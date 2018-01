DGAP-News: ElringKlinger AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

ElringKlinger wins further large-scale serial production contract for lightweight components



30.01.2018 / 13:32

- Byton places order for hybrid cockpit cross-car beams for premium SUV

- Order represents double-digit million euro turnover covering a period of six years

- Start of production in 2019 at ElringKlinger's plant in Suzhou, China

Dettingen/Erms (Germany), January 30, 2018 +++ ElringKlinger AG has been awarded another major contract for its innovative lightweight structural components. Electric vehicle manufacturer Byton has placed an order with ElringKlinger for the supply of cockpit cross-car beams to be used in the company's premium SUV model. Both parties are also targeting to integrate the same lightweight technology into other, future Byton models. Development work for this project will be conducted at the technical centers in Silicon Valley and Southern Germany. Starting 2019 the components will be produced at ElringKlinger's plant in Suzhou, China. In total, the contract covers a double-digit million euro turnover over a period of six years.

"Byton is the second innovative supplier of the next generation of vehicles to have opted for our cockpit cross-car beams. This clearly illustrates the value of this lightweight component to customers: the tangible weight savings and its flexible adaptability to individual requirements are of tremendous relevance to manufacturers," explains Dr. Stefan Wolf, CEO of ElringKlinger AG. "It comes as no surprise that the cockpit cross-car beam was one of the first interior components of the new SUV model for which the customer placed an order at such an early stage."

The production process of cockpit cross-car beams manufactured by ElringKlinger includes an innovative method of hydroforming and plastic injection-molding combined into a single-step process. The resulting structural parts made of polymer and metal combine the benefits of both materials: design freedom, tremendous integration opportunities of complex geometries, excellent precision in terms of shape and dimensions with minimal tolerances as well as outstanding structural resistance in the event of an accident. At the same time, the cross-car beams can help to achieve significant weight reductions compared to conventional metal carrier designs.

ElringKlinger has been working on substituting metal by plastics over a period spanning more than 15 years and has accumulated considerable know-how in this field with regard to materials and production methods. The Group has already been manufacturing structural parts made of polymer-metal hybrids at its sites in Leamington (Canada) and Suzhou (China) since 2015 as well as in Fremont (USA) since mid-2017. The latest order confirms and encourages the strategy of ElringKlinger into lightweight body and chassis components.



