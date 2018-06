DGAP-AGM: ADO Properties S.A.: NOTICE REGARDING ALLOCATION AND PAYMENT OF DIVIDENDS DECIDED AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS HELD ON 19 JUNE 2018

DGAP-News: ADO Properties S.A. / Announcement of the Results of the General Meeting

ADO Properties S.A.: NOTICE REGARDING ALLOCATION AND PAYMENT OF DIVIDENDS DECIDED AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS HELD ON 19 JUNE 2018



19.06.2018 / 13:46

At the annual general meeting of shareholders of the Company held on 19 June 2018 (the "AGM") at Aerogolf Center, 1B Heienhaff, L-1736 Senningerberg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, a gross dividend in an aggregate amount of EUR 26,460,000 was declared.



The AGM acknowledged that the record date for determining the eligibility of shareholders to receive a dividend payment is 19 June 2018 and that the payment of the dividends shall commence on 20 June 2018.



A Luxembourg withholding tax of 15% shall be applied to the dividend payment. If a shareholder is entitled to an exemption under Article 147 of the Luxembourg income tax law ("LIR") or a reduction or exemption under an applicable double tax treaty, a refund may be sought. For more information on this subject, shareholders should consult their broker or tax adviser.



Luxembourg, 19 June 2018

