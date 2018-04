DGAP-Adhoc: SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES Enters Agreement for the Delivery of Wet-Chemical Machines in Low Double-Digit EUR Range - Prepayment Already Received

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Singulus Technologies AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES Enters Agreement for the Delivery of Wet-Chemical Machines in Low Double-Digit EUR Range - Prepayment Already Received



23-Apr-2018 / 12:05 CET/CEST

Announcement of an Insider Information Pursuant to Art. 17 MAR SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES Enters Agreement for the Delivery of Wet-Chemical Machines in Low Double-Digit EUR Range - Prepayment Already Received

Kahl am Main, 23. April 2018 - SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES has entered an agreement with a subsidiary of a large, stock-listed energy company and producer of solar modules in China for the delivery of CIGS production machines of the TENUIS II type for wet-chemical coating processes. The volume exceeds EUR 10 million. The prepayment for this project was already received.



The systems are scheduled to still be delivered in the current business year. SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG, Hanauer Landstraße 103,

