DGAP-News: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: CORESTATE to invest EUR 2.4bn in micro-living assets

DGAP-News: Corestate Capital Holding S.A. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: CORESTATE to invest EUR 2.4bn in micro-living assets



18.06.2018 / 08:30

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





CORESTATE to invest EUR 2.4bn in micro-living assets

CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CORESTATE), a fully integrated investment manager and co-investor based in Luxembourg, plans to invest a total of EUR 2.4bn in its micro-living segment until the end of 2019. CORESTATE already acquired 26 plots for development and properties with more than 7,600 apartments for students, commuters, project employees, entrepreneurs and young professionals. The current investment volume amounts to EUR 1.8bn.

Over the next two years, several assets will be added to the portfolio, which is set to grow beyond the 10,000-unit mark and reach a total investment volume of EUR 2.4bn. Target locations are selected German and European metropolises as well as university cities.

Thomas Landschreiber, Co-Founder and Chief Investment Officer, CORESTATE: "There are some mega-trends driving the demand for micro-apartments across Europe. Urbanisation is a significant factor. We are seeing population increases in city centers with strong economies that offer good job prospects and excellent universities. These locations are attracting workers willing to travel to find employment and the student population. Micro-apartments are in demand by both groups. We are at the beginning of the cycle in the micro-living asset class. There is a supply and demand imbalance in single-person housing, so for managers and investors, this segment of the market offers real development and investment potential in the coming years."

IR Contact

Dr. Kai Gregor Klinger

Phone: +49 69 3535630107 / Cell phone: +49 152 22755400

ir@corestate-capital.com

PR Contact

Tom Zeller

Phone: +49 69 264867715 / Cell phone: +49 176 10430063

tz@feldhoff-cie.de

About CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A.

CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CORESTATE) is an investment manager and co-investor with approximately EUR 22bn in assets under management. As a fully integrated real estate platform, CORESTATE offers its clients combined expertise in the areas of investment and fund management as well as real estate management services. The company operates as a respected business partner of institutional clients and wealthy private investors internationally. CORESTATE is headquartered in Luxembourg and has 41 offices including in Frankfurt, London, Madrid, Singapore and Zurich. The company employs over 560 people and is listed in the regulated market (SDAX) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Further information is available at www.corestate-capital.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by our management. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of our company and the estimates given here. These factors include those discussed in our public reports, which are available on our website at [ir.corestate-capital.com]. The company assumes no liability whatsoever to update these forward-looking statements or to conform them to future events or developments. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.