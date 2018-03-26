DGAP-News: Godewind Immobilien AG / Key word(s): IPO

IPO of Godewind Immobilien AG: Update on Book Building



26.03.2018 / 16:41

IPO of Godewind Immobilien AG:

Update on Book Building

Frankfurt, March 26, 2018. Godewind Immobilien AG (the "Company" or "Godewind") announced its plans for an initial public offering ("IPO") on the Regulated Market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on March 09, 2018.

The IPO has attracted strong investor interest since the books opened on March 12, 2018. Godewind now targets to raise gross proceeds of EUR375mn in its IPO by selling 93,7500,00 of the 112,500,000 offered newly issued shares from a capital increase at the offer price of EUR4.00 per share. Despite a challenging marketing environment, the order book is already covered at this size from orders of both international and German investors.

As previously communicated, Godewind intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to acquire commercial real estate portfolios in Germany. In addition to the IPO proceeds, the Company may use additional or existing debt financing as well as issue further shares as consideration for such potential acquisitions in the future.

The offer period ends as planned on March 27, 2018 and Godewind's shares are scheduled to begin trading on Thursday, April 5, 2018 on the Regulated Market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the trading symbol GWD. The International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) is DE000A2G8XX3, and the German Securities Code (WKN) is A2G8XX.

Citi and JP Morgan are acting as Joint Global Coordinators and together with Berenberg and Société Générale Corporate & Investment Banking as Joint Bookrunners.

About Godewind Immobilien AG

Godewind Immobilien AG (GWI) is a German commercial real estate business venture. The company's acquisition focus lies on attractive office assets as well as logistic and retail properties. Godewind pursues an active portfolio- and asset-management approach aimed at generating sustainable returns and growing cash flows in addition to regularly realizing capital gains. The Company harnesses an extensive property acquisition network and targets a portfolio size of EUR3bn in the medium term.

For more information, please visit http://www.godewind-ag.com



Contact Details

Investor Relations Contact

Gunnar Janssen

Godewind Immobilien AG

Phone +49 69 25 73 75 190

Email g.janssen@godewind-ag.com

Press Contact

Jan Hutterer

Kirchhoff Consult AG

Phone +49 40 60 91 86 65

Email godewind-ag@kirchhoff.de



