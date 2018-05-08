DGAP-News: Request for Vote Convertible Bonds

DGAP-News: publity AG / Key word(s): Bond/Corporate Action

NON-BINDING CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION Important : This translation of the Request for Vote (Aufforderung zur Stimmabgabe) (the German version of which was published in the German Federal Gazette (Bundesanzeiger) and on the issuer's website on 8 May 2018) from German into English is a non-binding convenience translation and is not a substitute for the original German version. The accuracy or completeness of this translation is not guaranteed. publity AG Leipzig Federal Republic of Germany Convertible bond of publity AG 2015/2020 ISIN: DE000A169GM5 / WKN: A169GM VOTE WITHOUT MEETING Request for Vote by publity AG with registered office in Leipzig, registered with the Commercial Register of the local court of Leipzig under HRB 24006 and with business address at Landsteinerstrasse 6, 04103 Leipzig, Federal Republic of Germany (hereinafter also referred to as the "Issuer" or the "Company"), with respect to the up to EUR 50,000,000.00 3.5% Convertible Notes

of publity AG

due on 17 November 2020 ISIN: DE000A169GM5 / WKN: A169GM (in total referred to as the "publity-Bond"), divided into up to 50,000 bearer notes in the denomination of EUR 1,000.00 each and a conversion right into ordinary registered shares (no-par value shares) of the Issuer (each a "Note" and together the "Notes"). The Issuer hereby requests the holders of the Notes of the publity-Bond (each a "Noteholder" and together the "Noteholders") to vote in a Vote without Meeting within the time period beginning on Wednesday, 30 May 2018, at 0:00 hours (CEST), and ending on Friday, 1 June 2018, at 24:00 hours (CEST), by submitting their votes to the Notary Dr. Johannes Beil, with official office in Hamburg ("Vote without Meeting"; the request to vote in the Vote without Meeting is referred to as the "Request for Vote"). Important Notice Holders of the Notes of the publity-Bond should take note of the following information. The publication of this Request for Vote does not constitute an offer. In particular, the publication does not constitute a public offer to sell nor an offer or solicitation to acquire, purchase, or subscribe for, notes or other securities. Such an offer will only be made later, when certain closing conditions as described in detail in this Request for Vote are fulfilled, and exclusively by and on the basis of a prospectus to be approved by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority ("Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht - BaFin") and published when the proposed resolutions are adopted and come into effect. Only the approved securities prospectus will contain the information for investors that is required by law. The following preliminary remarks of this Request for Vote (see section I below) have been voluntarily prepared by the Issuer in order to explain the reasons for the resolutions and the specifically proposed resolutions to the Noteholders. Neither the Issuer nor any of its legal representatives, employees, advisors and agents, nor any other person guarantee or warrant the accuracy and completeness of the information contained therein. The relevant statements are by no means to be understood as a complete basis for the voting behavior of the Noteholders. The Issuer does not assume any liability that the preliminary remarks contained in this Request for Vote contain all of the information that is necessary or appropriate for a decision on the proposed resolutions. Each Noteholder should base its decision on the vote on the proposed resolutions in the Vote without Meeting not solely on the basis of this Request for Vote, but by considering all of the available information about the Issuer after consulting its own legal, tax and/or financial advisors. This Request for Vote has, in its German version, been published in the Federal Gazette and on the website of the Issuer (http://www.publity.de/en) since 8 May 2018 under the heading "Investor Relations" in the "Convertible Bonds" section, and additionally via the DGAP-service provided by EQS Group AG (www.dgap.de). To the Issuer's knowledge, the information contained herein is up-to-date as of the date of publication unless stated otherwise, but may become inaccurate after the date of publication. Neither the Issuer nor its legal representatives, employees, advisors or agents assume any obligation to update the information contained in this Request for Vote or to provide additional information on circumstances after the date of publication of this Request for Vote. Neither the Issuer nor any of its legal representatives, employees, advisors or agents, nor any other person assume any liability in connection with the preliminary remarks of this Request for Vote. In particular, they shall not be liable for any damage arising directly or indirectly in connection with the use of the information contained in the preliminary remarks to the Request for Vote, especially for damage arising from investment decisions made on the basis of the information in the preliminary remarks of this Request for Vote. The preliminary remarks of this Request for Vote (see section I below) contain certain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are all statements that are not related to historical facts or events. This applies in particular to statements concerning the Issuer's intentions, opinions or current expectations regarding its future financial viability, plans, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategy and profitability and the economic parameters to which the Issuer is exposed. Forward-looking statements are based on current assessments and assumptions to the best of the Issuer's knowledge. However, such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, as they relate to future events and are based on assumptions that might not occur in the future. United Kingdom The publication of this Request for Vote and any other documents and/or materials by the Issuer relating to the subject matter of the proposed resolutions is not being made by an authorized person for the purposes of Section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 ("FSMA"); the published documents and/or materials have not been approved in this regard, either. Accordingly, said documents and/or materials must not be passed on to the general public in the United Kingdom. The communication of such documents and/or materials is exempted from the restrictions on financial offers (Financial Promotion) pursuant to Section 21 FSMA, provided that they are exclusively addressed and distributed to (i) shareholders or creditors of the Issuer within the meaning of Article 43 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 and (ii) other persons to whom such documents and/or materials are lawfully provided. United States of America, Canada, Japan, Australia (et al.) The Acquisition Rights (as defined below) and the New Notes (as defined below) will be registered neither under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 nor with any securities regulatory authority of any individual states of the United States. Unless exemptions from the registration requirements apply under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, the Acquisition Rights (as defined below) and the New Notes (as defined below) must not be offered, sold or delivered (directly or indirectly) within or to the USA, Canada, Japan and Australia. The Company can demand confirmations and verifications in this context. The publication, dispatch, distribution and dissemination of this Request for Vote in the above mentioned other jurisdictions (and potentially further foreign jurisdictions) may be subject to legal restrictions. Therefore, this Request for Vote and any related documents must neither be published, dispatched, distributed or disseminated in, nor send to countries by third parties, if and to the extent such publication, dispatch, distribution or dissemination would constitute a violation of any applicable laws or where such publication, dispatch, distribution or dissemination is subject to administrative proceedings, permissions or other prerequisites, which have not been successfully conducted, could not be obtained or have not been met. I. Preliminary Remarks Background and explanation of the subjects of the resolutions On 17 November 2015, the Issuer had initially issued Notes of the publity-Bond in a private placement in an aggregate nominal amount of EUR 30 million and, subsequently, the Issuer placed and issued further Notes in a further private placement with institutional investors. Currently, Notes in an aggregate nominal amount of EUR 50 million are outstanding. In connection with the aforementioned further placement, the Issuer had agreed with certain investors on additional negative covenants (among others, with respect to the restriction of creation of collateral, the distribution of dividend payments and the incurrence of financial indebtedness). Therefore, a resolution of the Noteholders amending and supplementing the terms and conditions (the "Bond Terms") of the convertible bond was necessary and was implemented. These additional negative covenants therefore apply to all Noteholders. According to one of the aforementioned negative covenants, the Issuer assumed the obligation (as set forth in detail in section 12 para. 3 (iii) of the Bond Terms) not to distribute any dividends to its shareholders in excess of 50% of the Issuer's net income (Jahresüberschuss) as shown in its stand-alone financial statements for the relevant year under German GAAP. With respect to the Issuer's dividend distribution in 2017, some Noteholders expressed their view to the Issuer that the dividend distribution was in breach of the aforementioned negative covenant. Some Noteholders have then declared the termination of the Notes held by them. The Issuer, on the other hand, is of the opinion that these terminations are unjustified. In order to permanently resolve the current situation in the best interest of all of the Noteholders and of the Issuer, the Issuer proposes to the Noteholders to adopt a conversion of the publity-Bond into acquisition rights for a new bond ("New Bond") with an increased interest rate and, apart from that, substantially unchanged terms and to appoint a joint representative of all Noteholders pursuant to section 18 (5) of the Bond Terms for the purpose of implementing the conversion and efficiently safeguarding the interests of the Noteholders, and to authorize and empower the joint representative accordingly. Against this background, it shall be voted, by way of a Vote without Meeting and under a single agenda item, on essentially the following resolution subjects: - Conversion of the Notes of the publity-Bond into acquisition rights for new notes to be issued by the Issuer; and - Appointment, authorization and empowerment of a joint representative for all Noteholders. The conversion offer will entitle the Noteholders to receive new notes with a nominal value of 100% of the nominal amount of today's Notes, an unchanged term until 17 November 2020, and an annual coupon of 7% (plus an additional markup of 3.5% per annum (i.e., on a pro-rata-temporis basis) for the first six months of the term of the New Bond) without further consideration. After the conversion, the Noteholders, insofar as they exercise their acquisition rights, will thus possess Notes with an unchanged nominal amount and unchanged maturity. Also the previous conversion price (as adjusted in accordance with section 11 (Dilution Adjustment) and/or section 14 para. 1 (d) of the Bond Terms) and the previous negative covenants of the Issuer pursuant to section 12 of the Bond Terms will remain unchanged under the New Bond. At the same time, the Noteholders who exercise their acquisition rights will benefit from the higher 7% interest rate on the New Bond as well as from the additional markup of 3.5% per annum (i.e., on a pro-rata-temporis basis) for the first six months of the term of the New Bond. The conversion of the bond will take place, without undue delay, after the Interest Payment Date 2018 within the meaning of section 2 para. 1 of the Bond Terms (17 November 2018), i.e., without undue delay, after payment of interest on the publity-Bond for the Interest Period from 17 November 2017 (inclusive) to 17 November 2018 (exclusive) within the meaning of section 2 para. 3 subpara. 2 of the Bond Terms. Interest on the New Bond will begin to accrue from 17 November 2018 on. In order to put the Noteholders into a similar position as if they had been granted with an increased interest rate already for the period between the Vote without Meeting and the issuance of the New Bond, the first six months of the New Bond's interest coupon, i.e. the period from 17 November 2018 (inclusive) to 17 May 2019 (exclusive), will bear interest at an additional premium of 3.5% per annum (i.e., on a pro-rata-temporis basis), i.e. a total of 10.5% per annum (on a pro-rata-temporis basis). From 17 May 2019 on, the regular interest rate of 7% mentioned above will apply until the end of the term of the New Bond. The aforementioned additional interest premium of 3.5% per annum (i.e., on a pro-rata-temporis basis) for the first six months of the New Bond will be paid by the Issuer on an additional interest payment date, on 17 May 2019. As for the rest, the interest on the New Bond shall be payable annually in arrears on 17 November of each year. Without prejudice to the additional interest premium described above, the regular interest of 7% is thus payable for the first time on 17 November 2019 for the interest period from 17 November 2018 (inclusive) to 17 November 2019 (exclusive). In order to implement the conversion of the bond, One Square Advisory Services GmbH (Munich) shall be appointed as joint representative of all Noteholders in accordance with section 18 para. 5 of the Bond Terms, and shall be equipped with corresponding duties and powers. Furthermore, One Square Advisory Services GmbH shall also function as joint representative of all Noteholders for the New Bond. The appointment, authorization and empowerment of a joint representative of all Noteholders are intended to enable or facilitate the implementation and execution of the conversion of the bond. In addition, the Issuer understands the appointment of the joint representative as a confidence-building measure in the interest of all Noteholders. Further information on One Square Advisory Services GmbH can be found in the short profile attached to this Request for Vote as Annex 1 . The bond terms of the New Bond ("Bond Terms of the New Bond") will be configured in accordance with the adjustments described above and will, in other respects, correspond to the Bond Terms of the publity-Bond. The Bond Terms of the New Bond are attached to this Request for Vote as Annex 2 . The changes contained therein in relation to the Bond Terms of the publity-Bond can be tracked in the redline-version of the Bond Terms which is available on the website of the Issuer (http://www.publity.de/en) under the heading "Investor Relations" in the "Convertible Bonds" section. It is the opinion of the Issuer that, according to