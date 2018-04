DGAP-Adhoc: SÜSS MicroTec SE: Financial Figures for the First Quarter 2018

DGAP-Ad-hoc: SÜSS MicroTec SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Quarter Results

SÜSS MicroTec SE: Financial Figures for the First Quarter 2018



23-Apr-2018 / 14:09 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure of an insider information acc. to Article 17 MAR

Financial Figures for the First Quarter 2018

Garching, April 23, 2018 - SUSS MicroTec announces that several preliminary key financial figures for the first quarter of 2018 may differ materially from the key figures for the first quarter of 2017. The company generated sales of EUR 42.7 million in the first quarter of 2018, which is 85.7 percent above the value of the same quarter of the previous year (previous year: EUR 23.0 million). The main reasons for the significantly higher sales volume compared to the previous year are shifts in sales from the fourth quarter of 2017 into the first quarter of 2018. Due to the significantly higher sales volume, earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) also deviate considerably from the previous year's quarter. In the first quarter of 2018, EBIT amounted to EUR 0.8 million, following a negative EBIT of EUR -4.8 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The final figures for the first quarter 2018 will be published on May 3, 2018.



End of the message

Contact:SUSS MicroTec SEFranka SchielkeSenior Manager Investor RelationsSchleissheimer Strasse 9085748 Garching, Deutschlandfranka.schielke@suss.comTel.: +49 89 32007-161Fax: +49 (0)89 32007-451Email: franka.schielke@suss.com