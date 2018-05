DGAP-Adhoc: INTERSHOP Communications AG decides to increase capital against cash contributions and places roughly 3,168 million shares at issue price of EUR 1.62

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Intershop Communications AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase

INTERSHOP Communications AG decides to increase capital against cash contributions and places roughly 3,168 million shares at issue price of EUR 1.62



07-May-2018 / 17:23 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Jena, 7 May 2018 - The Management Board of INTERSHOP Communications AG (ISIN: DE000A0EPUH1) today decided, with the consent of the Supervisory Board, to use the authorized capital to increase the company's share capital against cash contributions by close to 10% of the existing share capital. The share capital is increased from EUR 31,683,484 to EUR 34,851,831 by issuing 3,168,347 new bearer shares against cash contributions in an ex-rights issue. The new shares were issued at a price of EUR 1.62 and are entitled to profit as of 1 January 2018. The total issue proceeds before costs amount to approximately EUR 5.133 million.

The new shares were subscribed by three institutional investors, AXXION S.A. for several fund mandates, Shareholder Value Beteiligungen AG and Shareholder Value Management AG. Following the entry in the commercial register, the new shares are to be admitted to trading in the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange without prospectus and be included in the current listing.

Intershop will use the proceeds from the capital increase to accelerate the company's transformation towards the cloud business.

