BVB (Borussia Dortmund) Aktie [WKN: 549309 / ISIN: DE0005493092]

27.03.2018 17:25:46

DGAP-DD: BVB (Borussia Dortmund)

DGAP-DD: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA english




Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

27.03.2018 / 17:24
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name



Name: Bernd Geske



2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status



Position: Member of the supervisory board
 

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name



Borussia Dortmund GmbH & KGaA



b) LEI



529900XO0YTOOKCLQB44



 



4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code



Type: Share
Description: ISIN: DE0005493092
 

b) Nature of the transaction



Acquisition



c) Price(s) and volume(s)



Currency Price(s) Volume(s)
EUR 5,125 2562,50
EUR 5,13 12825,00
EUR 5,13 10260,00
EUR 5,13 10260,00
EUR 5,13 10260,00
EUR 5,13 10260,00
EUR 5,14 2056,00
EUR 5,14 2056,00
EUR 5,14 2050,86
EUR 5,14 5,14
EUR 5,14 2056,00
EUR 5,14 2056,00
EUR 5,125 2050,00
EUR 5,125 1650,25
EUR 5,14 10280,00
EUR 5,125 399,75
EUR 5,125 1317,13
EUR 5,135 4108,00
EUR 5,135 944,84
EUR 5,135 82,16
EUR 5,125 732,88
EUR 5,14 3855,00
EUR 5,15 2858,25
EUR 5,15 3126,05
EUR 5,15 2590,45
EUR 5,15 726,15
EUR 5,15 1256,60
EUR 5,15 3502,00
EUR 5,15 103,00
EUR 5,15 3605,00
EUR 5,15 3090,00
EUR 5,14 3855,00
EUR 5,14 3855,00
EUR 5,14 776,14
EUR 5,15 4120,00
EUR 5,15 4120,00
EUR 5,16 2879,28
EUR 5,16 727,56
EUR 5,16 727,56
EUR 5,16 2879,28
EUR 5,16 56,76
EUR 5,16 3049,56
EUR 5,16 1800,84
EUR 5,16 5954,64
EUR 5,16 237,36
EUR 5,15 4120,00
EUR 5,15 2060,00
 

d) Aggregated information



Price Aggregated volume
5,1401 EUR 154.203,00 EUR
 

e) Date of the transaction



2018-03-26 UTC+2



f) Place of the transaction



Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR

27.03.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Rheinlanddamm 207 - 209
44137 Dortmund
Germany
Internet: www.bvb.de/aktie // www.aktie.bvb.de



 
End of News DGAP News Service




41613  27.03.2018 



