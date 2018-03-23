Ctrip partners up with WWF for Earth Hour

SHANGHAI, March 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- As the largest online travel agent in Asia and the second largest in the world, Ctrip partnered up with World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) to support "Earth Hour," a worldwide movement aimed at encouraging individuals, communities, and businesses to turn off non-essential electric lights for one hour, from 8:30 to 9:30 pm on a specific day towards the end of March.

Held in Beijing, this year marks the Tenth Anniversary of Earth Hour in China. Unlike previous years, 2018's Earth Hour "60+" logo strengthens the need to commit to change beyond that one hour. From raising greater environmental awareness to acknowledging the importance of lowering emission reduction and ensuring energy conservation, Ctrip continues to work with WWF to promote environmental protection and sustainability, especially in the travel sphere.

Ctrip is an active advocate for responsible and smart travel, one that is not only sustainable but also eco-friendly. This is more crucial than ever as Chinese tourism is already in a zone of rapid growth. Ctrip's effort in promoting the "Earth Hour" Initiative was evident through using both online and offline channels. All Ctrip stores across the country turned off their lights during the hour and free travel supplies were handed out at the event to reduce waste. Ctrip users are provided with a digital space to learn more about green travel on the APP. Furthermore, more than a dozen of Ctrip's hotel partners joined the 60+ Initiative through giving guests reward points if they bring their own toiletries and supplies. Through joint efforts, we can all be responsible travelers.

Guided by the concept of social responsibility, Ctrip has always been actively involved in environmental education and protection. In 2008, Ctrip introduced a large-scale carbon offset program where members can exchange their Ctrip points to plant trees. In addition to the Ctrip Forest in Inner Mongolia's Alxa League, a total of 631,300 trees have so far been planted by Ctrip.

Commenting on this year's Earth Hour, a Ctrip spokesperson said, "Ctrip will continue to collaborate with WWF and all of our travel partners to promote a greener way to travel through both online and offline channels. We can do more for the earth and are committed to changes beyond that one hour."

About Ctrip.com International, Ltd.

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. is a leading travel service provider of accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and corporate travel management in China. It is the largest online consolidator of accommodations and transportation tickets in China in terms of transaction volume. Ctrip enables business and leisure travelers to make informed and cost-effective bookings by aggregating comprehensive travel related information and offering its services through an advanced transaction and service platform consisting of its mobile apps, Internet websites and centralized, toll-free, 24-hour customer service center. Ctrip also helps customers book vacation packages and guided tours. In addition, through its corporate travel management services, Ctrip helps corporate clients effectively manage their travel requirements. Since its inception in 1999, Ctrip has experienced substantial growth and become one of the best-known travel brands in China.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ctrip-partners-up-with-wwf-for-earth-hour-300619015.html

SOURCE Ctrip.com International Ltd.