DGAP-News: HAEMATO AG - IFRS Results Q1 2018

HAEMATO AG - IFRS Results Q1 2018



18.05.2018 / 13:10

HAEMATO AG is a listed pharmaceutical company focusing on the growth markets of high-priced special pharmaceuticals from the indication areas oncology and HIV as well as in the areas of rheumatism, neurology and cardiovascular diseases. In addition, the company started its own development of innovative medical products for the beauty market. HAEMATO AG assumes that the first products will come onto the market next year, which has already created the basis for further growth and additional earnings.

HAEMATO AG, Berlin (ISIN: DE0006190705), achieved IFRS consolidated sales of EUR 69.8 million (previous year: EUR 68.0 million) and an operating result (EBIT) of EUR 4.0 million in the first quarter of 2018. Sales increased by 2.8% compared to the same period of the previous year. The Executive Board is optimistic that it will achieve the targets set for the 2018 financial year.



About HAEMATO:

HAEMATO AG, founded in 1993, is a pharmaceutical company. The focus of business activities is on the growth markets of high-priced special pharmaceuticals. The focus is on therapies for cancer, HIV and other chronic diseases.

HAEMATO AG is listed on the Basic Board (Open Market) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Key figures for the HAEMATO AG share:

Subscribed capital: EUR 21,980,000

Listed class of share: Bearer shares

ISIN: DE0006190705 * WKN: 619070 * Ticker symbol: HAE

Contact:HAEMATO AG, Investor RelationsTelefon: +49 (0)30 897 30 86 70ir@haemato.de