the case law of the German Federal Court of Justice (Bundesgerichtshof), any termination declared by individual Noteholders with respect to the Notes of the publity-Bond held by them will be rendered irrelevant in the course of the conversion of the Bond. Notwithstanding the foregoing, Noteholders are free to either exercise or refrain from exercising their acquisition rights with respect to the New Bond. To the extent that the acquisition rights are not exercised (or not exercised in due time), the relevant notes of the New Bond will be realized by the settlement agent by way of sale. The realization will take place on the stock exchange or over the counter in accordance with a procedure agreed between the joint representative and the Company. Prior to a sale on the market, the settlement agent will endeavor, in consultation with the Company and the joint representative, to give the Noteholders the opportunity to acquire these new notes within an estimated time period of 15 banking days. The joint representative will, in cooperation with the settlement agent, make all reasonable efforts to work towards the realization of the new notes in respect of which the acquisition rights were not exercised (or not exercised in due time) with minimal disruptions to the market. However, such a realization without disrupting the market cannot be guaranteed, especially in the event of a lack of market liquidity of the New Bond. It is therefore pointed out that it cannot be ensured whether and to what extent the relevant new notes can be realized in accordance with the procedure described above. If, within the realization period, not all of the new notes in respect of which the Noteholders have not exercised their acquisition rights (or not exercised in due time) can be realized, the joint representative will, at its discretion, decide how the remaining new notes should be realized on an exchange and/or over-the-counter basis. Here, too, the joint representative will make all reasonable efforts towards a realization of the new notes which is minimally disruptive for the market. Those Noteholders who do not exercise their acquisition rights (or not do so in due time) are entitled to receive a compensatory payment (Bond Cash Settlement) equal to the portion attributable to their notes of the total amount that is received as part of the realization described above. The pro rata average net proceeds from the realization of the new notes for which the acquisition rights are not exercised (or not in due time), after deducting the usual sales charges, are decisive. In this context, it must be noted that neither a subsequent placement (Weiterplatzierung) or other realization of these new notes in relation to which the acquisition rights have not been exercised (or not in due time), nor the realization of any specific sales proceeds can be guaranteed. Therefore, Noteholders who do not exercise their acquisition rights (or not in due time) are at risk of obtaining only a minor or even no cash settlement at all. Those Noteholders who exercise their acquisition rights within the relevant time period shall be entitled to receive one (1) new note with the characteristics described above (including in particular the increased interest rate) for each Note of the publity-Bond which they transfer to the settlement agent. For the conversion of the bond and the appointment, authorization and empowerment of a joint representative of all Noteholders, a resolution by the Noteholders is required. The vote on the resolution will be conducted pursuant to the Bond Terms of the publity-Bond in accordance with Section 18 of the German Debenture Act (Schuldverschreibungsgesetz, "SchVG") as a Vote without Meeting. II. Subjects of the Vote without Meeting and resolution proposal 1. Resolution on the conversion of the Notes into Acquisition Rights and on the appointment, authorization and empowerment of a Joint Representative The Issuer proposes to the Noteholders to convert the Notes of the publity-Bond into acquisition rights, i.e. rights to acquire new notes to be issued by the Issuer, in accordance with the following provisions. The Noteholders shall transfer the Notes hold by them to ACON Actienbank AG with registered office in Munich, which shall serve as a settlement agent, or to another financial institution to be appointed and mandated by the Issuer (the "Settlement Agent") and shall, in return, be entitled to receive new notes which shall be issued by the Issuer to the Settlement Agent for this purpose. The Settlement Agent acts in its own name and not as a representative or authorized representative of the Issuer. The Issuer also proposes to the Noteholders to appoint One Square Advisory Services GmbH (Munich) as joint representative of all Noteholders pursuant to section 18 para. 5 of the Bond Terms of the publity-Bond, and, for the purposes of enabling and facilitating the implementation and execution of the conversion of the Notes into acquisition rights, to authorize and empower the joint representative, beyond the duties and powers conferred upon it by law, to represent the Noteholders in any measures, acts, declarations and resolutions as are necessary or expedient for the implementation and execution of the conversion. The joint representative shall also function as the joint representative of all noteholders for the New Bond and be granted the duties, responsibilities and powers set forth in the Bond Terms of the New Bond (Annex 2). For the purpose of converting the Notes into the acquisition rights and the appointment, authorization and empowerment of a joint representative, the Issuer therefore submits the following resolution proposal to the Noteholders and puts it to a vote: a) Conversion of the Notes into Acquisition Rights The Noteholders shall transfer, without undue delay after the payment of interest on the publity-Bond for the interest period from 17 November 2017 (inclusive) to 17 November 2018 (exclusive), all Notes of the publity-Bond together with all claims and rights associated with the Notes (in particular accrued and unpaid as well as future interest) to ACON Actienbank AG with registered office in Munich, which shall serve as a settlement agent, or to another financial institution to be appointed and mandated by the Issuer (Settlement Agent), and shall, in return receive, in accordance with the details set forth in the resolution of this section 1, an acquisition right for one (1) New Note (as defined below) for each transferred Note of the publity-Bond (including all associated claims and rights) (the "Acquisition Right"). The obligations of the Noteholders vis-à-vis the Issuer to convert the Notes into the Acquisition Rights are fulfilled by transferring the Notes to the Settlement Agent free of third-party rights and at its free disposal. The Noteholders are not obliged to make any further payments and/or contributions to the Issuer beyond the conversion of the Notes into Acquisition Rights as described in the resolution of this section 1. After all the Notes have been transferred to the Settlement Agent, the Settlement Agent shall contribute all claims and rights associated with the Notes, in particular the principal claims with the aggregate nominal value of EUR 50,000,000.00 (in words: fifty million euros), as well as the accrued unpaid and future interest, to the Issuer, presumably by way of release (Erlass) pursuant to Section 397 para. 1 of the German Civil Code (Bürgerliches Gesetzbuch). In order to service the Acquisition Rights, the Settlement Agent shall, after the transfer of all of the Notes to the Settlement Agent and the contribution of all claims and rights associated with the Notes to the Issuer, subscribe for and take up a new bond to be issued by the Issuer in an aggregate nominal value of EUR 50,000,000.00 (in words: fifty million euros) with a term until 17 November 2020, an annual coupon of 7% (with interest paid annually) plus an additional markup of 3.5% per annum (i.e., on a pro-rata-temporis basis) (payable on 17 May 2019) for the first six months of the term of the new bond (the "New Bond") divided into 50,000 bearer notes in the denomination of EUR 1,000.00 each and a conversion right into ordinary registered shares (no-par value shares) of the Issuer (the "New Notes"). One Square Advisory Services GmbH (Munich) shall be appointed, authorized and empowered as joint representative of all noteholders for the New Bond directly in the Bond Terms of the New Bond. Except for the interest rate, the additional interest premium and the appointment, authorization and empowerment of One Square Advisory Services GmbH as joint representative of all Noteholders, the remaining terms of the New Bond are configured in accordance with the Bond Terms of the publity-Bond. However, given that Quirin Privatbank AG will presumably not act as Paying Agent, Conversion Agent and/or Calculation Agent (within the meaning of section 15 of the Bond Terms of the publity-Bond) under the New Bond, the Issuer (in coordination with the joint representative) will appoint one (or in each case one) other renowned bank as Paying Agent, Conversion Agent and Calculation Agent. In order to establish continuity between the publity-Bond and the New Bond with respect to the conversion price, the Bond Terms of the New Bond will initially stipulate a conversion price of EUR 41.58, which equals the current conversion price of the publity-Bond as adjusted in accordance with section 11 (Dilution Adjustment) and/or section 14 para. 1 (d) of the Bond Terms of the publity-Bond since the issuance of the publity-Bond. Up until the issuance of the New Bond, any potential future adjustments of the conversion price in accordance with the Bond Terms of the publity-Bond will be reflected in the conversion price of the New Bond; the conversion price of the New Bond will be amended accordingly in section 6 para. 1 of the Bond Terms of the New Bond. As from the issuance of the New Bond on, any potential further adjustments will be made in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Bond Terms of the New Bond which correlate with the respective provisions of the Bond Terms of the publity-Bond. The Bond Terms of the New Bond are attached to this Request for Vote as Annex 2 . The changes contained therein in relation to the Bond Terms of the publity-Bond can be tracked in the redline-version of the Bond Terms which is available on the website of the Issuer (http://www.publity.de/en) under the heading "Investor Relations" in the "Convertible Bonds" section. The issuance of the New Notes to the Settlement Agent shall be carried out in return for the contribution of all claims and rights (including accrued and unpaid as well as future interest) associated with the Notes of the publity-Bond to the Issuer. There is therefore no further obligation for the Settlement Agent to make any (cash) payment for the New Bond. The New Bond is supposed to be included in the over-the-counter market of a German stock exchange - presumably in the Open Market (Freiverkehr) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and, as the case may be, also in the over-the-counter market of other stock exchanges. The Company assumes no liability for said inclusion of the New Bond. The Acquisition Right grants each Noteholder a non-certificated claim against the Settlement Agent, for each one Note that has been transferred to the Settlement Agent, at its option to either (i) acquire one (1) New Note if the Noteholder exercises the Acquisition Right; or (ii) to receive the Bond Cash Settlement (as defined below). The "Bond Cash Settlement" is the pro rata portion attributable to a note of the total amount that the Settlement Agent generates in the context of the Realization (as defined below under item b)) of the New Notes, in respect of which the Noteholders have not exercised their Acquisition Rights within the Acquisition Period (as defined below under item b)). The amount of the Bond Cash Settlement is based - as described in detail under item b) below - on the pro rata average net proceeds generated by the Settlement Agent from the Realization of the New Notes for which the Acquisition Rights are not exercised, after deducting the usual sales charges. b) Exercise of Acquisition Rights The Noteholders may exercise the Acquisition Rights only in the context of an offer yet to be published by the Issuer for the acquisition of the New Notes (the "Acquisition Offer") during the period specified in the Acquisition Offer (the "Acquisition Period"). The Noteholders can each exercise the Acquisition Right independently of each other. The Acquisition Period begins at the earliest and the exercising of Acquisition Rights is only possible once a securities prospectus approved by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) has been published for the public offering of the New Notes. The beginning and end of the Acquisition Period as well as the further details concerning the exercise of the Acquisition Rights will be announced by the Issuer in accordance with section 16 of the Bond Terms of the publity-Bond (as amended from time to time), i.e. in the Federal Gazette (Bundesanzeiger) and on the website of the Issuer as well as in addition by means of one or more electronic communication systems. Each Noteholder may exercise his/her/its Acquisition Rights only if such exercise is permitted under the laws applicable to him/her/it. If and to the extent Noteholders do not exercise their Acquisition Rights within the Acquisition Period, the Settlement Agent will realize the New Notes to which these Noteholders are entitled in each case by way of sale immediately after (i) expiry of the Acquisition Period and (ii) issuance of the New Bond and inclusion of the New Notes in trading on the open market (Freiverkehr) of a stock exchange. The Realization will take place on the stock exchange or over the counter in accordance with a procedure agreed between the joint representative and the Company (which will provide for a "Realization Period" of presumably 15 consecutive days on which banks are open in Frankfurt am Main (each a Banking Day)). Prior to a sale on the market, the Settlement Agent will endeavor, in consultation with the Company and the joint representative, to give the Noteholders the opportunity to acquire these New Notes within an anticipated period of 15 Banking Days preceding the commencement of the Realization Period (the realization described above of the New Notes in respect of which the Noteholders have not exercised their Acquisition Right within the Acquisition Period is referred to as the "Realization"). The joint representative, in cooperation with the Settlement Agent, will make all reasonable efforts to work towards the Realization of the New Notes with minimal disruptions to the market. However, such a Realization without disrupting the market cannot be guaranteed, especially in the event of a lack of market liquidity of the New Bond. It is therefore pointed out that it cannot be ensured whether and to what extent the relevant New Notes can be realized in accordance with the procedure described above. If, within the Realization Period, not all of the New Notes in respect of which the Noteholders have not exercised their Acquisition Rights (or not exercised in due time) can be realized, the joint representative will, at its