DGAP-News: DIC Asset AG

DIC Asset AG Successfully Places Shares in Pool of Segregated Assets of 'DIC HighStreet Balance'



04.04.2018 / 08:30

DIC Asset AG Successfully Places Shares in Pool of Segregated Assets of "DIC HighStreet Balance"

- Portfolio of 15 "HighStreet" properties across Germany sold to an institutional investor

- Target return of the investment fund substantially exceeded

- Sale of share certificates as cost-effective deal structure

- DIC earns circa EUR 5.9 million in fees from the transaction in Q1 2018



Frankfurt / Main, 04 April 2018. For the first time, DIC Asset AG (WKN A1X3XX / ISIN DE000A1X3XX4) succeeded in placing an investment fund under its management within the framework of a sale of share certificates. It was acquired by a renowned institutional investor.

The "DIC HighStreet Balance" open-ended institutional fund included 15 retail properties in German main- and medium-sized centres marked by high spending power, and added up to a combined lettable area of around 85,000 square metres and an annual rent income of circa EUR 11.8 million.

Launched in 2012, the investment fund returned a running yield in excess of the planned target return of 5.0 percent to its investors. As a result of the fund's sale, this performance was actually topped.

In the context of the share certificates sale, the properties transferred to another economic beneficiary, and the cost effectiveness of the chosen transaction structure for both buyer and seller significantly contributed to the success. As a result, we managed to save approximately EUR 13 million in incidental sales costs for our investors.

DIC Asset AG, which held a proprietary equity interest of 5.0 percent in the fund, earned transaction fees in an additional amount of EUR 5.9 million for its successful marketing effort.

"Both in our interest and in our investors' interest, we took advantage of the favourable current market environment, and for the first time ever placed an entire DIC investment fund. Although share certificate sales of this type are not yet standard practice, they represent an attractive and innovative exit option that our fund management implemented successfully, not least from a cost perspective. It underlines our ambitions to expand our active and professional fund management, and our strategy of seeking to establish the fund business as trading platform on the market," said Sonja Wärntges, CEO of DIC Asset AG.

During the sale, DIC was advised by CMS Hasche Sigle as well as by COMFORT München GmbH and Ernst & Young Real Estate GmbH.

