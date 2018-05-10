|
DGAP-AFR: SYGNIS AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: SYGNIS AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
SYGNIS AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :
Report: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1) Date of disclosure / German: May 11, 2018 Date of disclosure / English: May 11, 2018 German: http://www.sygnis.com/geschaeftsjahr-2018?lang=de English: http://www.sygnis.com/financial-year-2018/
Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year Date of disclosure / German: May 11, 2018 Date of disclosure / English: May 11, 2018 German: http://www.sygnis.com/geschaeftsjahr-2018?lang=de English: http://www.sygnis.com/financial-year-2018/
