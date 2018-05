DGAP-Adhoc: NORMA Group SE: Supervisory Board Chairman Dr. Stefan Wolf not re-elected

DGAP-Ad-hoc: NORMA Group SE / Key word(s): Change of Personnel/AGM/EGM

NORMA Group SE: Supervisory Board Chairman Dr. Stefan Wolf not re-elected



17-May-2018 / 12:48 CET/CEST

Maintal, 17 May 2018 - The Supervisory Board's proposal for the long-time Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Dr. Stefan Wolf, to be re-elected to the Supervisory Board for a further term of office failed to get the required majority of votes at today's Annual General Meeting of NORMA Group SE. The voting result was 49.59% to 50.41% Mr. Lars Magnus Berg, Ms. Rita Forst, Mr. Günter Hauptmann, Dr. Knut J. Michelberger and Ms. Erika Schulte were elected to the Supervisory Board. The Supervisory Board will elect a new Chairman from among its members. Contact:

Andreas Trösch

Vice President Investor Relations

Tel: +49 6181 6102 741