discretion, decide how the remaining New Notes should be realized on an exchange and/or over-the-counter basis. Here, too, the joint representative will make all reasonable efforts towards a Realization of the New Notes which is minimally disruptive for the market. The proceeds from the Realization of the New Notes will be credited to the relevant Noteholders who have not exercised their Acquisition Rights in due time, on a pro rata basis (rounded down to the full eurocent) after deduction of the Realization costs, and will be credited to their respective securities deposit accounts after completion of the Realization. The Issuer will announce the result of the Realization of the New Notes and the amount of the Bond Cash Settlement immediately after expiry of the Realization Period in accordance with section 16 of the Bond Terms of the publity-Bond (as amended from time to time), i.e. in the Federal Gazette (Bundesanzeiger) and on the website of the Issuer as well as in addition by means one or more electronic communication systems. c) Authorization of the Settlement Agent The Noteholders hereby authorize and empower the Settlement Agent, which shall act as a fiduciary trustee for the Noteholders, to take all measures and make and receive all declarations that are necessary or expedient for the implementation and execution of the resolution of this item 1, in particular with respect to the conversion of the Notes into Acquisition Rights, the contribution of the claims and rights associated with the Notes to the Issuer, the granting of the Acquisition Rights in favor of the Noteholders, the fulfillment of the Acquisition Rights, the delivery of the New Notes and the payment of the Bond Cash Settlement to the Noteholders (including potential adjustments of the exact securities-related technical implementations required in order to implement and execute the resolution), without, however, changing the economic terms set out in the resolution of this item 1 to the detriment of the Noteholders. This particularly includes instructions to Clearstream Banking AG in connection with the technical execution of the resolution of this item 1. In particular, the Noteholders authorize and empower the Settlement Agent to redeem all Notes through the clearing system and to reclaim the deeds issued for the Notes. The Settlement Agent is exempted from the restrictions of Section 181 BGB with regard to the power of attorney granted to it by the Noteholders through this resolution, and is entitled to issue sub-powers of attorney to third parties to the same extent and equally exempted from the restrictions of Section 181 BGB. For the purposes of the fulfillment of the Acquisition Rights, the Settlement Agent is entitled to treat as entitled to receive the New Notes or the Bond Cash Settlement in whose securities deposit account the Acquisition Rights are registered on the Settlement Date (as defined under d) below). The payment of the pro rata Bond Cash Settlement shall take place immediately after the expiry of the Realization Period. The Issuer will instruct the Settlement Agent to provide Clearstream Banking AG with all information necessary to enable Custodians connected to the clearing systems to enable their depositary customers to exercise their Acquisition Rights and to credit them with the New Notes in accordance with the conversion ratio, or to transfer the Bond Cash Settlement. d) Transfer of the Notes; Fulfillment of the Acquisition Rights; Closing Conditions The withdrawal of the Notes which are to be exchanged for the Acquisition Rights and the booking of the corresponding number of Acquisition Rights shall only take place once the conditions listed under (i) through (iv) (together the "Closing Conditions") have been fulfilled: (i) the Company has notified the Settlement Agent that (x) the resolution of the Noteholders pursuant to this item 1 has not been - not even partially - contested pursuant to section 20 para. 3 sentence 1 to 3 SchVG, or (y) initiated actions for annulment of the resolution of the Noteholders pursuant to this item 1 (Anfechtungsklagen) have been terminated by settlement, abandonment of action (Klagerücknahme) or peremption of main proceedings (Erledigung der Hauptsache) or (z) the resolution of the Noteholders pursuant to this item 1 has become enforceable on the basis of a final court ruling pursuant to section 20 para. 3 sentence 4 SchVG in conjunction with section 246a of the German Stock Corporation Act (Aktiengesetz - AktG); (ii) a legally required execution within the meaning of section 21 para. 1 SchVG of the Noteholders' resolution pursuant to this item 1 has been performed; (iii) the Company has notified the Settlement Agent (x) that binding information (section 89 para. 2 of the German Tax Code (Abgabenordnung - AO)) has been issued by the competent tax authority(ies), according to which the implementation of the measures provided for in the resolution of this item 1 does not give rise to an additional tax burden on the Company (especially no corporation tax/solidarity surcharge, trade tax and/or capital gains taxes) ("Positive Binding Information"), or (y) that the Company waives the issuance of Positive Binding Information as a Closing Condition; and (iv) the Company has notified the Settlement Agent (x) that the general meeting of the Company has approved the issuance of the New Notes, under exclusion of the shareholders' subscription rights, in return for the contribution of all claims and rights associated with the Notes of the publity-Bond in accordance with the resolution of this item 1 or has authorized the Board of Management by way of an authorization resolution accordingly, and (y) that a legally required review of the contribution in kind has been duly performed and has demonstrated that the contribution in kind is of sufficient value (hinreichend werthaltig) within the meaning of the applicable provisions of the German corporation law (aktienrechtliche Vorschriften), or (z) that the Company waives, in whole or in part, the fulfillment of the events specified in (iv)(x) and/or (iv)(y) as Closing Condition(s). The date of the withdrawal of the Notes is referred to as the "Settlement Date". The transfer of the New Notes to the Noteholders who have exercised their Acquisition Rights or the payment of any Bond Cash Settlement to the Noteholders who have not exercised their Acquisition Rights in due time is expected to take place within ten (10) Banking Days following the expiry of the relevant Acquisition Period or Realization Period (the "Delivery Date"). Upon crediting the New Notes or the Bond Cash Settlement to the account of the respective Custodian in the clearing system, the Settlement Agent has fulfilled its obligation to deliver the New Notes. The same applies, mutatis mutandis, to the obligation to pay the Bond Cash Settlement. The Issuer will announce the Settlement Date and the expected Delivery Date immediately after the Closing Conditions have been fulfilled, in accordance with section 16 of the Bond Terms of the publity-Bond (as amended from time to time), i.e. in the Federal Gazette (Bundesanzeiger) and on the website of the Issuer as well as in addition by means of one or more electronic communication systems. e) Taxes and charges Each Noteholder is required to pay or reimburse all taxes or other charges relating to them which arise in connection with the transfer of the Notes to the Settlement Agent in return for the granting of Acquisition Rights, the contribution of the claims and rights associated with the Notes to the Issuer, the exercise of Acquisition Rights, the delivery of the New Notes and the payment of any Bond Cash Settlement. The Noteholders are therefore advised to consult their tax advisors in respect of any tax consequences arising from the transfer of the Notes to the Settlement Agent in return for the granting of Acquisition Rights, the contribution of the claims and rights associated with the Notes to the Issuer, the exercise of Acquisition Rights, the delivery of the New Notes and the payment of the Bond Cash Settlement. f) Execution A legally required execution within the meaning of section 21 para. 1 SchVG of the resolution adopted under this item 1 shall only be performed once the Issuer has notified the Settlement Agent or the joint representative that all Closing Conditions (except for the Closing Condition referred to under d) (ii) above) have been fulfilled. g) Appointment of a Joint Representative of all Noteholders In order to enable and/or facilitate the implementation and execution of the resolution adopted under this item 1 (including in particular the conversion of the Notes into Acquisition Rights and the fulfillment of such Acquisition Rights), One Square Advisory Services GmbH (Munich) is hereby appointed as joint representative of all Noteholders ("Joint Representative"). The Joint Representative has the duties and powers granted to it by law or by the Noteholders by majority vote. It shall obey the instructions of the Noteholders issued to it by majority vote. The Joint Representative has the right to informally contact and communicate with all or individual Noteholders. To the extent it is authorized to assert/exercise/claim the rights of the Noteholders, the individual Noteholders are not entitled to assert/exercise/claim these rights independently, unless the authorization resolution expressly provides for this. The Joint Representative shall report to the Noteholders on its activities. The Joint Representative shall receive appropriate remuneration. The costs and expenses arising from the appointment of the Joint Representative, including the appropriate remuneration of the Joint Representative, shall be borne by the Issuer. The liability of the Joint Representative is limited to intent (Vorsatz) and gross negligence (grobe Fahrlässigkeit). The liability for gross negligence is limited in amount to a sum totaling EUR 1,000,000.00 (in words: one million euros). h) Authorization and empowerment of the Joint Representative for the implementation and execution of the adopted resolution In order to enable and/or facilitate the implementation and execution of the resolution adopted under this item 1 (including in particular the conversion of the Notes into Acquisition Rights and the fulfillment of such Acquisition Rights), the Joint Representative shall be accorded the following further duties, responsibilities and powers: The Joint Representative is hereby authorized and empowered, with effect for and against all Noteholders, to represent the Noteholders in any measures, acts, declarations and resolutions that are necessary or expedient for the implementation and the execution of the resolution of the Noteholders pursuant to this item 1 (including in particular the conversion the Notes into Acquisition Rights and the fulfillment of such Acquisition Rights). The Joint Representative is also authorized and empowered to declare the consent to changes in the Bond Terms which are related to the exercise of the aforementioned authorizations and empowerments. The Joint Representative is also authorized and empowered to negotiate and agree, at its discretion, on an amendment to the Bond Terms of the New Bond (Annex 2) with the Issuer prior to the issuance of the New Bond, provided that such amendments are necessary or expedient in the run-up to the New Bond issuance in order to (i) fulfill the applicable legal requirements; or (ii) ensure that the conversion price of the New Bond, at the time of the issuance of the New Bond, equals the conversion price of the publity-Bond (as adjusted in accordance with the Bond Terms of the publity-Bond) at the time of the issuance of the New Bond, (iii) ensure that for the New Bond a paying agent, a conversion agent and a calculation agent is in place, (iv) implement any requirements of the principal paying agent for the New Bond or (v) correct editorial mistakes, in all cases of (i) through (v) without changing, to the detriment of the Noteholders, as assessed by the Joint Representative at its discretion, the economic conditions set forth in the Bond Terms of the New Bond (Annex 2). In case of doubt, these authorizations and empowerments of the Joint Representative shall be interpreted broadly. During the period of the authorization and empowerment of the Joint Representative, the Noteholders are, in connection with the aforementioned authorizations and empowerments, not entitled to independently assert/exercise/claim their rights. i) Uniformity of the adoption of resolutions All sub-items a) through i) of this resolution constitute a single resolution proposal because they are substantively related to each other. Therefore, only a single vote will be taken on the entire resolution proposal. 2. Approval of the Issuer The Issuer approves to the foregoing resolution proposal. III. Notes and instructions on the procedure of the Vote without Meeting 1. Legal basis for the Vote without Meeting, quorum and majority requirement Resolutions of the Noteholders can be adopted, pursuant to section 18 para. 3 of the Bond Terms, either in a Noteholders' meeting or by means of a Vote without Meeting; that being said, resolutions of the Noteholders must be adopted through a Noteholders' meeting if an appointed Joint Representative or Noteholders whose Notes together amount to 5% of the outstanding total nominal amount of the Notes expressly request a Noteholders' meeting. Pursuant to section 18 para. 1 SchVG in conjunction with section 15 para. 3 sentence 1 SchVG, in the case of a Vote without Meeting, the quorum in relation to all resolution items is only met if the participating Noteholders, in terms of value, represent at least half of the outstanding Notes. The adoption of the resolution on the conversion of the Notes in Acquisition Rights and the appointment, authorization and empowerment of the Joint Representative (section II item 1), requires, in its entirety, a qualified majority of at least 75% of the voting rights participating in the Vote (section 18 para. 2 of the Bond Terms). In the event that the Vote without Meeting does not have a quorum, the Issuer hereby already points out that it is intended, if necessary, to convene a so-called second meeting pursuant to section 15 para. 3 SchVG for the purposes of a renewed vote on the resolution. Such a second meeting would already have a quorum in relation to the resolution (section II item 1) if the present Noteholders, in terms of value, represent at least 25% of the outstanding Notes. 2. Legal consequences if the resolution is adopted If the Noteholders validly adopt the resolution (section II, item 1) of this Request for Vote, this has, in particular the legal consequence that the resolution of the Noteholders adopted by the required majority is equally binding for all Noteholders, even if they did not participate in the resolution or voted against the proposed resolution. 