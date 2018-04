DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Börse AG: Potential personal and structural changes to the Executive Board

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Börse AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel

Deutsche Börse AG: Potential personal and structural changes to the Executive Board



24-Apr-2018 / 17:40 CET/CEST

Deutsche Börse AG - Potential personal and structural changes to the Executive Board

The Nomination Committee of the Supervisory Board of Deutsche Börse AG has resolved in its meeting today to propose candidates for the appointment of three new Executive Board members to the Supervisory Board. It is planned that on Wednesday evening, 25 April 2018, the Supervisory Board discusses and possibly resolves on the proposals for appointment.



The new members of the Executive Board shall assume the three future Executive Board resorts Post Trading as well as Data and Index Business, Trading (includes all asset classes - however excluding cash market - and the clearing business) and the area of a Chief Operating Officer (COO) / Chief Information Officer (CIO).



In view of the expiring contracts of Andreas Preuss and Jeffrey Tessler the proposed reorganization of the Executive Board would result in an expansion of the Executive Board from currently five to six members.



24-Apr-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

