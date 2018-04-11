DGAP-News: 4SC AG / Key word(s): Study

4SC AG: Yakult Honsha recruits first Japanese patient in 4SC's pivotal RESMAIN study of resminostat in CTCL



11.04.2018 / 07:30

Yakult Honsha recruits first Japanese patient in 4SC's pivotal RESMAIN study of resminostat in CTCL

RESMAIN - pivotal study to evaluate resminostat for maintenance treatment of patients with advanced-stage cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL)

Top-line results expected in the first half of 2019

Planegg-Martinsried, Germany, 11 April 2018 - 4SC AG (4SC, FSE Prime Standard: VSC) today announced, that Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd. (Yakult Honsha), 4SC's development partner for resminostat in Japan, recruited the first Japanese patient in 4SC's pivotal RESMAIN study.

The 150 patients RESMAIN study evaluates resminostat for maintenance treatment of patients with advanced-stage cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL) who have achieved disease control with prior systemic therapy, at more than 50 clinical centers in 11 European countries and Japan. If the study results are positive, 4SC plans to submit applications for marketing approval of resminostat in CTCL in Europe and potentially the U.S. and Yakult Honsha will submit in Japan. If approved, resminostat would be the first histone deacetylase inhibitor approved for CTCL in Europe and the first and only drug approved for maintenance therapy in this indication in either Europe, Japan or the U.S.

Jason Loveridge, Ph.D., CEO of 4SC commented: "Yakult Honsha just recently joined our RESMAIN study and we are very delighted with their rapid contribution. To date, we have enrolled 67 patients. The study is progressing on track and we expect top-line results in the first half of 2019. If the results of the RESMAIN study are positive, together, we look forward to being able to offer a new and effective treatment option to CTCL patients and physicians in large parts of the world."

Further information

About the resminostat partnering agreement with Yakult Honsha for Japan

4SC granted an exclusive license to Yakult Honsha for the development and commercialization of resminostat in Japan in April 2011. 4SC has received an upfront payment from Yakult Honsha of EUR 6 million and is eligible for up to approximately EUR 127 million payable upon achieving specified milestones including clinical and regulatory events in Japan. In addition to milestone payments, Yakult will pay 4SC double-digit royalties linked to product sales of resminostat. Yakult Honsha is responsible for all clinical requirements for resminostat development in Japan in oncology indications.

About resminostat

Resminostat is orally administered and potentially offers a novel approach to treating a wide variety of cancers, both as monotherapy and in combination therapy with other anti-cancer drugs. Resminostat inhibits tumor growth and proliferation, causes tumor regression, and strengthens the body's immune response to cancer.

Resminostat has been shown to be well tolerated in several clinical trials. Resminostat is currently being investigated in a pivotal study in cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL) by 4SC. A Phase II study in biliary tract cancer is planned by 4SC's development partner Yakult Honsha in Japan. Amongst others, resminostat has previously been investigated in biliary tract or pancreatic cancer and hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC).

About cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL)

CTCL is a rare disease with approximately 5,000 patients being newly diagnosed in Europe each year. The disease arises from malignant transformation of T cells, a specialized subgroup of immune cells, primarily affects the skin, but may ultimately involve lymph nodes, blood and visceral organs.

Currently, CTCL is not curable and treatment options for advanced-stage CTCL are limited. Although patients respond to the available treatment options, the duration of response is often short-lived and declines as the severity of the disease increases. The key therapeutic challenge in advanced-stage CTCL is therefore to make remissions more durable, halting disease progression, improving quality of life and prolonging progression free and overall survival.

About the RESMAIN study - Resminostat for maintenance treatment of CTCL

The pivotal RESMAIN study is being conducted at more than 50 clinical centers in 11 European countries and Japan. It will include 150 patients who suffer from advanced-stage cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL) and have achieved disease control with systemic therapy. The patients are randomized 1:1 to receive either resminostat or placebo. Patients who experience disease progression - while being on placebo - will be offered resminostat in an open label treatment arm.

The primary goal of the study is to determine whether maintenance treatment with resminostat prolongs progression-free survival and the key secondary objective is to prolong the time to symptom worsening (itching). A comprehensive biomarker program is also included in the study to ensure vital knowledge about the biological background of resminostat treatment and CTCL is acquired. 4SC anticipates top-line data to be available in 2019.

The concept of maintenance therapy

The pivotal RESMAIN study is focused on patients with advanced-stage, incurable cutaneous T-cell lymphoma CTCL. Such patients suffer from painful and itchy skin lesions resulting in disfigurement and a severely impaired quality of life. Furthermore, lymph nodes, blood or visceral organ can be involved. None of the current therapeutic options achieve stable disease for long periods, with most patients progressing within six months on average.

Resminostat is being evaluated as maintenance treatment - prolonging the period patients are stable and not progressing. Recent preclinical data further suggests that resminostat has the potential to alleviate the itching in CTCL patients, thereby additionally improving the quality of life for patients.

About 4SC

4SC AG is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing small-molecule drugs that can target key indications in cancer with high unmet medical needs. Such drugs are intended to provide patients with innovative treatment options that are more tolerable and efficacious than existing therapies and provide a better quality of life.

4SC's pipeline is protected by a comprehensive portfolio of patents and currently comprises three key drug candidates in various stages of preclinical and clinical development: resminostat, 4SC-202 and 4SC-208.

4SC aims to generate future growth and enhance its enterprise value by entering into partnerships with pharmaceutical and biotech companies and/or the eventual marketing and sales of approved drugs in select territories by 4SC itself.

4SC is headquartered in Planegg-Martinsried near Munich, Germany. The Company had 48 employees as of 31 December 2017 and is listed on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE Prime Standard: VSC; ISIN: DE000A14KL72).

