DGAP-AFR: SYGNIS AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: SYGNIS AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

SYGNIS AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements



10.05.2018 / 14:00

Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





SYGNIS AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1) Date of disclosure / German: May 11, 2018 Date of disclosure / English: May 11, 2018 German: http://www.sygnis.com/geschaeftsjahr-2018?lang=de English: http://www.sygnis.com/financial-year-2018/

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year Date of disclosure / German: May 11, 2018 Date of disclosure / English: May 11, 2018 German: http://www.sygnis.com/geschaeftsjahr-2018?lang=de English: http://www.sygnis.com/financial-year-2018/