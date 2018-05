DGAP-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP - Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

DGAP-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

CPI PROPERTY GROUP - Annual General Meeting of Shareholders



31.05.2018 / 16:01

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





CPI PROPERTY GROUP

(société anonyme)

40, rue de la Vallée

L-2661 Luxembourg

R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 102 254



PRESS RELEASE

Luxembourg, 31 May 2018



CPI PROPERTY GROUP - Annual General Meeting of Shareholders



The annual general meeting of the shareholders of CPI PROPERTY GROUP (the "Company") was held on 31 May 2018 in Luxembourg (the "AGM").

The AGM, with approximately 88% of the voting rights present or represented, approved the statutory and consolidated annual accounts, as well as the allocation of financial results for the financial year ending 31 December 2017. The AGM also granted a discharge to the members of the Company's board of directors and the auditors for the performance of their duties during the financial year ending 31 December 2017.

The AGM further resolved to re-appoint the following persons as members of the Company's board of directors as of the date of the AGM and until the annual general meeting of 2019: Edward Hughes, Philippe Magistretti, Martin Nemecek, Tomas Salajka, Oliver Schlink, Radovan Vitek, and Marie Vitkova. Martin Nemecek was also appointed as the Managing Director (administrateur délégué) of the Company. Finally, the AGM approved KPMG Luxembourg as auditors of the Company until the annual general meeting of 2019.



For further information please contact:

INVESTORS

CPI PROPERTY GROUP

David Greenbaum

Chief Financial Officer

d.greenbaum@cpipg.com



MEDIA/PR

Kirchhoff Consult AG

Andreas Friedemann

Borselstraße 20

22765 Hamburg

T +49 40 60 91 86 50

F +49 40 60 91 86 60

E andreas.friedemann@kirchhoff.de