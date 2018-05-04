DGAP-News: NFON AG: NFON reaches an agreement with Vector Pyme to boost its expansion within the cloud-based telephone market

DGAP-News: NFON AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Market Report

NFON AG: NFON reaches an agreement with Vector Pyme to boost its expansion within the cloud-based telephone market



04.05.2018 / 12:54

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





PRESS RELEASE

NFON reaches an agreement with Vector Pyme to boost its expansion within the cloud-based telephone market

- With this agreement, Vector ITC Group will be integrating cloud PBXes, using NFON's technology platform, into more than 900 clients by 2022



Munich, 04 Mai 2018 - NFON AG, the only pan-European Cloud PBX provider, has reached an agreement with the Spanish digital technology provider Vector ITC Group. This alliance, which comes up as an extension of the previous agreement signed back in 2015, includes an upgrade and the complete migration of the in-house extensions of Vector ITC Group, as well as an immediate migration of existing customers to NFON. "This partnership is an essential part of our expansion and internationalization strategy. With this partnership, we underline our ambition to become number one in Europe", claims César Flores Rodríguez, Chief Sales Officer at NFON AG.

Additionally, thanks to this new agreement, Vector ITC Group (through Vector Pyme Division) will deliver technical support and post-sales services (helpdesk). By doing so, Vector will increase its client portfolio in Spain, given it will provide services to both current and potential NFON clients. Furthermore, through this agreement, Vector Pyme becomes a Premium Partner. On the other hand, with this alliance, Vector Pyme brings to NFON solid technical and service knowledge on virtual cloud solutions within the Spanish market, ensuring an outstanding client experience.

"The post-sales service comes up as a major building block when it comes to getting a cloud PBX. At Vector we have more than 15 years of experience in the post-sales cloud PBX field in Spain. Thus, we ensure an outstanding customer experience, either focused on the technical support side or the personalized customer care side. With this agreement, clients such as NFON Iberia will be guaranteed the best service in Spanish to resolve any incidence", states Manuel Quílez, Head of Vector Pyme. A global communication and marketing campaign is under way in order to generate new business leads within the cloud PBX market.

4 major building blocks. The alliance between NFON Iberia and Vector ITC Group, through Vector Pyme, stands on 4 key pillars:

1. Complete conversion of the in-house telephony solution of the Vector ITC Group to the NFON cloud-based telephone system

2. Migration of 200 Vector SME business customers to the NFON solution by the end of the second quarter

3. Movement of an additional 700 Vector customers to NFON by 2022

4. Sales to companies that are not yet part of the Vector ITC Group customer base

"The Spanish market as one of our European key markets in our internalization strategy. Plus, Vector ITC Group is the perfect partner, given its commitment with innovation, quality and its solid state as a rapid-growing technological group. Therefore, this agreement is a milestone in the digitalization of the Iberian Peninsula. In addition, Vector provides NFON support in the local language. Helping and speaking in Spanish is a valuable competitive advantage," adds Miguel Gillis, Managing Director of NFON Iberia.

Juan Manuel Rebollo, General Director at Vector ITC Group, refers to this alliance as a step forward in the digitalization process in Spain. "Partnering with NFON means we are working with one of the leading groups within the field of the cloud-based telephone market. Its high-level technology meets all the demands of company communications. By means of this agreement, NFON brings us its huge capacity and experience to face all the challenges that may arise in the cloud telephone market," adds Rebollo.

NFON is the new freedom of business communication. NFON AG offers customized, intuitive solutions for modern communication needs of companies in currently 13 European countries. Hans Szymanski, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer at NFON AG: "NFON AG has experienced a remarkable growth over the last years. With this partnership, we prove once again the huge demand for our product portfolio from the cloud."

Media contacts

NFON AG

Thorsten Wehner

Vice President Public Relations

+49 89 45 300-121

thorsten.wehner@nfon.com

100zehn GmbH

Timm Caspari

+49 89 55 27 06 20

nfon@100zehn.de

About NFON AG

Headquartered in Munich, NFON AG is the only pan-European cloud PBX provider - counting more than 15,000 companies across 13 European countries as customers. NFON, the cloud telephone system, offers over 150 functions as well as a seamless integration of premium solutions. With our intuitive communications solutions, we enable European companies to improve their work a little, every single day. NFON is the new freedom of business communication. www.nfon.com

About Vector ITC Group

Vector ITC Group is a 100% Spanish-owned technology group, formed by Vector ITC, Vector Pyme, Vector Ignite and with a stake in Keyland, Vector Pyme and Management Consulting.

Vector was established in 2002 and was merged to form Vector ITC Group in 2014. Employing 2000 professionals, it offers its services in Spain (Madrid, Coruña, Albacete, Córdoba, Segovia, León, Ávila, Bilbao and Málaga) and it has international offices in Peru, Brazil, Chile, Mexico, Colombia, the United Kingdom and Germany.

Vector ITC Group is a technology and digital services provider that supports its clients from the beginning of their technological transformation to the end of the process. It offers innovative solutions that allow clients to meet their business objectives in an efficient and cost-effective manner, adapting them to new client relationships.

Vector ITC Group develops technology by and for people, our growth driven by innovation and people as our source of inspiration. Smart technology which instills trust and confidence and facilitates critical projects. http://www.vectoritcgroup.com

About Vector Pyme

Vector Pyme, is the business division of Vector ITC Group that helps small, medium-sized companies and professionals to grow and innovate according to their needs and investment capacity. With a portfolio of over 1000 customer its main services focus on digital marketing, technology and the telecommunications sector.

Media contacts

Vector ITC Group

Nati de Mora

ndemora@vectoritcgroup.com

+34 91 183 0300

Lola Redondo

lredondo@vectoritcgroup.com

+34 91 183 0300