DGAP-Ad hoc: ROY Ceramics SE

ROY Ceramics SE invests in Jurupa Valley Real Estate Project



06. April 2018, Hungen - ROY Ceramics SE (WKN RYSE88, ISIN DE000RYSE888) concluded a contract today regarding an investment in the Jurupa Valley Real Estate Project.



Jurupa Valley Real Estate Project



ROY Ceramics SE signed a contract today for an investment in a project development in Jurupa Valley. Jurupa Valley is located in Riverside County in the State of California/USA. The overall project includes a building area of ca. 31,800 sqm and a plot area of ca. 10 hectares. Plans are in place to build a total of 215 residential units, 97 of which will be single-family dwellings and 118 multi-family dwellings, during different construction phases over a period of three years. The overall project costs are estimated to be around USD 61.8 million. ROY will participate in this project as a majority shareholder with USD 5 million.

Following construction, the objects are to be sold over the short term in order to finance the next construction phases with the proceeds. A partial distribution is to take place at the earliest after one year, based on the financial situation of the project company. Based on current assessments, ROY is expecting an equity yield rate on the invested amount of ca. 16% p.a. over the entire period.





