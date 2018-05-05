Custom Trade Show Exhibit Designers, Gilbert, Share Three Ways to Bring A Lead Back to Life

MELVILLE, N.Y., May 5, 2018 /PRNewswire-iReach/ -- Custom trade show exhibit design company, Gilbert, explains how organizations can nurture an inactive lead when too much time has past since they've last been engaged.

Trade shows are an opportunity to collect a lot of customer data. Ideally, every organization walks away from a trade show with thousands of new leads. However, if businesses don't follow up with those leads after the trade show, some of those leads will become inactive. When that happens, there are a few ways to nurture their interest and bring them back to the table.

Start inactive leads on a re-introductory email sequence. Chances are most of your email marketing is automated and you use different email sequences for different purposes. An inactive lead is not the same as a new lead, though they share certain similarities. Inactive leads can be re-engaged by re-exposing them to information they're interested in on a regular basis. This means using an automated email sequence that's been customized to bring inactive leads back to the table.

Start small. There are many reasons why a lead goes cold. It may be worth separating leads according to the reasons for their inactivity. Either way, don't bombard dead leads with massive amounts of marketing. Start small with a "get back in touch" email and see how that goes. You can then continue to send them one or two messages a week. Feel out the amount of contact that is appropriate and try not go beyond that level of engagement.

Get referrals. If you've been in regular contact with leads you acquired from a trade show and they go inactive it might be because they're not a good fit for your product or service. But, they may know someone who is a good fit. Ask for referrals and focus on broadening your network.

