opportunities for localizing digital computing, development, more R & D, training centers for Saudi Youth, and enhancing cooperation in cybersecurity. While on this visit, His Royal Highness was also briefed on Google Cloud, Artificial Intelligence, and automation.

His Royal Highness the Crown Prince's meetings in Silicon Valley were with various executives from Facebook, Palantir Technologies, Clarium Captial, Valar Ventures, Founders Fund P, Y Combinator, and Khosla Ventures. They reviewed the latest investment projects and opportunities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia under the auspices of Vision 2030. Discussions concentrated on creating an attractive environment for emerging companies with innovative products, discussing current investment trends and targeted sectors, as well as, extending an invitation to visit the Kingdom to review the promising opportunities from a closer proximity.

SOURCE Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia, Information Office