ATX 3 420 0,5%  Dow 24 965 -1,0%  Nasdaq 6 780 0,1%  Euro 1,2334 0,0% 
ATX P 1 726 0,5%  EStoxx50 3 423 -0,4%  Nikkei 21 971 0,2%  CHF 1,1546 -0,1% 
DAX 12 448 -0,3%  FTSE100 7 265 0,3%  Öl 65,0 -0,3%  Gold 1 332 0,5% 

GERRY WEBER Aktie [WKN: 330410 / ISIN: DE0003304101]

21.02.2018 15:18:47

DGAP-Ad hoc: GERRY WEBER AG

DGAP-Adhoc: Gerry Weber: Supervisory Board decides new Managing Board structure and commissions Managing Board to develop a performance programme for a sustainable increase in profitability

DGAP-Ad-hoc: GERRY WEBER International AG / Key word(s): Forecast/Change of Personnel
Gerry Weber: Supervisory Board decides new Managing Board structure and commissions Managing Board to develop a performance programme for a sustainable increase in profitability

21-Feb-2018 / 15:18 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of inside information (ad-hoc announcement) pursuant to Article 17 MAR
GERRY WEBER Supervisory Board decides new Managing Board structure and commissions Managing Board to develop a performance programme for a sustainable increase in profitability

- Johannes Ehling appointed Chief Sales Officer and Chief Digital Officer already effective 1 April 2018

- Appointment of Jörg Stüber as Chief Financial Officer extended

- Supervisory Board commissions new Managing Board to develop a programme to improve the company's performance

(Halle/Westphalia, 21 February 2018) At today's meeting, the Supervisory Board of GERRY WEBER International AG decided the company's future Managing Board structure. Effective 1 April 2018, the Managing Board of GERRY WEBER International AG will again be composed of three members.

Johannes Ehling will strengthen the Managing Board as Chief Sales Officer and Chief Digital Officer and take up his work already with effect from 1 April 2018. He has been appointed for three years. Johannes Ehling had originally been expected to join the Board as of 1 September 2018.

The appointment of Jörg Stüber has been extended, so that he will continue to serve as Chief Financial Officer on the Managing Board chaired by CEO Ralf Weber going forward. As long-serving Head of Finance of the GERRY WEBER Group, Jörg Stüber was appointed temporary CFO after the departure of Dr. David Frink in November 2017. His contract will be renewed by another three years effective 1 April 2018

As of 1 April 2018, the Managing Board of GERRY WEBER International AG will be composed as follows:

Ralf Weber, Chief Executive Officer, is responsible for Corporate Development, Strategy, Procurement and Logistics as well as the Strategic Business Unit (SBU) "GERRY WEBER/talkabout" and the SBU "TAIFUN/SAMOON".

Jörg Stüber, Chief Financial Officer, is responsible for Finance, Controlling, Central Purchasing, Compliance, Investor Relations and HR.

Johannes Ehling, Chief Sales Officer and Chief Digital Officer, will assume responsibility for the national and international distribution channels, IT and the digital strategy of the GERRY WEBER Group as well as for the HALLHUBER SBU.

The Supervisory Board will support the future Managing Board in achieving a sustainable improvement in the profitability of the GERRY WEBER Group. It has therefore commissioned the Managing Board to develop a performance programme aimed at achieving a sustainable improvement in the company's profitability.

The Managing Board projects Group revenues of between EUR 870 million and EUR 890 million for the fiscal year 2017/18. The Managing Board also assumes that the implementation of the measures yet to be developed and the ongoing modernisation of the brands will lead to further extraordinary effects in FY 2017/18. Consequently, consolidated earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT reported) are expected to come in at between EUR 10 million and EUR 20 million.

The Managing Board will announce further details of the forecast for the fiscal year 2017/18 and the performance programme at the annual accounts press conference in Halle/Westphalia on 27 February 2018.


Admitted to the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard)
ISIN: DE0003304101 / WKN: 330410

GERRY WEBER International AG

Investor relations contact: Press contact:
Claudia Kellert Cornelia Brüning-Harbrecht
Head of Investor Relations Head of Corporate Communications
Tel: +49 (0)5201 185 8422 Tel: +49 (0)5201 185 320
E-mail: claudia.kellert@gerryweber.com E-mail: cornelia.bruening-harbrecht@gerryweber.com

21-Feb-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Gerry Weber International AG
Neulehenstraße 8
33790 Halle/Westfalen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)5201 185-0
Fax: +49 (0)5201 5857
E-mail: claudia.kellert@gerryweber.com
Internet: www.gerryweber-ag.de
ISIN: DE0003304101
WKN: 330410
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

656395  21-Feb-2018 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=656395&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Aktien in diesem Artikel

GERRY WEBER AG 8,73 -1,02% GERRY WEBER AG

pagehit

