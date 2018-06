DGAP-News: INDUS Holding AG: INDUS Group adds six staff representatives to Supervisory Board

DGAP-News: INDUS Holding AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

INDUS Holding AG: INDUS Group adds six staff representatives to Supervisory Board (news with additional features)



18.06.2018 / 14:36

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







INDUS Group adds six staff representatives to Supervisory Board



Bergisch-Gladbach, 18 June 2018 - Before the end of this year, INDUS Holding AG headquartered in Bergisch Gladbach will add another six seats to its Supervisory Board and provide equal representation on this body - half of the seats are to be filled with shareholder representatives and the other half with staff representatives. The six shareholder representatives will be elected at an extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting on 29 November 2018. The staff will also elect their representatives in the coming months.

The change on the Supervisory Board is the result of a change of status from a purely asset-managing holding company to a group parent company as stated by the Higher Regional Court of Düsseldorf on 4 June 2018.

The INDUS Group currently comprises 45 small and medium-sized enterprises from the construction/infrastructure, automotive technology, engineering, medical engineering/life science and metals technology sectors. Together with the "grandchildren", the Group has 189 fully consolidated entities. The number of employees worldwide has grown strongly in recent years and currently stands at over 10,000. The business model of the SME holding company is successfully geared to giving the portfolio companies maximum entrepreneurial freedom and autonomy. In 2017, the Group generated record revenues of EUR 1.64 billion.

Contact:Nina Wolf & Julia PschribüllaCorporate Communications & Investor RelationsINDUS Holding AGKölner Straße 3251429 Bergisch GladbachGermanyTel +49 (0) 022 04 / 40 00-73Tel +49 (0) 022 04 / 40 00-66E-mail presse@indus.deE-mail investor.relations@indus.de