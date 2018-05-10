10.05.2018 14:00:03

DGAP-AFR: SYGNIS AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: SYGNIS AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
SYGNIS AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

10.05.2018 / 14:00
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SYGNIS AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1) Date of disclosure / German: May 11, 2018 Date of disclosure / English: May 11, 2018 German: http://www.sygnis.com/geschaeftsjahr-2018?lang=de English: http://www.sygnis.com/financial-year-2018/

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year Date of disclosure / German: May 11, 2018 Date of disclosure / English: May 11, 2018 German: http://www.sygnis.com/geschaeftsjahr-2018?lang=de English: http://www.sygnis.com/financial-year-2018/


10.05.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SYGNIS AG
Waldhofer Str. 102
69123 Heidelberg
Germany
Internet: www.sygnis.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

684667  10.05.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=684667&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX feiertagsbedingt kein Handel - DAX überwindet 13.000 Punkte
Wegen des Feiertags "Christi Himmelfahrt" findet in Wien heute kein Aktienhandel statt.

Nachrichten

pagehit

Online Brokerage über finanzen.at

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision *
pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.at!

Jetzt informieren

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  EuroStoxx 50  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB