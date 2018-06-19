CynergisTek Tops KLAS Rating of Cybersecurity Services Firm in New Report

CynergisTek, (NYSE AMERICAN: CTEK), a leader in healthcare cybersecurity and information management, today announced that it was rated as the top comprehensive cybersecurity firm in the KLAS performance report, Cybersecurity Services 2018: Achieving Outcomes Through Healthcare Knowledge and Tailored Services, released on June 19th. CynergisTek’s clients surveyed for the report attributed their high satisfaction with the company to its deep knowledge of security threats and vulnerabilities and its ability to implement the most appropriate solutions to address such challenges.

This KLAS special report represents feedback from hundreds of healthcare provider organizations across the country. During its evaluation, KLAS collected comments from each company’s client base. For example, one of CynergisTek’s clients said:

"We wouldn’t have been able to build our IT-security program without CynergisTek’s help. Having a third party with knowledge of the healthcare industry complete the assessments really helped us to address our security initiatives. CynergisTek’s base-level risk assessment has been critical to our ability to reinforce the importance of our organization’s security priorities, and it has helped us get to where we need to be.”

"KLAS is really ramping up their game and helping healthcare organizations by providing greater insight into those organizations providing cybersecurity services. We are especially proud of our rating in this report, as the KLAS ratings reflect the valued opinions of the healthcare organizations we serve,” said Mac McMillan, CEO of CynergisTek. "Our focus on client satisfaction and quality is what drove us to excel in this report and we will continue to go the extra mile to provide our clients with the support they need to meet their cybersecurity challenges.”

For over a decade, CynergisTek has served the healthcare industry with unparalleled dedication. Healthcare leaders turn to CynergisTek for trustworthy and reliable support in privacy, cybersecurity, compliance, and information management expertise. The company has been recognized in numerous third-party research reports for having the highest impact and value, client satisfaction, and best overall performance. This KLAS recognition is especially meaningful as it represents the voice of the healthcare entity.

About KLAS

KLAS is a data-driven company on a mission to improve the world's healthcare by enabling provider and payer voices to be heard and counted. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals, KLAS collects insights on software, services and medical equipment to deliver reports, trending data and statistical overviews. KLAS data is accurate, honest and impartial. The research directly reflects the voice of healthcare professionals and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. To learn more about KLAS and the insights we provide, visit www.KLASresearch.com

About CynergisTek Inc.

CynergisTek is a top-ranked cybersecurity and information management consulting firm dedicated to serving the healthcare industry. CynergisTek offers specialized services and solutions to help organizations achieve privacy, security, compliance, and document output management goals. Since 2004, the company has served as a partner to hundreds of healthcare organizations and is dedicated to supporting and educating the industry by contributing to relevant industry associations. The company has been named in numerous research reports as one of the top firms that provider organizations turn to for privacy and security and won 2017 Best in KLAS award for Cyber Security Advisory Services.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements relating to the business of CynergisTek that can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes,” "expects,” "anticipates,” "may” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including uncertainties relating to product/service development, long and uncertain sales cycles, the ability to obtain or maintain patent or other proprietary intellectual property protection, market acceptance, future capital requirements, competition from other providers, the ability of our vendors to continue supplying the company with equipment, parts, supplies and services at comparable terms and prices and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Some of these risks and uncertainties are or will be described in greater detail in our Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at Sec.gov. CynergisTek is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

