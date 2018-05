DGAP-Adhoc: IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Change on the Supervisory Board

DGAP-Ad-hoc: IVU Traffic Technologies AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel

IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Change on the Supervisory Board



30-May-2018 / 15:13 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Ad-hoc release pursuant to Article 17 MAR

IVU Traffic Technologies AG ISIN DE0007448508

Listing: Frankfurt Stock Exchange in regulated trading (Prime Standard) Berlin, 30 May 2018



IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Change on the Supervisory Board



At the Annual General Meeting of IVU Traffic Technologies AG today in Berlin, Mr André Neiss, member of the Supervisory Board, resigned from office for personal reasons. The Annual General Meeting appointed Ms Ute Witt as a new member of the Supervisory Board effective 1 July 2018 and Dr Lars Slomka for the transitional period from 30 May to 30 June 2018. Contact for inquieries:

Dr Stefan Steck

Public & Investor Relations

IVU Traffic Technologies AG

Bundesallee 88, 12161 Berlin, Germany

T +49.30.85906-0

ir@ivu.de

www.ivu.com

30-May-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de