DGAP-News: Muehlhan AG: Muehlhan establishes new site in Cuxhaven

Muehlhan establishes new site in Cuxhaven

Hamburg, 13 June 2018 - Muehlhan AG (Open Market; ISIN DE000A0KDF7) has signed a contract spanning several years with Nordmark A/S through its subsidiary Muehlhan Deutschland GmbH to provide extensive corrosion protection work and logistics services.

Nordmark A/S has invested in a new production facility in Cuxhaven to manufacture cutting-edge large-scale components for offshore generators. Muehlhan is investing in a new blasting and coating facility in the direct vicinity of Nordmark to handle the ever-larger components, whose road transport will not be possible anymore in the future. Muehlhan will be responsible for coating the parts and shipping them directly to the assembly lines of the Siemens Gamesa plant.

This investment will not only enable Muehlhan to coat all of Nordmark's components but also to offer comprehensive on-site services to other component suppliers. Thus, Muehlhan AG is boosting its existing activities in the wind energy market at one of the most important offshore locations in the European offshore market.

