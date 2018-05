DGAP-Adhoc: CONSUS Real Estate AG: Divestment of commercial assets resulting in EUR 68.2 million cash inflow and significant profit

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Consus Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Disposal

Consus Real Estate AG ("CONSUS", ISIN DE000A2DA414), has signed definitive agreements to divest 8 commercial assets with a total gross asset value (GAV) of EUR 148 million to an institutional investor. The sale of the assets results in a preliminary significant profit and in net cash proceeds for CONSUS of around EUR 68.2 million. The corresponding run-rate net rental income of the divested assets is around EUR 10 million. The proceeds of the divestment will be used for general corporate purposes including reinvestment in the expansion of the development business.

