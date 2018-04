DGAP-News: DIC Asset AG: Excellent Result for DIC's first scrip dividend with an acceptance rate of around 44 percent

DGAP-News: DIC Asset AG / Key word(s): Dividend

DIC Asset AG: Excellent Result for DIC's first scrip dividend with an acceptance rate of around 44 percent



18.04.2018 / 08:30

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Press Release

DIC Asset AG: Excellent Result for DIC's first scrip dividend with an acceptance rate of around 44 percent

- Shareholders chose for more than 30 million shares DIC's first-time option of a scrip dividend

- Company retains around EUR 19 million in cash for continued growth

- Total of 1,948,501 new value shares issued



Frankfurt / Main, 18 April 2018. DIC Asset AG (WKN A1X3XX / ISIN DE000A1X3XX4) announced today that a large number of its shareholders took advantage of the option to be paid their dividend in new shares, a choice offered to them for the first time. With a subscription price at EUR 9.92 for each new share, and a subscription ratio of 15.5 to 1, the acceptance rate represented around 44 percent of the dividend-bearing shares. Overall, 1,948,501 new shares were issued. The dividend cash distribution in the amount of EUR 0.64 per share, adding up to a sum total of EUR 43.9 million, was thus reduced by 44 percent to EUR 24.5 million.

"We see the high acceptance rate for our first-time offer of a scrip dividend as a vote of confidence for our sustainable hybrid business model. It reflects the keen interest among our shareholders to keep participating in the success of our company. The issuance of new shares permitted us to retain circa EUR 19 million in cash in the company, which we intend to invest in the continued growth of the company and in the expansion of our business model," said Sonja Wärntges, CEO of DIC Asset AG.

The new shares will be transferred into the shareholders' custody accounts upon registration of the capital increase presumably on 24 April 2018. Issuance of the new shares will bring the subscribed capital of DIC Asset AG up to a total of EUR 70,526,248 million, implying an increase by 2.8 percent. The cash dividend will be disbursed presumably on 23 April 2018.



For more details on DIC Asset AG, visit the company's homepage at www.dic-asset.de.

Investor Relations & Corporate Communications:

DIC Asset AG Nina Wittkopf Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications Neue Mainzer Strasse 20 - MainTor D-60311 Frankfurt am Main Phone +49 69 9454858-1462 Fax +49 69 9454858-9399 ir@dic-asset.de





About DIC Asset AG:

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has around 180 assets with a combined market value of c. EUR 4.4 billion under management. DIC uses a hybrid business model to manage its business divisions Commercial Portfolio, Funds and Other Investments. Taking an active asset management approach, DIC employs its proprietary, integrated real estate management platform to raise capital appreciation potential in its business divisions and to boost its revenues.

In its Commercial Portfolio division (EUR 1.6 billion in assets under management), DIC acts as proprietor and property asset holder, and thus generates revenues both from the management of the assets and through the value optimisation of its own real estate portfolio. The Funds division (EUR 1.5 billion in assets under management) generates its revenues by acting as issuer and manager of special real estate funds for institutional investors. Gathered in the business unit Other Investments (EUR 1.3 billion in assets under management) are joint venture investments, equity investments in property developments, strategic financial investments, and the management of properties in which the company holds no equity stakes.

DIC Asset AG has been included in the SDAX(R) segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since June 2006. The Company's shares are also included in the EPRA index, which tracks the performance of the most important European real estate companies.