3. Procedure and type of vote The Vote without Meeting will, in accordance with section 18 para. 2 SchVG, be held by the Notary Dr. Johannes Beil (with official office in Hamburg) as Supervisor. Noteholders who wish to participate in the vote, must cast their votes in the period commencing on Wednesday, 30 May 2018, 0:00 hours (CEST), and ending on Friday, 1 June 2018, 24:00 hours (CEST), (the "Voting Period") in text form (section 126b BGB) to the Supervisor at the address listed below ("Vote"). A Vote is deemed submitted upon receipt by the Supervisor. Votes that are not received by the Supervisor within the Voting Period, i.e. received too early or too late, will not be considered . Votes can be submitted by mail, telefax or e-mail or otherwise in text form to the following address: Notary Dr. Johannes Beil Notariat Bergstrasse - Supervisor - "publity-Bond: Vote without Meeting" Bergstrasse 11, 20095 Hamburg, Germany Phone: +49 (0) 40 302006 40 Telefax: +49 (0) 40 302006 675 E-mail: publity@notariat-bergstrasse.de The following documents must be attached to the form for vote submission, unless such supporting documents have been previously submitted or are delivered prior to the end of the Voting Period: a) Proof of eligibility to participate in the form of a Special Confirmation and a Blocking Notice of the Depository Bank (as defined in item 5 below); and b) a power of attorney in accordance with the provisions in item 6 below, if the Noteholder is represented by a third party in the Vote without Meeting. In order to expedite the procedure and the determination of the outcome of the Vote, it is requested that the aforementioned documents (with the exception of the form for vote submission) be sent to the Supervisor at the earliest convenience prior to the commencement of the Voting Period. Furthermore, representatives of Noteholders who are legal entities or partnerships under German law or under foreign law are requested to prove their powers of representation by presenting a current excerpt from the relevant register or by means of another, equivalent certification in accordance with the provisions of item 6 below. If Noteholders are represented by legal representatives (e.g. a child by its parents, a ward by its guardian) or by an official administrator (e.g. an insolvency debtor by the appointed insolvency administrator), the legal representative or official administrator is requested to prove its powers of representation in accordance with the provisions of item 6 below. To facilitate and expedite the counting of votes, Noteholders are requested to use the form for vote submission ("Form for Vote Submission") that can is available on the website of the Issuer (http://www.publity.de/en) under the heading "Investor Relations" in the "Convertible Bonds" section since the date of publication of this Request for Vote. However, the effectiveness of a Vote does not depend on the use of the Form for Vote Submission. The Form for Vote Submission will also include any countermotions and/or requests for an additional resolution item that are filed in due form and in due time. If the Supervisor or the Issuer receives timely and duly filed countermotions and/or requests for an additional resolution item, the Form for Vote Submission will be updated accordingly without delay. The voting result is determined by the addition method. In the addition method, only the Yes votes and the No votes are counted. All votes duly cast in the Voting Period and accompanied by the required supporting documents will be considered. 4. Voting right Each Noteholder participates in the Vote without Meeting on the basis of the nominal amount held by it of the outstanding Notes of the publity-Bond, or the notional share of its entitlement to the outstanding Notes of the publity-Bond. Section 6 SchVG applies. 5. Eligibility to participate, proof of ownership and Blocking Notice Noteholders must prove their eligibility to participate in the Vote without Meeting pursuant to section 18 para. 4 of the Bond Terms at the latest by the end of the Voting Period. This requires, in text form (section 126b BGB), submission of a current confirmation of the Depository Bank confirming ownership of the Notes in accordance with item a) below ("Special Confirmation") and a blocking notice in accordance with item b) below ("Blocking Notice"): a) Special Confirmation The required Special Confirmation is a certificate issued by the Depository Bank of the respective Noteholder which contains the full name and the full address of the Noteholder and specifies the aggregate nominal amount of the Notes credited to the securities deposit account of this Noteholder at this Depository Bank on the day of the issuance of such certificate. Pursuant to the Bond Terms, "Depository Bank" means any bank or other financial institution authorized to engage in securities deposit business with which the Noteholder maintains a securities deposit account in respect of any Notes, and includes the Clearing System (Clearstream), Clearstream Luxembourg and Euroclear. b) Blocking Notice The required Blocking Notice of the Depository Bank is a notice stating that the relevant Notes held by the Noteholder are blocked at the Depository Bank for the Voting Period. Noteholders should contact their Depository Bank with respect to the issuance of the Special Confirmation and the Blocking Notice. Noteholders who fail to present or to submit the Special Confirmation or the Blocking Notice by the end of the Voting Period will not be eligible to vote. In these cases, authorized representatives of such Noteholders cannot exercise voting rights either . A sample form for the Special Confirmation and Blocking Notice, which may be used by the Depository Bank, is available on the website of the Issuer (http://www.publity.de/en) under the heading "Investor Relations" in the "Convertible Bonds" section. 6. Representation by authorized representatives or legal representatives Each Noteholder may be represented in the Vote by an authorized representative of its choice (section 14 SchVG in conjunction with section 18 para. 1 SchVG). The voting right can be exercised by the authorized representative. The power of attorney and any instructions to the authorized representative by the principal must be issued in text form (section 126b BGB). A form which can be used to grant a power of attorney is available on the website of the Issuer (http://www.publity.de/en) under the heading "Investor Relations" in the "Convertible Bonds" section. The power of attorney must be evidenced towards the Supervisor at the latest by the end of the Voting Period by submitting the power of attorney in text form. In the case of a Vote by an authorized representative, a Special Confirmation and a Blocking Notice relating to the principal must also be submitted by the end of the Voting Period at the latest. Furthermore, to the extent applicable, it is requested that also the principal's power of representation be evidenced to the Supervisor in accordance with the following two paragraphs. Representatives of Noteholders who are legal entities or partnerships under German law (for example a stock corporation (Aktiengesellschaft) a limited liability company (Gesellschaft mit beschränkter Haftung - GmbH), an entrepreneurial company (Unternehmergesellschaft), a limited partnership (Kommanditgesellschaft), a general partnership (Offene Handelsgesellschaft) or civil-law partnership (GbR)) or under foreign law (for example a limited company under English law) are requested to prove their powers of representation no later than by the end of the Voting Period. This may be done by submitting a current excerpt from the relevant register (for example commercial register, register of associations) or by means of another, equivalent certificate (for example certificate of incumbency, secretary certificate). Such proof of representation is not a prerequisite for the effectiveness of the Vote . If Noteholders are represented by legal representatives (e.g. a child by its parents, a ward by its guardian) or by an official administrator (e.g. an insolvency debtor by the appointed insolvency administrator), the legal representative or the official administrator are requested to prove its statutory power of representation in adequate form (e.g. by means of a copy of the civil status documents or the warrant of appointment) no later than by the end of the Voting Period, in addition to the Special Confirmation and the Blocking Notice of the person it is representing. Such proof of representation is not a prerequisite for the effectiveness of the Vote . 7. Countermotions and Requests for Additional Resolution Items Each Noteholder is entitled to submit its own resolution proposals with respect to the subjects of the resolution which is to be adopted in accordance with this Request for Vote (the "Countermotion"). Countermotions should be submitted in sufficient time so that they can be published on the website of the Issuer prior to the start of the Voting Period. If a Noteholder announces a Countermotion prior to the start of the Voting Period, the Issuer will, without undue delay, make available such Countermotion on the website of the Issuer (http://www.publity.de/en) under the heading "Investor Relations" in the "Convertible Bonds" section until the start of the Voting Period. Noteholders whose Notes together amount to at least 5% of the outstanding Notes of the publity-Bond can request that new items are announced for the adoption of a resolution ("Request for an Additional Resolution Item"). The Request for an Additional Resolution Item must be received by the Issuer or the Supervisor in such a timely manner that it can be published in the Federal Gazette (Bundesanzeiger) no later than on the third day prior the start of the Voting Period. Given that a notice must be sent to the Federal Gazette (Bundesanzeiger) no later than two publication days prior to publication and that publications in the Federal Gazette (Bundesanzeiger) take place only on working days, the Noteholders are requested to communicate any Requests for an Additional Resolution Item by 22 May 2018 at the latest. The Issuer will publish the expanded agenda no later than three days before the start of the Voting Period in the Federal Gazette (Bundesanzeiger) and additionally by means one or more electronic communication systems and on the website of the Issuer (http://www.publity.de/en) under the heading "Investor Relations" in the "Convertible Bonds" section. Countermotions and Requests for an Additional Resolution Item must be addressed to the Issuer or the Supervisor and may be submitted by mail, telefax or e-mail or otherwise in text form to the Supervisor or the Issuer at one of the following addresses: publity AG Mr. Stephan Kunath "publity-Bond: Vote without Meeting" Landsteinerstrasse 6, 04103 Leipzig, Germany Phone: +49 (0) 341 261787 15 Telefax: +49 (0) 341 261787 31 Email: s.kunath@publity.de or Notary Dr. Johannes Beil Notariat Bergstrasse - Supervisor - "publity-Bond: Vote without Meeting" Bergstrasse 11, 20095 Hamburg, Germany Phone: +49 (0) 40 302006 40 Telefax: +49 (0) 40 302006 675 E-mail: publity@notariat-bergstrasse.de Any Countermotion and/or Request for an Additional Resolution Item must be accompanied by a Special Confirmation (see item 5 above). In the case of a Request for an Additional Resolution Item, the Noteholders who request that an additional item is put to resolution must also evidence that they individually or jointly represent 5% of the outstanding Notes. If Noteholders submit Countermotions and/or Requests for an Additional Resolution Item through authorized representatives, proof of the power of attorney must be provided in accordance with item 6 above. 8. Documents From the date of publication of this Request for Vote until the end of the Voting Period, the following documents (with German as the binding language) are available to the Noteholders on the website of the Issuer (http://www.publity.de/en) under the heading "Investor Relations" in the "Convertible Bonds" section: a) this Request for Vote, b) the Bond Terms of the publity-Bond, c) the Bond Terms of the New Bond, d) a comparative version of the Bond Terms of the New Bond in relation to the Bond Terms of the publity-Bond e) the Form for Vote Submission (the already published form will be updated if necessary, in particular in cases of Requests for an Resolution Agenda Item or Countermotions), f) the form to grant power of attorney to third parties, and g) the sample form for the Special Confirmation and the Blocking Notice. Upon request of a Noteholder, copies of the aforementioned documents will be sent to such Noteholder free of charge. The request must be sent by mail, telefax or e-mail to: publity AG Mr. Stephan Kunath "publity-Bond: Vote without Meeting" Landsteinerstrasse 6, 04103 Leipzig, Germany Phone: +49 (0) 341 261787 15 Telefax: +49 (0) 341 261787 31 E-mail: s.kunath@publity.de IV. Statement with respect to Notes held by the Issuer As of the date of the publication of this Request for Vote, the Issuer does not hold any Notes of the publity-Bond, neither directly nor indirectly. Should the Issuer, directly or indirectly, acquire any Notes of the publity-Bond prior to the end of the Voting Period, the provisions set forth in sections 6 and 15 para. 3 SchVG will apply with respect to such Notes. Leipzig, May 2018 publity AG The Board of Management Thomas Olek and Frederik Mehlitz The Supervisor hereby also requests the Noteholders of the publity-Bond to submit their votes in a Vote without Meeting to the Supervisor in text form (section 126b BGB) within the period commencing on Wednesday, 30 May 2018, 0:00 hours (CEST), and ending on Friday, 1 June 2018, 24:00 hours (CEST), in accordance with the above Request for Vote, and puts to a Vote the resolution proposed by the Issuer in section II, item 1 of the Request for Vote. Hamburg, May 2018 Dr. Johannes Beil - Notary - Annex 1 Short Profile of One Square Advisory Services GmbH One Square Advisory Services GmbH is part of the One Square Group, an advisory firm with comprehensive experience in corporate financial restructuring. The One Square partners, as well as its team of professionals, have years of restructuring experience including experience at leading investment banks, consulting firms, and management level positions in companies during restructuring situations. Over many years and in various capacities, One Square has been entrusted with advising on the restructuring or refinancing of corporate bonds. In recent years, One Square has been appointed as joint representative for all noteholders in many restructuring cases. In these proceedings, One Square has represented the interests of the noteholders with the objective of achieving a value maximising solution for the noteholders. Comprehensive experience as the joint representative for noteholders The One Square Group has acted as the joint representative for corporate noteholders of the following companies: - Air Berlin PLC - Beate Uhse AG - DF Deutsche Forfait AG - Ekotechnika GmbH - Friedola Gebr. Holzapfel GmbH - Golden Gate GmbH - Laurél GmbH - MIFA Mitteldeutsche Fahrradwerke AG - Pfleiderer Holzwerkstoffe GmbH - RENA GmbH - Rickmers Holding AG - S.A.G. Solarstrom AG - SiC Processing GmbH - Singulus Technologies AG - Smart Solutions Holding GmbH - SolarWorld AG - Steilmann SE - Windreich GmbH - Zamek GmbH For further information, please contact us using the following contact details: One Square Advisory Services GmbH Managing Director Frank Günther Theatinerstrasse 36 80333 Munich E-mail: publity@onesquareadvisors.com Phone: +49 (0) 89 15 98 98 0 www.onesquareadvisors.com Annex 2 Bond Terms of the New Bond The German Version shall prevail. ANLEIHEBEDINGUNGEN TERMS AND CONDITIONS

