08.05.2018 11:50:17

DGAP-DD: Intershop Communications AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

08.05.2018 / 11:49
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Jochen
Last name(s): Wiechen

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Intershop Communications AG

b) LEI
5299009E3J3ZK6P0GX20 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0EPUH1

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
1.73 EUR 51900.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
1.73 EUR 51900.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2018-05-08; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


08.05.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Intershop Communications AG
Intershop Tower
07740 Jena
Germany
Internet: www.intershop.de



 
End of News DGAP News Service




42311  08.05.2018 



Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Asiens Börsen schließen im Plus
Die asiatischen Indizes bewegten sich im Dienstagshandel in der Gewinnzone.

Nachrichten

pagehit

Online Brokerage über finanzen.at

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision *
pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.at!

Jetzt informieren

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  EuroStoxx 50  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB