DGAP-Ad hoc: MAX Automation SE

27-March-2018 / 14:23 CET/CEST

Düsseldorf, March 27, 2018 - Gerhard Lerch, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of MAX Automation SE, has informed the company that he will resign from office on December 31, 2018, due to his age. Mr. Lerch was Deputy Chairman from 2009 to 2014 and has served as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of MAX Automation AG since 2014. With the transformation of MAX Automation into a European stock corporation (SE) in early February 2018, he took over the function as Chairman of the Administrative Board. The company will propose a replacement in due course. MAX Automation SE, Breite Straße 29-31, 40213 Düsseldorf

