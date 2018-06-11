Wie funktionieren Aktienanleihen? Erfahren Sie alles rund um dieses Anlageprodukt im großen Aktienanleihen-Special von Vontobel!
11.06.2018 11:01:25

DGAP-DD: SLEEPZ AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

11.06.2018 / 11:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Oliver Alexander
Last name(s): Borrmann

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
SLEEPZ AG

b) LEI
391200CRSBZRBTC5BF95 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2E3772

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
1.10 EUR 13098.80 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
1.1000 EUR 13098.8000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2018-06-08; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


11.06.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: SLEEPZ AG
Schlüterstraße 38
10629 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.sleepz.com



 
End of News DGAP News Service




43123  11.06.2018 



