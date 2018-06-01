Montrouge, France, June 1, 2018

Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting of June 22, 2018

Procedures for Obtaining Preparatory Documents for the General Meeting

DBV Technologies (Euronext: DBV - ISIN: FR0010417345 - NASDAQ: DBVT) announced today that it will hold its Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting on June 22, 2018 at 8:30 a.m. CEST at the Company's headquarters located at 177-181 Avenue Pierre Brossolette - 92120 Montrouge, France.

The notice ( l'avis préalable ) containing the detailed agenda, draft resolutions as well as instructions to participate and vote for this meeting was published in the French official legal announcement publication "Direction de l'Information Légale et Administrative (DILA), Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO)" dated May 18, 2018. The convening notice for shareholders (l'avis de convocation) stating the time and place of the meeting will be published in the BALO dated June 6, 2018 and in the Legal Gazette on June 6, 2018.

The preparatory documents for the General Meeting listed in article R. 225-73-1 of the French Commercial Code are posted on the Investors & Media section of the Company's website located at:

https://www.dbv-technologies.com/investor-relations/financial--information/annual-reports/

The documents for the General Meeting will also be made available to shareholders as of the date of the issuance of the convening notice. Thus, in accordance with applicable law and regulations:

Any shareholder holding registered shares may, until the fifth day prior to the General Meeting, request that the Company send them the documents required under articles L.225-115 and R.225-83 of the French Commercial Code, electronically at their express request. For shareholders holding bearer shares, the exercise of this right is subject to the submission of a certificate of participation in the bearer share accounts held by the authorized financial intermediary.



Any shareholder may consult the documents and information referred to in articles L.225-115 and R.225-83 of the French Commercial Code, which are available at the Company's headquarters.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies is developing Viaskin®, a proprietary technology platform with broad potential applications in immunotherapy. Viaskin is based on epicutaneous immunotherapy, or EPIT®, DBV's method of delivering biologically active compounds to the immune system through intact skin. With this new class of self-administered and non-invasive product candidates, the Company is dedicated to safely transforming the care of food allergic patients, for whom there are no approved treatments. DBV's food allergies programs include ongoing clinical trials of Viaskin Peanut and Viaskin Milk, and preclinical development of Viaskin Egg. DBV is also pursuing a human proof-of-concept clinical study of Viaskin Milk for the treatment of Eosinophilic Esophagitis, and exploring potential applications of its platform in vaccines and other immune diseases. DBV TECHNOLOGIES has global headquarters in Montrouge, France and New York, NY. The Company's ordinary shares are traded on segment A of Euronext Paris (Ticker: DBV, ISIN code: FR0010417345), part of the SBF120 index, and the Company's ADSs (each representing one-half of one ordinary share) are traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (Ticker: DBVT).

Contact

Sara Blum Sherman

Senior Director, Investor Relations & Strategy

+1 212-271-0740

sara.sherman@dbv-technologies.com

DBV Media Contact

Raul Damas

Partner, Brunswick Group

+1-212-333-3810

DBV@brunswickgroup.com