§ 1

(Allgemeine Bestimmungen)

§ 1

(General Provisions) (1) Nennbetrag und Einteilung. Die bis zu 50.000 von der publity AG, Leipzig, einer Aktiengesellschaft deutschen Rechts (die "Anleiheschuldnerin"), begebenen Wandelschuldverschreibungen im Gesamtnennbetrag von EUR 50.000.000,00 sind eingeteilt in untereinander gleichberechtigte, auf den Inhaber lautende Teilschuldverschreibungen (die "Schuldverschreibungen") im Nennbetrag von jeweils EUR 1.000,00 (der "Nennbetrag"). (1) Principal Amount and Denomination. The issue of up to 50,000 convertible notes by publity AG, Leipzig, a stock corporation (Aktiengesellschaft) incorporated under the laws of Germany (the "Issuer"), in the total principle amount of EUR 50,000,000.00 is divided into notes in bearer form (the "Notes") in a principal amount of EUR 1,000.00 (the "Principal Amount") each, ranking pari passu among themselves. (2) Globalverbriefung und Verwahrung. Die Schuldverschreibungen werden für ihre gesamte Laufzeit zunächst durch eine vorläufige auf den Inhaber lautende Globalur-kunde (die "Vorläufige Globalurkunde") ohne Zinsscheine verbrieft, die nicht früher als 40 Tage und nicht später als 180 Tage nach dem Begebungstag durch eine permanente Inhaber-Globalurkunde (die "Permanente Globalurkunde") ohne Zinsscheine ausgetauscht wird. Ein solcher Austausch darf nur nach Vorlage von Bescheinigungen erfolgen, wonach der oder die wirtschaftlichen Eigentümer der durch die vorläufige Globalurkunde verbrieften Schuldverschreibungen keine U.S.-Perso-nen sind (ausgenommen bestimmte Finanzinstitute oder bestimmte Personen, die Schuldverschreibungen über solche Finanzinstitute halten), jeweils im Einklang mit den Regeln und Verfahren des Clearing Systems. Zinszahlungen auf durch eine vorläufige Globalurkunde verbriefte Schuld-verschreibungen erfolgen erst nach Vorlage solcher Bescheinigungen. Eine gesonderte Bescheinigung ist für jede solche Zinszahlung erforderlich. Jede Bescheinigung, die am oder nach dem 40. Tag nach dem Tag der Ausgabe der durch die vorläufige Globalurkunde verbrieften Schuldverschreibungen eingeht, wird als ein Ersuchen behandelt werden, diese vorläufige Globalurkunde gemäß diesem Absatz (2) auszutauschen. Wertpapiere, die im Austausch für die vorläufige Globalurkunde geliefert werden, dürfen nur außerhalb der Vereinigten Staaten geliefert werden.

Die Vorläufige Globalurkunde und die Permanente Globalurkunde sind nur wirksam, wenn sie jeweils die eigenhändige Unterschrift von Vertretern der Anleiheschuldnerin in einer für die Vertretung der Anleiheschuldnerin erforderlichen Zahl tragen. Die Globalurkunde wird bei der Clearstream Banking Aktiengesellschaft, Frankfurt am Main, mit der Geschäftsanschrift: Mergenthalerallee 61, 65760 Eschborn, (das "Clearing System") hinterlegt. Der Anspruch der Anleihegläubiger auf Ausgabe einzelner Schuldverschreibungen oder Zinsscheine ist ausgeschlossen. (2) Global Certificate and Custody. The Notes will initially be represented for the whole life of the Notes by a temporary global bearer certificate (the "Temporary Global Note") without interest coupons, which will be exchanged not earlier than 40 days and not later than 180 days after the Issue Date against a permanent global bearer certificate (the "Permanent Global Note") without interest coupons. Such ex-change shall only be made upon delivery of certifications to the effect that the beneficial owner or owners of the Notes represented by the Temporary Global Note is not a U.S. person (other than certain financial institutions or certain persons holding Notes through such financial institutions) in accordance with the rules and operating procedures of the Clearing System. Payments of interest on Notes represented by a Temporary Global Note will be made only after delivery of such certifications. A separate certification shall be required in respect of each such payment of interest. Any such certification received on or after the 40th day after the date of issue of the Notes represented by the Temporary Global Note will be treated as a request to exchange such Temporary Global Note pursuant to this paragraph (2). Any securities delivered in exchange for the Temporary Global Note shall be delivered only outside of the United States.



The Temporary Global Note and the Permanent Global Note shall only be valid if each bears the handwritten signature of representatives of the Issuer in a number required for the representation of the Issuer. The Global Note will be deposited with Clearstream Banking Aktiengesellschaft, Frankfurt am Main, business address: Mergenthalerallee 61, 65760 Eschborn (the "Clearing System"). The Noteholders have no right to require the issue of definitive Notes or interest coupons. (3) Lieferung von Schuldverschreibungen. Den Inhabern von Schuldverschreibungen (die "Anleihegläubiger") stehen Miteigentumsanteile an der Globalurkunde zu, die gemäß den Regeln des Clearing Systems und außerhalb der Bundesrepublik Deutschland gemäß den Regeln der Clearstream Banking S.A., Luxemburg, ("Clearstream Luxemburg") und der Euroclear Bank S.A./N.V., Brüssel, als Betreiberin des Euroclear Systems ("Euroclear") übertragbar sind. (3) Delivery of Notes. The holders of the Notes (the "Noteholders") are entitled to joint ownership shares regarding the Global Certificate, which shall be transferable pursuant to the rules of the Clearing System and, outside the Federal Republic of Germany, of Clearstream Banking S.A., Luxembourg ("Clearstream Luxembourg"), and Euroclear Bank S.A/N.V., Brussels, as operator of the Euroclear system ("Euroclear"). § 2

(Zinsen) § 2

(Interest) (1) Zinssatz und Zinszahlungstage. Die Schuldverschreibungen werden ab dem 17. November 2018 (der "Verzinsungsbeginn") mit jährlich 7 % auf ihren Nennbetrag verzinst. Die Zinsen sind jährlich nachträglich jeweils am 17. November eines jeden Jahres (jeweils ein "Zinszahlungstag"), erstmals am 17. November 2019, zahlbar.



Zusätzlich werden die Schuldverschreibungen in den ersten sechs (6) Monaten des Zinslaufs der Schuldverschreibungen, also vom 17. November 2018 (einschließlich) bis zum 17. Mai 2019 (ausschließlich) mit jährlich 3,5 % (also zeitanteilig) auf ihren Nennbetrag zusätzlich verzinst. Diese zusätzlichen Zinsen sind nachträglich am 17. Mai 2019 (der "Zusatzzinszahlungstag") zahlbar.



Der Zinslauf der Schuldverschreibungen endet mit Ablauf des Tages, der dem Tag, an dem sie zurückgezahlt werden, unmittelbar vorausgeht, oder, falls das Wandlungsrecht (§ 6(1)) ausgeübt wurde, mit Ablauf des Tages, der dem letzten Zinszahlungstag bzw. Zusatzzinszahlungstag vor dem jeweiligen Ausübungstag (§ 7(4)) unmittelbar vorausgeht. Falls dem Ausübungstag kein Zinszahlungstag bzw. Zusatzzinszahlungstag vorausging, werden die Schuldverschreibungen nicht verzinst. (1) Interest Rate and Interest Payment Dates. The Notes shall bear interest at the rate of 7% per annum on their Principal Amount from 17 November 2018 (the "Interest Commencement Date"). Interest shall be payable annually in arrears on 17 November of each year (each, an "In-terest Payment Date"), commencing on 17 November 2019.



In addition, the Notes shall, during the first six (6) months of the Notes' interest coupon, i.e. the period from, and including, 17 November 2018 to, but excluding, 17 May 2019, bear an additional interest premium at the rate of 3.5% per annum (i.e., on a pro-rata-temporis basis) on their Principal Amount . Such additional interest shall be payable in arrears on 17 May 2019 (the "Additional-Interest Payment Date").



Interest shall cease to accrue with the expiration of the day preceding the day of repayment or, in case a Conversion right (§ 6 (1)) has been exercised, with the expiration of the day preceding the last Interest Payment Date or Additional-Interest Payment Date, respectively, immediately prior to the relevant Conversion Date (§ 7(4)). If there was no Interest Payment Date or Additional-Interest Payment Date prior to the Conversion Date, the Notes will not bear any interest. (2) Verzugszinsen. Sofern die Anleiheschuldnerin die Schuldverschreibungen nicht bei Fälligkeit zurückzahlt, oder die Aktien aufgrund Verschuldens der Anleiheschuldnerin nicht innerhalb von fünf Geschäftstagen (§ 4(3)) geliefert werden, wird der Nennbetrag bis zum Tag der tatsächlichen Rückzahlung der Schuldverschreibungen (ausschließlich) bzw. bis zum Tag der Veranlassung der Auslieferung der Aktien mit 8 % p. a. verzinst. Die Geltendmachung eines weiteren Schadens ist nicht ausgeschlossen. (2) Default Interest. If the Issuer fails to re-deem the Notes on the day on which they become due for redemption, or if the Shares are not delivered due to default by the Issuer within five Business Days (§ 4(3)), interest shall continue to accrue on the Principal Amount at 8% interest rate p. a. until the redemption date or the date on which the Notes are arranged for delivery. Claims for further damages are not excluded. (3) Zinstagequotient. Sind Zinsen für einen Zeitraum zu berechnen, der kürzer als eine volle Zinsperiode bzw. Zusatzzinsperiode ist oder einer Zinsperiode bzw. Zusatzzinsperiode entspricht, werden die Zinsen gemäß Rule 251 ICMA (ACT/ACT) berechnet.



