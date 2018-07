DGAP-News: Delivery Hero changes to SE and introduces new Supervisory Board

DGAP-News: Delivery Hero SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Delivery Hero changes to SE and introduces new Supervisory Board



16.07.2018 / 08:00

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Berlin, 16 July 2018 - Delivery Hero has changed its legal form from a German stock corporation (AG) to a European stock corporation (Societas Europaea, SE).

Prior to this, Delivery Hero had already reached an agreement with its employee representatives on co-determination in the future SE. This agreement was now followed by the personnel nomination for the future SE Supervisory Board, which will consist of six members, three of whom will be employees:

Dr. Martin Enderle (Chairman)

Hilary Gosher (Insight Venture Partners)

Patrick Kolek (Naspers)

Björn Ljungberg (Employee)

Vera Stachowiak (Employee)

Semih Yalcin (Employee/ Rider)

Two of the six members of the Supervisory Board are now female and at least two shall be female in the future.

Emmanuel Thomassin, CFO of Delivery Hero: "The SE legal form underlines our international orientation. As far as the cooperation with the new Supervisory Board is concerned, we are particularly looking forward to working with the four new members of the Supervisory Board and their perspectives on our company. My warmest thanks and appreciation go to the outgoing members for their great work."

Jonathan Green, Jeffrey Lieberman, Georg Graf von Waldersee and Janis Zech will leave the Supervisory Board.

Press Contact

Investor Contact

Bodo v. BraunmühlLeiter Unternehmenskommunikationbodo.braunmuehl@deliveryhero.comDuncan McIntyreHead of Investor Relationsduncan.mcintyre@deliveryhero.com