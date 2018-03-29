DGAP-Ad-hoc: MPH Health Care AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Development of Sales

2017: Preliminary IFRS result, net income 31.86 million euros, earnings per share 0.74 euros (previous year: 80.07 million euros, earnings per share 1.87 euros). Equity EUR 240.67 million (previous year: EUR 213.95 million). Net Asset Value per share of EUR 5.62.

MPH Health Care AG, Berlin (ISIN: DE000A0L1H32), announces its preliminary consolidated IFRS results for the financial year 2017. The preliminary IFRS net income amounted to EUR 31.86 million (EUR 0.74 earnings per share).

HAEMATO AG, which is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, M1 Kliniken AG and CR Capital Real Estate AG continued to operate successfully in the financial year 2017.

HAEMATO AG was able to increase the consolidated IFRS sales by 5 % to 289.9 million Euro and thereby achieve an EBIT of 9.4 million Euro and a net income of 7.0 million Euro. As in previous years, the dividend paid in June 2017 was 30 cents per share.

M1 Kliniken AG was able to significantly increase its consolidated sales by 31 % to Euro 47.2 million and EBT by 36 % to Euro 7.4 million. In particular, this was due to the opening of six new medical centers in 2017, bringing the total number of M1 centers serving customers nationwide as of December 31, 2017 to 17. The M1 share price rose from EUR 10.80 to EUR 13.18 during the year. The dividend paid in June 2017 was 30 cents per share.

CR Capital Real Estate AG more than doubled its net income to EUR 4.7 million in fiscal year 2017 (previous year: EUR 2.2 million). The consolidated IFRS sales fell to ca. EUR 10.0 million (previous year: EUR 17.5 million). As a result of an ordinary capital reduction pursuant to §§ 222 ff. the stock price of CR Capital Real Estate AG increased from (converted) EUR 19.00 to EUR 20.31 during the year. Due to the extremely positive result, a dividend of EUR 1.00 per share (previous year no dividend) is planned for fiscal 2017.

"We are confident about the further development in 2018. Since 2005, every year the healthcare industry has expanded its gross value added more strongly than the economy as a whole. MPH benefits systematically from this through the growth of HAEMATO AG with drugs in the insurance-financed health care market and M1 Kliniken AG in the private payer market, the so-called second health care market.

"In recent years, a dividend of 12 cents per share has been paid. Based on the positive results of the last three years, we will propose a dividend of 20 cents per share for 2017 to the Annual General Meeting," says Patrick Brenske, MPH Board Member.

About MPH Health Care AG:

MPH AG is an investment company with a strategic focus on the acquisition, development and sale of companies and company shares, especially in growth segments of the healthcare market. This includes both insurance-financed and privately-financed segments. However, MPH also exploits potentials from high-growth and profitable sectors outside the healthcare market.

MPH Health Care AG is listed on the Basic Board (Open Market) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Key figures on the MPH Health Care AG share:

Subscribed capital: EUR 42,813,842

Class of shares listed on the stock exchange: Ordinary bearer shares

ISIN: EN000A0L1H32

WKN: A0L1H3

Ticker symbol: 93M

