Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
05.04.2018 21:11:58
DGAP-DD: LION E-Mobility AG
DGAP-DD: LION E-Mobility AG english
41771 05.04.2018
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
05.04.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|LION E-Mobility AG
|Lindenstraße 16
|6340 Baar
|Switzerland
|Internet:
|www.lionemobility.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
41771 05.04.2018
Nachrichten zu LION E-Mobility AGmehr Nachrichten
|
21:11
|DGAP-DD: LION E-Mobility AG (EQS Group)
|
21:11
|DGAP-DD: LION E-Mobility AG (EQS Group)
|
29.03.18
|DGAP-News: LION E-Mobility AG (EQS Group)
|
29.03.18
|DGAP-News: LION E-Mobility AG (EQS Group)
|
29.03.18
|DGAP-News: LION E-Mobility AG (EQS Group)
|
29.03.18
|DGAP-News: LION E-Mobility AG: Finale Jahreszahlen 2017 LION Smart GmbH und TÜV SÜD Battery Testing GmbH (dpa-AFX)
|
23.03.18
|DGAP-DD: LION E-Mobility AG (EQS Group)
|
23.03.18
|DGAP-DD: LION E-Mobility AG (EQS Group)