Francotyp-Postalia Aktie [WKN DE: FPH900 / ISIN: DE000FPH9000]

21.03.2018 11:16:16

DGAP-News: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG

Bundesdruckerei and Francotyp-Postalia seal partnership for electronic company stamps

DGAP-News: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG / Key word(s): Alliance
Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Bundesdruckerei and Francotyp-Postalia seal partnership for electronic company stamps

21.03.2018 / 11:16
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Bundesdruckerei and Francotyp-Postalia seal partnership for electronic company stamps

Customers of the German government printing office, Bundesdruckerei, receive electronic seals in combination with the appropriate signature software from FP.

Berlin, 21st March 2018 - Francotyp-Postalia (FP), German expert in the secure mail business and secure digital communications, and Bundesdruckerei, a provider of high-security solutions, have concluded a partnership agreement in the field of signature cards and electronic seals for companies, as well as for the comprehensive signature portfolio of FP, including the latest digital signature solution FP Sign.

Customers of both companies will receive e.g. access to the electronic seal and the qualified organisation certificate for the seal card. The electronic seal allows legal entities to then demonstrate the origin and integrity of documents in a legally binding manner. Official documents such as legal notices, certificates and references can thus be sent electronically and securely without media discontinuities. The company as sender of the electronic document can thus reliably verify its identity as a legal entity.

The qualified seal and signature certificates are produced by
D-TRUST, the certified trust service provider of Bundesdruckerei.

For customers of both companies, one major advantage of this distribution partnership lies in the process and workflow consulting, and in consulting relating to use in replacement scanning and long-term storage. Additionally, solutions are provided for personal digital signatures, e.g. using signature cards, or as web-based remote signatures.

"We are delighted with this partnership, and that our reputation as an expert in the secure mail business and secure digital communications has obviously preceded us," says Rüdiger Andreas Günther, CEO/CFO of FP. "The software components and consulting services of the two companies complement one another to form a range of products and services that is unique in its class in Germany."

Comprehensive background of experience

"The partnership between FP and Bundesdruckerei is contributing to ensuring that convenient and secure signature and seal solutions for organisations can be widely implemented more quickly," says Jochen Felsner, Head of Marketing at Bundesdruckerei. "Furthermore, both companies are strong brands, and can address their shared market together."

Alongside the eSiegel and FP Sign, FP also has a comprehensive background of experience in the security segment. This includes numerous certifications, IT-Grundschutz, "Hashsafe" (component for preserving evidentiary value that manages saved signature information, including beyond the validity of algorithms and hash values) and "TR-ESOR" (the Technical Guideline for the Preservation of Evidence of Cryptographically Signed Documents). The cooperation with Bundesdruckerei creates lasting added value for customers of both companies.


For press enquiries please contact:
Caroline Schröder
Tel.: +49 (0)40 899 699 641
Email: fp-presse@fischerappelt.de

Company contact:
Karl R. Thiel, VP Corporate Communication
Tel.: +49 (0)30 220 660 123
Email: kr.thiel@francotyp.com

Investor Relations contact:
Dr. Joachim Fleϊng, Head of Investor Relations
Tel.: +49 (0)30 220 660 410
Email: j.fleing@francotyp.com

Follow us on Social Media:
Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, Xing and YouTube. Or you can subscribe to our RSS Feed.

About Francotyp-Postalia (FP)
The listed and globally operating FP group with headquarters in Berlin, Germany, is an expert for secure mail business and secure digital communication processes. As market leader in Germany and Austria, the FP group offers products and services in the areas "Franking and Enveloping", "Mail Services" and "Software" for the efficient processing of mail, consolidation of business mail, and digital solutions for companies and authorities. The group achieved a turnover of more than 200 million euros in 2017. Francotyp-Postalia has subsidiaries based in ten different countries and is represented by its own trading network in an additional 40 countries. With a company history spanning 95 years, FP possesses a unique DNA in the areas of actuating elements, sensor systems, cryptography and connectivity. FP's global market share for franking systems is more than eleven percent.

Further information can be found at www.fp-francotyp.com.


Contact:
Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG
Media Relations
Telephone: +49 (0)30 220 660 410
Telefax: +49 (0)30 220 660 425
E-Mail: pr@francotyp.com

21.03.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG
Prenzlauer Promenade 28
13089 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 220 660 410
Fax: +49 (0)30 220 660 425
E-mail: ir@francotyp.com
Internet: www.fp-francotyp.com
ISIN: DE000FPH9000
WKN: FPH900
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

666717  21.03.2018 

