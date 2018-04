DGAP-News: Hypoport AG: Hypoport expands its business units and completes value chains in real-estate and finance sectors

DGAP-News: Hypoport AG / Key word(s): Takeover/Capital Increase

Hypoport AG: Hypoport expands its business units and completes value chains in real-estate and finance sectors



25.04.2018

Press release

Acquisition

Hypoport expands its business units and completes value chains in real-estate and finance sectors

- FIO SYSTEMS AG will strengthen the Hypoport Group

- Considerable synergies between several of the two companies' business models

- Completion of the value chain for private property transactions

- Hypoport subsidiary significantly increases its digitalisation services for the housing industry

Berlin, 25 April 2018: Hypoport AG today signed an agreement to acquire all of the shares in FIO SYSTEMS AG. Nicolas Schulmann, member of the Management Board of FIO SYSTEMS AG and its main shareholder, will become Hypoport's third-largest shareholder. The Leipzig-based company employs more than 130 people and in 2017 generated revenue of around EUR7 million.

FIO SYSTEMS AG is a leading specialist provider of web-based solutions for the finance and real-estate sectors. FIO offers property marketing solutions, payments processing solutions for the real-estate sector, claims management in respect of damage to property and a comprehensive enterprise resource planning (ERP) system for housing companies and property management companies. Hypoport and FIO operate complementary business models in several areas.

The Hypoport Group's web-based financial marketplace EUROPACE is the largest German transaction platform for mortgages, building finance products and personal loans. Linking it to FIO's broker software, which is particularly well established in the savings bank segment, will create a seamless process for purchasing private residential property and arranging the necessary finance from a single source. Having added valuation services to its product range two years ago, Hypoport will now cover the entire value chain for private property transactions. At the same time, Hypoport's networks in all banking segments will benefit FIO's distribution of broker software and payments processing software.

The Hypoport subsidiary DR. KLEIN Firmenkunden AG has been a strong partner to German housing companies and a leading provider of financial and insurance services for more than 60 years. FIO's ERP and claims management software will complement existing business models and significantly expand the range of digitalisation services for the housing industry. "The integration of FIO into the Hypoport family of companies and close collaboration with our subsidiaries provide the foundations for significant growth potential in all of FIO's areas of business and will increase the Hypoport Group's involvement in the banking and real-estate industries," explains Hans Peter Trampe, member of the Management Board of Hypoport AG and DR. KLEIN Firmenkunden AG. "The combined product range of our companies and the shared network will enable FIO and the entire Hypoport Group to break into new markets and customer groups," he adds.

"In the SDAX-listed Hypoport AG, we have gained a partner with strong commercial and distribution credentials that is a very good fit for us in every respect," says Nicolas Schulmann, member of the Management Board of FIO SYSTEMS AG. "We will unlock synergies in a number of areas and expand our value chains. Together, we will all be able to generate growth at a much faster rate."

Hypoport today published further details of the transaction in an ad-hoc disclosure.

Information on Hypoport AG

Hypoport AG is the parent company of the Hypoport Group. The subsidiaries of the Hypoport Group are engaged in the distribution of financial services, facilitated or supported by financial technology ('fintech'), and are divided into four business units.

The Credit Platform business unit operates EUROPACE, which is an online financial marketplace and the largest German software platform offering mortgages, building finance products and personal loans. A fully integrated system links more than 500 partners - banks, insurers and financial product distributors. Several thousand loan brokerage advisors execute some 35,000 transactions per month on EUROPACE, generating a volume of around EUR4 billion. Besides EUROPACE, the FINMAS and GENOPACE sub-marketplaces and the B2B distribution companies Qualitypool and Starpool support the growth of the credit platform.

The Private Clients business unit, made up of the web-based, non-captive financial product distributor Dr. Klein Privatkunden and the consumer comparison portal Vergleich.de, brings together all business models aimed at directly advising consumers on mortgages, insurance or pension products.

The Institutional Clients business unit, operating under the DR. KLEIN Firmenkunden AG brand, is a leading financial service partner to housing companies and commercial property investors.

The Insurance Platform business unit operates Smart InsurTech, a platform for advice, comparison of tariffs and the administration of insurance policies.

Hypoport AG is headquartered in Berlin, Germany, and has more than 1,000 employees. Its shares are listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Deutsche Börse) and have been included in the SDAX since 2015.

