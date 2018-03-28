ATX 3 421 0,3%  Dow 23 858 -1,4%  Nasdaq 6 530 -3,3%  Euro 1,2391 -0,1% 
Aareal Bank Aktie [WKN: 540811 / ISIN: DE0005408116]

28.03.2018 08:35:31

DGAP-News: Aareal Bank AG

DGAP-News: Aareal Bank Group publishes its Annual Report 2017

DGAP-News: Aareal Bank AG / Key word(s): Final Results
Aareal Bank Group publishes its Annual Report 2017

28.03.2018 / 08:35
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Aareal Bank Group publishes its Annual Report 2017

Wiesbaden, 28 March 2018 - Aareal Bank Group published its Annual Report 2017 today. In addition to information on the Bank's business model and its activities in the two business segments, the Annual Report includes audited consolidated financial statements for 2017 in accordance with IFRSs, and the Bank's Group Management Report.

As announced during the Bank's annual press conference on 28 February 2018, based on preliminary, unaudited figures, consolidated operating profit for the 2017 financial year amounted to EUR 328 million, after EUR 366 million in the previous year. It was thus in the middle of the target corridor of EUR 310 million to EUR 350 million, which was raised in the course of the year - and, as expected, below the very good figure for the previous year.

Following another good year, Aareal Bank wants its shareholders to adequately participate in these results. As also announced in February, the Management Board and the Supervisory Board will therefore propose a dividend of EUR 2.50 per share (up from EUR 2.00 per share for the previous year) to the Annual General Meeting of Aareal Bank AG, which will be held on 23 May 2018. This is equivalent to a distribution ratio of 78 per cent.

"Once again, Aareal Bank Group demonstrated in 2017 that it is well able to deal with a difficult environment, and once again delivered on its promises: we reached our financial objectives and met our forecasts. As we can see from all the material indicators, our Company is perfectly healthy", said CEO Hermann J. Merkens in the letter to shareholders. "But also the diverse initiatives that we launched to further develop the business models of both segments as part of our 'Aareal 2020' programme for the future are increasingly showing a positive effect."

The full annual report for 2017 is available from Aareal Bank's website: https://www.aareal-bank.com/financial-reports. A version optimised for online display, and including additional information, is available on https://ar.aareal-bank.com/2017/.

Moreover, Aareal Bank Group published its online Sustainability Report, as well as the Non-financial Report 2017 (reviewed by the Supervisory Board) today. Both reports, together with supplementary information and indicators evidencing Aareal Bank Group's contributions to the sustainable development of the economy and society, are available on https://www.aareal-bank.com/en/responsibility/.
 

Aareal Bank Group
Aareal Bank Group, headquartered in Wiesbaden, is a leading international property specialist. It provides smart financings, software products, and digital solutions for the property sector and related industries, and is present across three continents: Europe, North America and Asia. Aareal Bank AG, whose shares are included in Deutsche Börse's MDAX index, is the Group's parent entity. It manages the various entities organised in the Group's two business segments: Structured Property Financing and Consulting /Services. The Structured Property Financing segment encompasses all of Aareal Bank Group's property financing and funding activities. In this segment, the Bank facilitates property investment projects for its domestic and international clients, within the framework of a three-continent strategy covering Europe, North America and Asia. In its Consulting/Services segment Aareal Bank Group offers its European clients from the property and energy sectors a unique combination of specialised banking services as well as innovative digital products and services, designed to help clients optimise and enhance the efficiency of their business processes.

Contact:
Aareal Bank AG
Corporate Communications

Sven Korndörffer
Phone: +49 611 348 2306
sven.korndoerffer@aareal-bank.com

Cornelia Müller
Phone: +49 611 348 2457
cornelia.mueller@aareal-bank.com

Christian Feldbrügge
Phone: +49 611 348 2280
christian.feldbruegge@aareal-bank.com
 

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Language: English
Company: Aareal Bank AG
Paulinenstr. 15
65189 Wiesbaden
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)611 348 - 0
Fax: +49 (0)611 348 - 2332
E-mail: aareal@aareal-bank.com
Internet: www.aareal-bank.com
ISIN: DE0005408116
WKN: 540811
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Stockholm

 
