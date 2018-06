DGAP-Adhoc: Lloyd Fonds Aktiengesellschaft: Issue of new share capital successfully completed

DGAP-Ad-hoc: LLoyd Fonds Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Capital Increase

Lloyd Fonds Aktiengesellschaft: Issue of new share capital successfully completed



14-Jun-2018 / 11:46 CET/CEST

- 915,664 new shares placed at an issue price of EUR 4.20 each

- Among other things, the proceeds of around EUR 3.8 million from the issue are to be used to strengthen the Company's capital base and to fund its continued development.

- Equity issue oversubscribed, new investor group reached

Hamburg, June 14, 2018. Lloyd Fonds AG ("Lloyd Fonds AG", ISIN DE000A12UP29) has decided to increase its share capital by EUR 915,664.00 from EUR 9,156,642.00 to EUR 10,072,306.00 through the partial use of its authorized capital 2017 subject to the exclusion of the shareholders' preemptive subscription rights. The 915,664 new bearer shares (the "new shares") have been issued in a private placement to qualified and known investors. Allocated at an issue price of EUR 4.20 per share, they are dividend-entitled from January 1, 2017. The issue has generated proceeds of EUR 3,845,788.80 for the Company. Among other things, the net issue proceeds are to be used to strengthen the Company's capital base and to fund its continued development which will see the addition of business in open-end and liquid investments alongside its previous activities.

The new shares are expected to be included in the Company's existing Open Market (Scale) listing at the Frankfurt stock exchange from June 25 free of any separate sales prospectus.

About Lloyd Fonds AG

Lloyd Fonds AG develops and manages investments for private and institutional investors. To date, it has structured more than 100 alternative investments in real estate, shipping, aircraft, private equity, traded UK life insurance policies and renewable energies. Total investments are valued at around EUR 5 billion. Lloyd Fonds AG has been listed on the stock market since 2005 and joined Deutsche Börse's Scale Standard in March 2017.

This notice contains forward-looking statements that involve certain risks and uncertainties. Future results may differ materially from those currently anticipated due to various risk factors and uncertainties, such as changes in business, economic and competitive conditions, currency exchange rate fluctuations, uncertainties arising from litigation or investigations, and the availability of financial resources. Lloyd Fonds AG assumes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements contained in this report.