"Zinsperiode" bezeichnet den Zeitraum ab dem 17. November 2018 (einschließlich) bis zum ersten Zinszahlungstag (ausschließlich) und danach ab dem jeweiligen Zinszahlungstag (einschließlich) bis zum nächstfolgenden Zinszahlungstag (ausschließlich).



"Zusatzzinsperiode" bezeichnet den Zeitraum ab dem 17. November 2018 (einschließlich) bis zum Zusatzzinszahlungstag (ausschließlich). (3) Day Count Fraction. Where interest is to be calculated in respect of a period which is shorter than or equal to a full Interest Period or Additional-Interest Period, the interest will be calculated on the basis of Rule 251 ICMA (ACT/ACT)



"Interest Period" means the period from, and including, 17 November 2018 to, but excluding, the first Interest Payment Date and thereafter from, and including, each relevant Interest Payment Date to, but excluding, the next following Interest Payment Date.



"Additional-Interest Period" means the period from, and including, 17 November 2018 to, but excluding, the Additional-Interest Payment Date. § 3

(Laufzeit; Rückerwerb; Vorzeitige

Rückzahlung) § 3

(Term; Repurchase; Early Redemption) (1) Laufzeit. Die Schuldverschreibungen werden am _____________ (der "Begebungstag") ausgegeben und werden am 17. November 2020 (der "Rückzahlungstag") zum Nennbetrag zuzüglich auf den Nennbetrag bis zum Rückzahlungstag (ausschließlich) aufgelaufener Zinsen zurückgezahlt, sofern sie nicht vorher zurückgezahlt, gewandelt oder zurückgekauft und entwertet worden sind. (1) Term. The Notes shall be issued on _____________ (the "Issue Date") and shall be redeemed at their Principal Amount on 17 November 2020 (the "Maturity Date"), together with interest accrued on the Principal Amount until (but excluding) the Maturity Date, unless they have previously been redeemed or converted or purchased and cancelled. (2) Rückkauf. Die Anleiheschuldnerin und/oder ein mit ihr verbundenes Unternehmen ist berechtigt, jederzeit Schuldverschreibungen im Markt oder auf andere Weise zu erwerben. Die zurückerworbenen Schuldverschreibungen können gehalten, entwertet oder wieder verkauft werden. (2) Repurchase. The Issuer and/or any of its affiliates shall be entitled at any time to purchase Notes in the market or otherwise. Notes repurchased may be held, cancelled or resold. (3) Vorzeitige Rückzahlung nach Wahl der Anleiheschuldnerin aufgrund Geringfügigkeit des ausstehenden Nennbetrags. Die Anleiheschuldnerin ist berechtigt, die noch ausstehenden Schuldverschreibungen insgesamt, nicht jedoch teilweise, jederzeit mit einer Frist von mindestens 30 und höchstens 60 Tagen durch Bekanntmachung gemäß § 16 zu kündigen und an dem in der Bekanntmachung festgelegten Tag vorzeitig zum Nennbetrag zuzüglich bis zum Tag der Rückzahlung (ausschließlich) auf den Nennbetrag aufgelaufener Zinsen zurückzuzahlen, falls der Gesamtnennbetrag der ausstehenden Schuldverschreibungen (einschließlich etwaiger nach § 17 ausgegebener Schuldverschreibungen) zu irgendeinem Zeitpunkt unter 15 % des Gesamtnennbetrags der ursprünglich begebenen Schuldverschreibungen (einschließlich etwaiger nach § 17 ausgegebener Schuldverschreibungen) fällt. Die Kündigungserklärung ist unwiderruflich und muss den Tag der vorzeitigen Rückzahlung angeben. Der Tag der vorzeitigen Rückzahlung muss ein Geschäftstag (§ 4(3)) sein. Fällt der Tag der vorzeitigen Rückzahlung in einen Nichtausübungszeitraum (§ 6(4)), so verschiebt sich der Tag der vorzeitigen Rückzahlung auf den fünfzehnten Geschäftstag nach dem Ende des betreffenden Nichtausübungszeitraums. (3) Early Redemption at the Option of the Issuer for Reasons of Minimal Out-standing Principal Amount. If at any time the aggregate of the Principal Amounts of Notes outstanding (including any Notes is-sued pursuant to § 17) falls below 15% of the aggregate of the Principal Amounts of the Notes that were initially issued (including any Notes issued pursuant to § 17), the Issuer shall be entitled at any time, by giving not less than 30 nor more than 60 days' notice by publication in accordance with § 16, to redeem the remaining Notes in whole, but not in part, at their Principal Amount together with interest accrued on the Principal Amount until (but excluding) the date for redemption fixed in the notice. Such notice shall be irrevocable and shall state the date of early redemption. The date of early redemption must be a Business Day (§ 4(3)). If the date of early redemption falls in an Excluded Period (§ 6(4)), then the date of early redemption shall be the fifteenth Business Day after the end of the Excluded Period. § 4

(Zahlungen) § 4

(Payments) (1) Währung. Sämtliche Zahlungen auf die Schuldverschreibungen werden von der Anleiheschuldnerin in Euro geleistet. (1) Currency. All payments on the Notes shall be made by the Issuer in euro. (2) Zahlungen. Zahlungen von Kapital, Zinsen und aller sonstigen auf die Schuldverschreibungen zahlbaren Barbeträge werden von der Anleiheschuldnerin am jeweiligen Fälligkeitstag (§ 4(4)) an die Zahlstelle (§ 15(1)) zur Weiterleitung an das Clearing System zur Gutschrift auf die Konten der jeweiligen Kontoinhaber bei dem Clearing System (oder, in Bezug auf Barausgleichsbeträge für Aktienbruchteile (§ 8(1)), zur Weiterleitung an den jeweiligen Anleihegläubiger) geleistet. Alle Zahlungen an oder auf Weisung des Clearing Systems befreien die Anleiheschuldnerin in Höhe der geleisteten Zahlungen von ihren Verbindlichkeiten aus den Schuldverschreibungen. (2) Payments. Payments of principal, interest and all other cash payments payable on the Notes shall be made by the Issuer on the relevant due date (§ 4(4)) to the Paying Agent (§ 15(1)) for on-payment to the Clearing System for credit to the accounts of the respective accountholders in the Clearing System (or, in relation to cash compensation for fractions of Shares (§ 8(1)), for on-payment to the relevant Noteholder). All payments made to the Clearing System or to its order shall dis-charge the liability of the Issuer under the Notes to the extent of the amounts so paid. (3) Geschäftstage. Ist ein Tag, an dem Zahlungen auf die Schuldverschreibungen fällig sind, kein Geschäftstag, so wird die betreffende Zahlung erst am nächstfolgenden Geschäftstag geleistet, ohne dass wegen dieses Zahlungsaufschubes Zinsen zu zahlen sind. Ein "Geschäftstag" ist jeder Tag, an dem Banken in Frankfurt am Main für den Geschäftsverkehr geöffnet sind und Zahlungen in Euro über das Trans-European Automated Real-time Gross settlement Express Transfer system 2 (TARGET 2) abgewickelt werden können. (3) Business Days. If any due date for payments on the Notes is not a Business Day, such payment will not be made until the immediately following Business Day, and no interest shall be paid in respect of the delay in such payment. A "Business Day" shall be any day on which banking institutions are open for business in Frankfurt am Main and payments in euro may be settled via the Trans-European Automated Real-time Gross settlement Express Transfer system 2 (TARGET 2). (4) Zahlungstag/Fälligkeitstag. Im Rahmen dieser Anleihebedingungen bedeutet "Zahlungstag" der Tag, an dem die Zahlung tatsächlich erfolgen muss, gegebenenfalls nach Verschiebung gemäß § 4(3), und "Fälligkeitstag" bezeichnet den hierin vorgesehenen Zahlungstag ohne Berücksichtigung einer solchen Verschiebung. (4) Payment Date/Due Date. For the purposes of these Terms and Conditions, "Payment Date" means the day on which the payment is actually to be made, where applicable as adjusted in accordance with § 4(3), and "Due Date" means the payment date provided for herein, without taking account of such adjustment. (5) Hinterlegung bei Gericht. Die Anleiheschuldnerin kann alle auf die Schuldverschreibungen zahlbaren Beträge, auf die Anleihegläubiger keinen Anspruch erhoben haben, bei dem Amtsgericht in Frankfurt am Main hinterlegen. Soweit die Anleiheschuldnerin auf das Recht zur Rücknahme der hinterlegten Beträge verzichtet, erlöschen die betreffenden Ansprüche der Anleihegläubiger gegen die Anleiheschuldnerin. (5) Depositing in Court. The Issuer may deposit with the local court (Amtsgericht) in Frankfurt am Main any amounts payable on the Notes not claimed by holders of the Notes. To the extent that the Issuer waives its right to withdraw such deposited amounts, the relevant claims of the Note-holders against the Issuer shall cease. § 5

(Steuern) § 5

(Taxes) Alle Zahlungen der Anleiheschuldnerin auf die Schuldverschreibungen werden ohne Abzug oder Einbehalt gegenwärtiger oder zukünftiger Steuern, Abgaben oder amtlicher Gebühren gleich welcher Art geleistet, die von oder in der Bundesrepublik Deutschland oder für deren Rechnung oder von oder für Rechnung einer dort zur Steuererhebung ermächtigten Gebietskörperschaft oder Behörde durch Abzug oder Einbehalt an der Quelle auferlegt, erhoben oder eingezogen werden, es sei denn, ein solcher Abzug oder Einbehalt ist rechtlich vorgeschrieben. Die Anleiheschuldnerin ist im Hinblick auf einen solchen Abzug oder Einbehalt nicht zu zusätzlichen Zahlungen an die Anleihegläubiger verpflichtet. All payments by the Issuer on the Notes will be made without deduction or withholding of any present or future taxes, duties or governmental charges of any nature whatsoever imposed, levied or collected by way of deduction or withholding at source by, in or on behalf of the Federal Republic of Germany or by or on behalf of any political subdivision or authority thereof or therein having power to tax, unless such deduction or withholding is required by law. The Issuer shall not be required to make any additional payments to the Noteholders in respect of such deduction or withholding. § 6

