02.05.2018 20:51:33

DGAP-DD: LION E-Mobility AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

02.05.2018 / 20:50
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Hany
Last name(s): Magour

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the Board of Directors

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
LION E-Mobility AG

b) LEI
391200APPWFDYDGV1M54 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: CH0132594711

b) Nature of the transaction




Disposal
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)






Price(s) Volume(s)
6.0 EUR 18291.66 EUR
6.0 EUR 881.72 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
6.0000 EUR 19173.3800 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2018-04-26; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


02.05.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: LION E-Mobility AG
Lindenstraße 16
6340 Baar
Switzerland
Internet: www.lionemobility.com



 
End of News DGAP News Service




42183  02.05.2018 



Nachrichten zu LION E-Mobility AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu LION E-Mobility AGmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen nach Fed-Zinsentscheid moderat im Plus
Die amerikanischen Börsen wagen im Mittwochshandel keine großen Sprünge.

Nachrichten

pagehit

Online Brokerage über finanzen.at

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision *
pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.at!

Jetzt informieren

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  EuroStoxx 50  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB