CynergisTek Makes Advance Payment of Bank Debt and Negotiates New Financing with BMO Harris Bank

CynergisTek,
Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: CTEK), a leader in healthcare cybersecurity and
information management, today announced that it has modified its debt
through a new agreement with BMO Harris Bank, N.A. (BMO). The
restructuring included paying off the Company’s Avidbank term loan and
75 percent of the amount due pursuant to promissory notes from the
January 2017 acquisition of CynergisTek. Commensurate with this
restructuring, Dr. Michael Hernandez has resigned as COO of CynergisTek
effective March 12, 2018 and will step down from the Board of Directors
to pursue other opportunities. Dr. Hernandez has been working with the
leadership team on this transition.
"I want to welcome our new business partner BMO and I look forward to
what we’ll be able to do together,” stated Mac McMillan, CEO of
CynergisTek. "Change is an inevitable component of business and great
organizations plan for it. In addition to taking this step with BMO this
year we’ve also taken decisive steps to strengthen our management team
and our ability to grow. Angela Rivera and David Finn are already having
a positive impact and this new partnership with BMO will better position
us to execute our strategy in 2018 and beyond.”
"This new banking relationship will allow us to optimize our capital
structure to align both our business and financial strategies, focusing
on long term growth for the Company,” stated Paul Anthony, CFO of
CynergisTek. "With BMO, we will have a partner who can bring added
advisory services which will be essential as we execute on our strategic
initiatives. We feel these initiatives will best serve the interest of
the Company and our shareholders. This transaction also demonstrates Mr.
McMillan’s commitment to the business as a shareholder with his
agreement to reduce contingent cash obligations payable to him via the
original earnout provision of the CynergisTek acquisition agreement.”
Below is a summary of the transaction:
-
Issuance of a new 4.5 year $17,250,000 term loan and a $5,000,000
revolving line of credit from BMO (BMO Harris Bank, N.A.)
-
Repayment in full and cancellation of the current Avidbank term loan
and line of credit
-
Repayment of $6,750,000 of the amounts due under promissory notes to
Mr. Mac McMillan and Dr. Michael Hernandez
-
Extension of the maturity of the remaining $2,250,000 promissory note
to Mr. McMillan
-
Modification of the earnout provisions to guarantee Dr. Mike
Hernandez’s earnout through a $3,750,000 note issuance with a five
year maturity earning interest at five percent
-
Reducing Mr. McMillan’s remaining earnout potential to $1,200,000,
tied to financial performance for the next three years, as set by the
board of directors at the beginning of each year.
Greater detail regarding this information can be obtained in our Current
Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on or about the date hereof.
About CynergisTek Inc.
CynergisTek is a top-ranked cybersecurity and information management
consulting firm dedicated to serving the healthcare industry.
CynergisTek offers specialized services and solutions to help
organizations achieve privacy, security, compliance, and document output
management goals. Since 2004, the company has served as a partner to
hundreds of healthcare organizations and is dedicated to supporting and
educating the industry by contributing to relevant industry
associations. The company has been named in numerous research reports as
one of the top firms that provider organizations turn to for privacy and
security and won the 2017 Best in KLAS award for Cyber Security Advisory
Services.
About BMO
As one of the largest diversified financial services providers in North
America with over $500B in assets, BMO is a global, universal bank with
full service corporate and investment banking platforms. For over 200
years BMO has served commercial clients with a broad range of financing,
operational, and advisory services.
Forward Looking Statements
This release contains certain forward-looking statements relating to the
business of CynergisTek that can be identified by the use of
forward-looking terminology such as "believes,” "expects,”
"anticipates,” "may” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking
statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including
uncertainties relating to product/services development, long and
uncertain sales cycles, the ability to obtain or maintain patent or
other proprietary intellectual property protection, market acceptance,
future capital requirements, competition from other providers, the
ability of our vendors to continue supplying the company with equipment,
parts, supplies and services at comparable terms and prices and other
factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from
those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated or expected.
Certain of these risks and uncertainties are or will be described in
greater detail in our Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings with the
Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at http://www.sec.gov.
CynergisTek is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such
obligation) to update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as
a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180312006292/en/