(Wandlungsrecht) § 6

(Conversion Right) (1) Wandlungsrecht. Die Anleiheschuldnerin gewährt jedem Anleihegläubiger das Recht (das "Wandlungsrecht"), gemäß den Bestimmungen dieses § 6 an jedem Geschäftstag während des Ausübungszeitraums (§ 6(2)) jede Schuldverschreibung ganz, nicht jedoch teilweise, in auf den Namen lautende Stammaktien (Stückaktien) der Anleiheschuldnerin mit einem zum Emissionstag auf eine Aktie entfallenden anteiligen Betrag des Grundkapitals der Anleiheschuldnerin von EUR 1,00 (die "Aktien") zu wandeln. Der Wandlungspreis je Aktie (der "Wandlungspreis") beträgt, vorbehaltlich einer Anpassung gemäß § 11 oder § 14(1)(d), EUR 41,58. Das Wandlungsverhältnis (das "Wandlungsverhältnis") errechnet sich durch Division des Nennbetrags einer Schuldverschreibung durch den am Ausübungstag geltenden Wandlungspreis. Die Lieferung der Aktien erfolgt gemäß § 8. (1) Conversion Right. The Issuer grants each Noteholder the right (the "Conversion Right") to convert in accordance with this § 6 on any Business Day during the Conversion Period (§ 6(2)) each Note in whole, but not in part, into ordinary registered shares (no-par value shares) of the Issuer with a notional nominal amount as of the Issue Date of EUR 1.00 per share (the "Shares"). Subject to an adjustment pursuant to § 11 or § 14(1)(d), the conversion price per Share (the "Conversion Price") is EUR 41,58. The conversion ratio (the "Conversion Ratio") shall be calculated by dividing the Principal Amount of a Note by the Conversion Price applicable on the Conversion Date. Delivery of Shares shall be made in accordance with § 8. (2) Ausübungszeitraum. Das Wandlungs-recht kann durch einen Anleihegläubiger jederzeit bis zum dritten Geschäftstag vor dem Rückzahlungstag (einschließlich) (der "Ausübungszeitraum") ausgeübt werden, vorbehaltlich § 6(3) und (4). Ist der letzte Tag des Ausübungszeitraums kein Geschäftstag, so endet der Ausübungszeitraum an dem Geschäftstag, der diesem Tag unmittelbar vorangeht. Fällt der letzte Tag des Ausübungszeitraums in einen Nichtausübungszeitraum, so endet der Ausübungszeitraum am letzten Geschäftstag vor dem Beginn des betreffenden Nichtausübungszeitraums. (2) Conversion Period. The Conversion Right may be exercised by a Noteholder at any time up until, and including, the third Business Day prior to the Maturity Date (the "Conversion Period"), subject to the provisions of § 6(3) and (4). If the last day of the Conversion Period falls on a day which is not a Business Day, the Conversion Period shall terminate on the Business Day immediately preceding such day. If the last day of the Conversion Period falls in an Excluded Period, the Conversion Period shall terminate on the last Business Day prior to the commencement of such Excluded Period. (3) Vorzeitige Rückzahlung der Schuldverschreibungen. Wenn Schuldverschreibungen gemäß § 13, § 14(1)(b) oder § 14(2)(b) durch Anleihegläubiger gekündigt werden, darf das Wandlungsrecht im Hinblick auf die gekündigten Schuldverschreibungen von solchen Anleihegläubigern nicht mehr ausgeübt werden. (3) Early Redemption of the Notes. If Notes are declared due for early redemption by Noteholders pursuant to § 13, § 14(1)(b) or § 14(2)(b), the Conversion Right with respect to the Notes so declared due may no longer be exercised by such Noteholders. (4) Nichtausübungszeitraum. Die Ausübung des Wandlungsrechts ist während der nachfolgenden Zeiträume (jeweils ein "Nichtausübungszeitraum") ausgeschlossen:



(a) anlässlich von Hauptversammlungen der Anleiheschuldnerin während eines Zeitraums, der an dem achten Tag vor der Hauptversammlung beginnt und der an dem Geschäftstag nach der Hauptversammlung (jeweils ausschließlich) endet;



(b) während eines Zeitraums von vier Tagen vor dem Ende des Geschäftsjahres der Anleiheschuldnerin; und



(c) während des Zeitraums beginnend zwei Tage vor dem Tag, an dem ein Bezugsangebot der Anleiheschuldnerin an ihre Aktionäre zum Bezug von (jungen oder alten) Aktien, Schuldverschreibungen mit Options- oder Wandlungsrechten oder

-pflichten, Gewinnschuldverschreibungen oder Genussscheinen beginnt, bis zum letzten Tag der für die Ausübung des entsprechenden Bezugsrechts bestimmten Frist (jeweils einschließlich). Sofern nicht mindestens zwei Tage vor Beginn der Bezugsfrist eine Ad-hoc oder ähnliche Mitteilung mit konkreten Angaben über das bevorstehende Bezugsangebot veröffentlicht wird, beginnt die Frist am Tag einer solchen Mitteilung, andernfalls am Tag der Veröffentlichung im Bundesanzeiger selbst. (4) Excluded Period. The exercise of the Conversion Right shall be excluded during any of the following periods (each an "Excluded Period"):



(a) in connection with any shareholders' meetings of the Issuer, a period commencing on but excluding the eighth day prior to the shareholders' meeting and ending on but excluding the first Business Day following such shareholders' meeting;



(b) a period of four days before the end of the financial year of the Issuer; and



(c) during a period commencing two days prior the date on which a subscription offer by the Issuer to its shareholders by way of a rights offering to subscribe to (new or existing) shares, debt securities with warrants or bonds with option or conversion rights or conversion obligations, profit-linked bonds or profit participation certificates begins, and ending on the last day of the period for the exercise of the respective subscription right (both dates inclusive). If no ad-hoc or similar announcement with precise information regarding an upcoming subscription offer (Bezugsangebot) is published two days prior to the commencement of the subscription offer, the period commences on the day of such announcement or in all other cases on the day of publication in the German Federal Gazette (Bundesanzeiger) itself. (5) Sofern die Ausübungserklärung des Anleihegläubigers während des Nichtausübungszeitraums erfolgt, gilt die Ausübungserklärung für den ersten Geschäftstag nach Ablauf des Nichtausübungszeitraums als abgegeben. (5) To the extent that a conversion notice of a Noteholder is submitted in the course of the excluded period, the conversion notice shall be deemed to be submitted on the first Business Day following the expiry of the Excluded Period.

§ 7

(Ausübung des Wandlungsrechts)

§ 7

(Exercise of Conversion Right) (1) Ausübungserklärung. Zur Ausübung des Wandlungsrechts muss der Anleihegläubiger während des Ausübungszeitraums auf eigene Kosten während der üblichen Geschäftszeiten an einem Geschäftstag über seine jeweilige Depotbank bei der Wandlungsstelle (§ 15(2)) eine ordnungsgemäß ausgefüllte und unterzeichnete Erklärung (die "Ausübungserklärung") unter Verwendung eines dann gültigen Vordrucks, der bei der Wandlungsstelle erhältlich ist, einreichen. Ausübungserklärungen sind unwiderruflich. Die Ausübungserklärung hat unter anderem die folgenden Angaben zu enthalten:



(i) Name und Anschrift der ausübenden Person;



(ii) die Zahl der Schuldverschreibungen, für die das Wandlungsrecht ausgeübt werden soll;



(iii) die Bezeichnung des Wertpapierdepots des Anleihegläubigers bei einem Euroclear- oder Clearstream Luxemburg-Teilnehmer oder einem Clearing System-Kontoinhaber, in das die Aktien geliefert werden sollen;



(iv) gegebenenfalls die Bezeichnung eines auf Euro lautenden Kontos des Anleihegläubigers oder seiner Depotbank bei einem Euroclear- oder Clearstream-Teilnehmer oder einem Kontoinhaber bei dem Clearing System, auf das auf die Schuldverschreibungen zahlbare Beträge geleistet werden sollen; und



(v) in dem Vordruck der Ausübungserklärung geforderte Bestätigungen und Verpflichtungserklärungen im Hinblick auf bestimmte Beschränkungen der Inhaberschaft der Schuldverschreibungen und/oder der Aktien.



Sofern die Aktien nach Wahl der Anleiheschuldnerin gemäß § 10(1) aus einem genehmigten Kapital der Anleiheschuldnerin stammen sollen, muss die Ausübungserklärung zudem den Anforderungen der §§ 185 Absatz 1, 203 Absatz 1 AktG entsprechen. (1) Conversion Notice. To exercise the Conversion Right, the Noteholder must deliver to the Conversion Agent (§ 15(2)) via the Noteholder's respective custodian bank at its own expense during normal business hours on a Business Day during the Con-version Period a duly completed and signed notice (the "Conversion Notice") using a form (as amended from time to time) available from the Conversion Agent. Conversion Notices shall be irrevocable. The Conversion Notice shall, among other things:



(i) state the name and address of the exercising person;



(ii) specify the number of Notes with respect to which the Conversion Right shall be exercised;



(iii) designate the securities deposit ac-count of the Noteholder at a Euro-clear or Clearstream Luxembourg participant or at a Clearing System accountholder to which the Shares are to be delivered;



(iv) if applicable, designate a euro-account of the Noteholder or its depository bank at a Euroclear or Clearstream Luxembourg participant or at a Clearing System accountholder to which any payments on the Notes are to be made; and



(v) contain the certifications and under-takings set out in the form of the Conversion Notice relating to certain restrictions of the ownership of the Notes and/or the Shares.



If the Shares shall upon the choice of the Issuer pursuant to § 10(1) be created out of an authorized capital of the Issuer, the Conversion Notice has in addition to com-ply with the requirements set forth in §§ 185 subsection (1), 203 subsection (1) of the German Stock Corporation Act (Aktiengesetz). (2) Weitere Voraussetzungen für die Ausübung des Wandlungsrechts. Die Ausübung des Wandlungsrechts setzt außerdem voraus, dass die Schuldverschreibungen, für die das Wandlungsrecht ausgeübt werden soll, nicht später als am letzten Tag des Ausübungszeitraums an die Wandlungsstelle geliefert werden, und zwar durch Lieferung (Umbuchung) der Schuldverschreibungen auf das Konto der Wandlungsstelle bei dem Clearing System. Die Wandlungsstelle ist ermächtigt, die Bezugserklärung gemäß § 198 Absatz 1 Aktiengesetz für den Anleihegläubiger abzugeben. Die Wandlungsstelle ist von den Beschränkungen des § 181 Bürgerliches Gesetzbuch befreit. (2) Further Requirements for Exercise of Conversion Right. The exercise of the Conversion Right shall further require that the Notes to be converted be delivered to the Conversion Agent by transferring (book-entry transfer) the Notes to the Clearing System account of the Conversion Agent not later than on the last day of the Conversion Period. The Conversion Agent shall be authorized to deliver the subscription certificate pursuant to § 198(1) of the German Stock Corporation Act (Aktiengesetz) on behalf of the Note-holder. The Conversion Agent is exempt from the restrictions of § 181 of the German Civil Code (Bürgerliches Gesetzbuch). (3) Prüfung der Ausübungserklärung. Nach

