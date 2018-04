DGAP-News: EYEMAXX Real Estate AG: EYEMAXX Real Estate secures attractive project for 157 Serviced Apartments in Essen

DGAP-News: EYEMAXX Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Real Estate

EYEMAXX Real Estate AG: EYEMAXX Real Estate secures attractive project for 157 Serviced Apartments in Essen



23.04.2018 / 09:30

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





CORPORATE NEWS

EYEMAXX Real Estate secures attractive project for 157 Serviced Apartments in Essen

- Project volume of around EUR 20 million - start of building works in autumn 2018

- Return on equity (IRR) in the upper double digit percentage range expected

- EYEMAXX enters a high yield and growth market segment

- Funds from current bond issue are to be used for similar projects

- Subscription period for EYEMAXX 5.50% Bond is currently running

Aschaffenburg, 23 April 2018 - EYEMAXX Real Estate AG (General Standard) has secured an attractive project to build a total of 157 Serviced Apartments in Essen. The company hence executes the market entry into this high growth segment of the commercial real estate market, in conformity with its strategy, with a project which boasts a return on equity (IRR) in the upper double digit percentage range. The project volume amounts to around EUR 20 million.

The 157 Serviced Apartments with a total area of around 6,000 square metres will be built north west of downtown Essen in a location with a good infrastructure. The project will be completed by spring 2020; building works are to start in autumn of this year. Moreover, EYEMAXX has already a letter of intent from a possible operator of the Serviced Apartments concerning a lease contract with a 20-year term.

Serviced Apartments - ranging between small apartments and hotels - are considered as one of the highest growth and yield segments of the real estate market. In a recent study by real estate investment specialist Catella "a high investor demand" has been attested to the Serviced Apartments market segment. It is pointed out that the future growth will be driven by an increasing mobility in combination with rising demands on residential comfort and services.

EYEMAXX plans a significant extension of the project pipeline for Serviced Apartments. Funds from the EYEMAXX Corporate Bond 2018/2023 (ISIN DE000A2GSSP3) which is currently open for subscription are to be used for this purpose. The bond offers investors an interest coupon of 5.50% per year with a half-year interest payment and a term ending in April 2023. The bond is offered within the framework of a public offer in Germany and Austria as well as within the framework of a private placement with institutional investors for subscription. The public offer ends on 24 April 2018 (3 pm), unless it is closed earlier.

The securities prospectus for the bond 2018/2023 was approved by the German Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) on 28 March 2018. It is available on the website of EYEMAXX Real Estate AG under www.eyemaxx.com.

About EYEMAXX Real Estate AG

EYEMAXX Real Estate AG is a real estate company with a long-standing successful track record, focussing on residential properties in Germany and Austria. In addition, EYEMAXX also realizes nursing homes in Germany and commercial properties in central Europe. In the company's recent past its corporate strategy has also included developing urban districts in Germany.

EYEMAXX' business activities take a dual-pronged approach. These include high-margin projects and and also the continued expansion of its stocks of let commercial properties, which generate ongoing rental income and thus constant cash flows. In so doing, EYEMAXX uses the expertise offered by its experienced management team together with a strong team of real estate professionals, and also a well-established and broad network which opens up additional access to attractive properties and projects. The current project pipeline has thus been expanded to about EUR 800 million.

Shares of EYEMAXX Real Estate AG are listed in the General Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The company has also issued several bonds, which are also listed on the stock exchange.

You can find more information at www.eyemaxx.com

Contact

Investor Relations/Financial Press

Peggy Kropmanns, Axel Mühlhaus

edicto GmbH

eyemaxx@edicto.de

Telephone: +49 69 90550556