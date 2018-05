DGAP-Adhoc: KPS AG: Forecast adjustment for fiscal year 2017/2018 and publication of half-year results

DGAP-Ad-hoc: KPS AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast

KPS AG: Forecast adjustment for fiscal year 2017/2018 and publication of half-year results



29-May-2018 / 19:07 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





KPS AG: Forecast adjustment for fiscal year 2017/2018 and publication of half-year results

Munich, May 29, 2018 - KPS AG has adjusted its earnings forecast for the current fiscal year 2017/2018. As part of the final preparation of the financial statements for the first half of the year, the Executive Board today revised the forecast for fiscal year 2017/2018 of an expected EBIT of EUR 16 to EUR 20 million (previously EUR 23 to EUR 26 million). Revenues in the first half of 2017/2018 amounted to EUR 88.4 million. Operating performance, expressed in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), amounted to EUR 9.4 million. EBIT amounted to EUR 7.5 million. M&A-related write-downs for subsidiaries totaling around EUR 1.5 million as part of the purchase price allocation (PPA) carried out in consultation with the auditors had a negative impact on earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT). This was related to the four acquisitions made last year. Despite a significant increase in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in the second quarter compared to the first quarter of 2017/2018, the Executive Board does not currently expect, based on conservative planning, that various effects on earnings can be fully offset over the course of the year. The report for the first half of the year will be published as planned on Wednesday, May 30, 2018.

Explanations of the alternative financial ratios used (Alternative Performance Measures (APM)) can be found on the website of KPS AG (available at https://www.kps.com/de.investor-relations.financial-publication.html).

Leonardo Musso

Sole Executive Board Member

Unterföhring, May 29, 2018

Contact:

KPS AG

Beta-Straße 10H

85774 Unterföhring

Phone: +49 (0) 89 356 31-0

Fax: +49 (0) 89 356 31-3300

e-mail: ir@kps.com