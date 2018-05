DGAP-News: PANTAFLIX AG: Record label PantaSounds GmbH appoints Lars Ingwersen managing partner

DGAP-News: Pantaflix AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel

PANTAFLIX AG: Record label PantaSounds GmbH appoints Lars Ingwersen managing partner



15.05.2018 / 08:30

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



PANTAFLIX AG: Record label PantaSounds GmbH appoints Lars Ingwersen managing partner



Munich/Berlin, May 15, 2018 - The media company PANTAFLIX AG looks to widen its position in the music market and formally announces the appointment of Lars Ingwersen as managing partner of PantaSounds GmbH today. PantaSounds is a subsidiary of PANTAFLIX AG and was founded in July 2016. The record label located in Munich and with offices in Berlin distributes the soundtracks of PANTALEON Films' movie productions. Additionally, PantaSounds offers artists marketing opportunities for their music productions and distributes, among others, Matthias Schweighöfer's first album "Lachen Weinen Tanzen", which he is currently performing on tour.



Ingwersen is PantaSounds' former music executive. His appointment to managing partner highlights his significance to the company and also serves to fortify the future collaboration between Ingwersen and PANTAFLIX AG.



"Implementing and permanently establishing our music-unit PantaSounds is a crucial component of our corporate strategy, whose ultimate goal is to expand PANTAFLIX AG into a fully integrated media corporation. His extensive and longtime experience with the music business make Lars Ingwersen the ideal man for the job as managing partner, and he has already proven his value to the company over the past months," says Stefan Langefeld, CEO of PANTAFLIX AG.



Before working for PantaSounds GmbH, Ingwersen was, among other things, CEO of record company Peermusic, as well as managing director Central Europe of Warner Music Entertainment, where he was jointly responsible for the success of artists like Udo Lindenberg, Roger Cicero, Melanie C and Nena. "Working with the people of PantaSounds GmbH and the entire PANTAFLIX AG team is something truly special," says Ingwersen: "We have great plans for the future of this label. I am really looking forward to building something new and exciting with PantaSounds and to thus contribute to the success of the entire corporation."

About PANTAFLIX AG:

PANTAFLIX AG (XETRA: PAL, ISIN: DE000A12UPJ7) is one of the fastest growing media companies in Europe. Consisting of the video-on-demand platform (VoD) PANTAFLIX, the traditional film production division PANTALEON Films, the music label PantaSounds and the brand integration unit March & Friends, the Group pursues a 360-degree approach to the production, distribution, exploitation, and marketing of films and series as well as their rights. The company's high growth dynamics stems from its progressive distribution model for international film productions on PANTAFLIX.



PANTAFLIX already provides content to film and series consumers all over the world. PANTAFLIX AG has cooperation agreements with renowned partners such as Amazon, Warner Bros., Disney, StudioCanal and Sun Seven Stars Media. In its German home market, the group is based in Berlin, Munich, Cologne and Frankfurt/Main.



For further information, visit www.pantaflixgroup.com and www.pantaflix.com.



Contact:

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

Susan Hoffmeister

Tel.: +49 89 89827227

e-mail: sh@crossalliance.com

15.05.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de