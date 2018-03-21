DGAP-News: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG / Key word(s): Alliance

Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Bundesdruckerei and Francotyp-Postalia seal partnership for electronic company stamps



21.03.2018 / 11:16

Bundesdruckerei and Francotyp-Postalia seal partnership for electronic company stamps

Customers of the German government printing office, Bundesdruckerei, receive electronic seals in combination with the appropriate signature software from FP.

Berlin, 21st March 2018 - Francotyp-Postalia (FP), German expert in the secure mail business and secure digital communications, and Bundesdruckerei, a provider of high-security solutions, have concluded a partnership agreement in the field of signature cards and electronic seals for companies, as well as for the comprehensive signature portfolio of FP, including the latest digital signature solution FP Sign.

Customers of both companies will receive e.g. access to the electronic seal and the qualified organisation certificate for the seal card. The electronic seal allows legal entities to then demonstrate the origin and integrity of documents in a legally binding manner. Official documents such as legal notices, certificates and references can thus be sent electronically and securely without media discontinuities. The company as sender of the electronic document can thus reliably verify its identity as a legal entity.

The qualified seal and signature certificates are produced by

D-TRUST, the certified trust service provider of Bundesdruckerei.

For customers of both companies, one major advantage of this distribution partnership lies in the process and workflow consulting, and in consulting relating to use in replacement scanning and long-term storage. Additionally, solutions are provided for personal digital signatures, e.g. using signature cards, or as web-based remote signatures.

"We are delighted with this partnership, and that our reputation as an expert in the secure mail business and secure digital communications has obviously preceded us," says Rüdiger Andreas Günther, CEO/CFO of FP. "The software components and consulting services of the two companies complement one another to form a range of products and services that is unique in its class in Germany."

Comprehensive background of experience



"The partnership between FP and Bundesdruckerei is contributing to ensuring that convenient and secure signature and seal solutions for organisations can be widely implemented more quickly," says Jochen Felsner, Head of Marketing at Bundesdruckerei. "Furthermore, both companies are strong brands, and can address their shared market together."

Alongside the eSiegel and FP Sign, FP also has a comprehensive background of experience in the security segment. This includes numerous certifications, IT-Grundschutz, "Hashsafe" (component for preserving evidentiary value that manages saved signature information, including beyond the validity of algorithms and hash values) and "TR-ESOR" (the Technical Guideline for the Preservation of Evidence of Cryptographically Signed Documents). The cooperation with Bundesdruckerei creates lasting added value for customers of both companies.



About Francotyp-Postalia (FP)

The listed and globally operating FP group with headquarters in Berlin, Germany, is an expert for secure mail business and secure digital communication processes. As market leader in Germany and Austria, the FP group offers products and services in the areas "Franking and Enveloping", "Mail Services" and "Software" for the efficient processing of mail, consolidation of business mail, and digital solutions for companies and authorities. The group achieved a turnover of more than 200 million euros in 2017. Francotyp-Postalia has subsidiaries based in ten different countries and is represented by its own trading network in an additional 40 countries. With a company history spanning 95 years, FP possesses a unique DNA in the areas of actuating elements, sensor systems, cryptography and connectivity. FP's global market share for franking systems is more than eleven percent.

