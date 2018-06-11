DGAP-DD: SLEEPZ AG english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



11.06.2018 / 11:00

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Oliver Alexander Last name(s): Borrmann





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

SLEEPZ AG

b) LEI

391200CRSBZRBTC5BF95

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A2E3772





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



1.10 EUR 13098.80 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



1.1000 EUR 13098.8000 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

2018-06-08; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: Xetra MIC: XETR





