DGAP-Ad hoc: IVU Traffic AG

Berlin, 21 March 2018



IVU AG achieves record result in 2017

Dividend distribution proposed



IVU Traffic Technologies AG is continuing its growth and is more profitable than ever before. The Group achieved a record result in the 2017 financial year: Revenue climbed by 19% to EUR 71.1 million and the gross profit was up by 11% at EUR 47.7 million. EBIT rose to EUR 6.1 million, which was particularly gratifying.

In line with today's resolution by the Supervisory Board, the Supervisory Board and the Executive Board will propose the payment of a dividend of EUR 0.10 per share at IVU's Annual General Meeting this year.

The full annual report for 2017 can be downloaded at www.ivu.com.