Erfüllung sämtlicher in § 7(1) und (2) genannten Voraussetzungen für die Ausübung des Wandlungsrechts prüft die Wandlungsstelle, ob die Zahl der an die Wandlungsstelle gelieferten Schuldverschreibungen der in der Ausübungserklärung angegebenen Zahl von Schuldverschreibungen entspricht. Soweit die in der Ausübungserklärung angegebene Zahl von Schuldverschreibungen die Zahl der tatsächlich gelieferten Schuldverschreibungen über- oder unterschreitet, wird die Wandlungsstelle, je nachdem, welche Zahl niedriger ist, entweder (i) diejenige Gesamtzahl von Aktien, die der in der Ausübungserklärung angegebenen Zahl von Schuldverschreibungen entspricht, oder (ii) diejenige Gesamtzahl von Aktien, die der Zahl der tatsächlich gelieferten Schuldverschreibungen entspricht, von der Anleiheschuldnerin beziehen und an den Anleihegläubiger liefern. Verbleibende Schuldverschreibungen werden an den Anleihegläubiger auf dessen eigene Kosten zurückgeliefert. (3) Review of Conversion Notice. Upon fulfilment of all requirements specified in § 7(1) and (2) for the exercise of the Conversion Right, the Conversion Agent will verify whether the number of Notes delivered to the Conversion Agent is identical to the number of Notes specified in the Conversion Notice. In the event of any excess or shortfall, the Conversion Agent shall subscribe from the Issuer and deliver to the Noteholder the lower of (i) such total number of Shares which corresponds to the number of Notes set forth in the Conversion Notice, or (ii) such total number of Shares which corresponds to the number of Notes in fact delivered. Any remaining Notes will be redelivered to the Noteholder at its own expense. (4) Ausübungstag. Das Wandlungsrecht ist an dem Geschäftstag wirksam ausgeübt, an dem sämtliche in § 7(1) und (2) genannten Voraussetzungen für die Ausübung des Wandlungsrechts erfüllt sind und die Anleiheschuldnerin die Bezugserklärung erhalten hat (der "Ausübungstag"). Für den Fall, dass die in § 7(1) und (2) genannten Voraussetzungen an einem Tag erfüllt worden sind, der in einen Nichtausübungszeitraum fällt, ist der Ausübungstag der erste Geschäftstag nach dem Ende dieses Nichtausübungszeit-raums, sofern auch dieser Tag noch in den Ausübungszeitraum fällt; andernfalls ist das Wandlungsrecht nicht wirksam ausgeübt. (4) Conversion Date. The Conversion Right shall be validly exercised on the Business Day on which all of the conditions precedent specified in § 7(1) and (2) for the exercise of the Conversion Right have been fulfilled and the Issuer has received the subscription certificate (the "Conversion Date"). In the event that the conditions precedent specified in § 7(1) and (2) are fulfilled on a day which falls within an Excluded Period, then the Conversion Date shall be the first Business Day after the end of such Excluded Period provided that such day still falls within the Conversion Period; otherwise, the Conversion Right shall not have been validly exercised. (5) Kosten der Ausübung. Sämtliche Kosten, die durch die Ausübung des Wandlungsrechts und/oder durch die Lieferung der Aktien an den betreffenden Anleihegläubiger oder die in der Ausübungserklärung bezeichnete Person durch oder für Rechnung der Anleiheschuldnerin anfallen, werden von der Anleiheschuldnerin getragen, vorbehaltlich § 7(1). (5) Conversion Costs. All costs arising on exercise of the Conversion Right and/or delivery of Shares by, or on behalf of, the Issuer to the relevant Noteholder or the person designated in the Conversion Notice shall be borne by the Issuer, subject to § 7(1). § 8

(Lieferung der Aktien) § 8

(Delivery of Shares) (1) Lieferung der Aktien; Bruchteile von

Aktien. Nach einer Ausübung des Wandlungsrechts werden ausschließlich ganze Aktien geliefert. Ein Anspruch auf Lieferung von Bruchteilen von Aktien besteht nicht. Soweit die Wandlungsstelle festgestellt hat (ohne dazu verpflichtet zu sein), dass für denselben Anleihegläubiger mehrere Schuldverschreibungen zur gleichen Zeit gewandelt wurden, und soweit sich für eine oder mehrere Schuldverschreibungen bei der Durchführung der Wandlung Bruchteile von Aktien ergeben, werden alle sich aus der Wandlung dieser Schuldverschreibungen ergebenden Bruchteile von Aktien addiert und die sich infolge der Addition der Bruchteile etwa ergebenden ganzen Aktien an den betreffenden Anleihegläubiger geliefert. Die zu liefernden Aktien werden so bald wie möglich nach dem Ausübungstag auf das von dem betreffenden Anleihegläubiger in der Ausübungserklärung angegebene Wertpapierdepot übertragen. (1) Delivery of Shares; Fractions of Shares.

Upon any exercise of the Conversion Right, only full Shares shall be delivered. Fractions of Shares may not be claimed. To the extent that the Conversion Agent has ascertained (without any obligation to do so) that several Notes have been con-verted at the same time for the same Noteholder and to the extent that any con-version of one or several Notes results in fractions of Shares, the fractions of Shares resulting from the conversion of such Notes shall be aggregated and any full Shares resulting from such aggregation of fractions of Shares shall be delivered to the respective Noteholder. The Shares to be delivered shall be transferred as soon as practicable after the Conversion Date to the securities deposit account of the Note-holder designated in the Conversion No-tice. (2) Verbleibende Bruchteile von Aktien. Verbleibende Bruchteile von Aktien werden bei der Ausübung des Wandlungsrechts nicht verschafft. Wenn sich aus der Wandlungserklärung ergibt, dass durch denselben Anleihegläubiger Wandlungsrechte aus mehreren Schuldverschreibungen ausgeübt werden, werden die sich bei der Ausübung ergebenden Bruchteile von Aktien addiert und die sich infolge der Addition der Bruchteile ergebenden Aktien geliefert. Ein weiterer Ausgleich in Geld für verbleibende Bruchteile findet nicht statt. (2) Remaining Fractions of Shares. Remaining fractions of Shares shall not be provided upon exercise of the Conversion Right. In case it appears from the Conversion Notice that the Noteholder has exercised Conversion Rights regarding more than one Note, the fractions of Shares shall be summed up and the Shares resulting therefrom shall be delivered. A further compensation in cash of fractions of Shares shall not take place. (3) Steuern. Die Lieferung von Aktien gemäß § 8(1) erfolgt nur, sofern der Anleihegläubiger etwaige Steuern, Abgaben oder amtliche Gebühren zahlt, die im Zusammenhang mit der Ausübung des Wandlungs-rechts oder der Lieferung der Aktien gemäß § 8(1) anfallen. (3) Taxes. Delivery of Shares pursuant to § 8(1) are subject to payment by a Note-holder of any taxes, duties or governmental charges which may be imposed in connection with the exercise of the Conversion Right or the delivery of the Shares pursuant to § 8(1). (4) Wandlungspreis unter dem auf die einzelne Aktie entfallenden anteiligen Betrag des Grundkapitals. Soweit nach Auffassung der Anleiheschuldnerin irgendeine Zahlung als Ermäßigung des Wandlungs-preises anzusehen ist, erfolgt keine solche Zahlung, soweit dadurch der Wandlungspreis für eine Aktie unter den auf eine einzelne Aktie entfallenden anteiligen Betrag des Grundkapitals der Anleiheschuldnerin herabgesetzt würde. (4) Conversion Price below the pro rata amount of the registered capital of a single share. If in the sole discretion of the Issuer any payments may be deemed as a reduction of the Conversion Price, no such payment shall be made to the extent that - as a consequence - the Conversion Price of a share may fall below the pro rata amount of the Issuer's share capital. § 9

(Barzahlung statt Lieferung der Aktien in

bestimmten Fällen) § 9

(Cash Payment in Lieu of Delivery of Shares in Certain Circumstances) (1) Barzahlung statt Lieferung der Aktien. Falls die Anleiheschuldnerin rechtlich gehindert ist, Aktien bei Ausübung des Wandlungsrechts durch einen Anleihegläubiger zu begeben, ist sie verpflichtet, dies nach § 9(2) bekannt zu machen. Dem Anleihegläubiger, gegenüber dem die Anleiheschuldnerin bei Ausübung des Wandlungsrechts gehindert ist, steht dann das Recht nach § 13(1)(i) zu. Sofern der Anleihegläubiger dieses Recht nicht innerhalb eines Monats ausübt, kann der Anleihegläubiger an Stelle der Lieferung der Aktien, auf die der Anleihegläubiger ansonsten gemäß § 6(1) einen Anspruch hätte, aber an deren Ausgabe die Anleiheschuldnerin gehindert ist, einen Barbetrag in Euro (die "Barzahlung") verlangen. Die Barzahlung für eine Aktie errechnet sich aus dem Betrag des arithmetischen Durchschnitts der XETRA Schlusskurse innerhalb eines Zeitraums von zehn aufeinanderfolgenden Handelstagen beginnend an dem zehnten vor dem Benachrichtigungstag (§ 9(2)) liegenden Handelstag (der "Berechnungszeitraum"), gerundet auf den nächsten vollen Cent, wobei EUR 0,005 abgerundet werden. Die Barzahlung wird spätestens am dritten Geschäftstag nach dem letzten Tag des Berechnungszeitraums durch die Anleiheschuldnerin geleistet. § 8(3) und (4) finden entsprechende Anwendung. (1) Cash Payment in Lieu of Delivery of Shares. If due to legal reasons the Issuer is unable to issue Shares upon the exercise of a Conversion Right by a Noteholder, the Issuer shall be obligated to issue a notification pursuant to § 9(2). The Note-holder, vis-à-vis whom the Issuer in the exercise of the Conversion Right is unable to issue shares, is entitled to exercise rights pursuant to § 13(1)(i). To the extent that the Noteholder does not exercise such right within one month, the Noteholder may claim payment of a cash amount in euro (the "Cash Payment") in lieu of the delivery of the Shares to which the Note-holder is otherwise entitled pursuant to § 6(1), but which the Issuer is unable to is-sue. The Cash Payment relating to one Share shall be calculated as an amount equal to the arithmetic mean of the XETRA Closing Quotations on the ten consecutive trading days beginning on the tenth trading day prior to the Notification Day (§ 9(2)) (the "Calculation Period"), rounded to the nearest full cent with EUR 0.005 being rounded downwards. The Cash Payment shall be effected by the Issuer not later than on the third Business Day following the last day of the Calculation Period. § 8(3) and (4) apply mutatis mutandis. (2) Benachrichtigung. Die Anleiheschuldnerin wird den Anleihegläubiger, der eine Wandlungserklärung abgegeben hat, nicht später als am siebten Geschäftstag nach dem Ausübungstag (schriftlich, per Telefax, oder auf andere Art und Weise unter Benutzung der in der Wandlungserklärung angegebenen Anschrift) darüber benachrichtigen, dass die Anleiheschuldnerin rechtlich gehindert ist, Aktien an den Anleihegläubiger zu begeben (der Tag, an dem die Anleiheschuldnerin eine solche Nachricht abschickt, wird als "Benachrichtigungstag" bezeichnet). (2) Notification. The Issuer shall notify the

Noteholder who has delivered a Conversion Notice not later than on the seventh Business Day after the Conversion Date (in writing, by telefax, or otherwise using the address stated in the Conversion Notice) that the Issuer is due to legal reasons unable to issue Shares to the Noteholder (the day on which such notification is dispatched by the Issuer being the "Notification Day"). (3) Der "XETRA Kurs" ist an einem Tag der volumengewichtete XETRA Durchschnittskurs der Aktien (§ 6(1)), bzw. wenn kein XETRA Kurs festgestellt wird, der letzte veröffentlichte Verkaufspreis je Aktie an diesem Tag für die Aktien an der Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse ("FWB") jeweils wie auf der Bloombergseite AQR oder einer Bloombergnachfolgerseite einer solchen Seite, oder wenn es keine entsprechende Bloombergseite gibt, auf der entsprechenden Reutersseite (die "Relevante Seite") angezeigt. Für den Fall, dass die Aktien nicht zum Handel an der FWB zugelassen sind, sind die entsprechenden Kurse an der wichtigsten nationalen oder regionalen Börse, an der die Aktien notiert sind, maßgeblich, jeweils wie auf der Relevanten Seite angezeigt. Für den Fall, dass eine oder mehrere solcher Notierungen nicht bestehen, wird die Wandlungsstelle (§15(2)) den XETRA Kurs auf der Basis solcher Notierungen oder anderer Informationen, die sie für maßgeblich hält, nach billigem Ermessen (§ 317 Bürgerliches Gesetzbuch) bestimmen; diese Bestimmung ist bindend (sofern nicht ein offensichtlicher Fehler vorliegt). Eine Bezugnahme auf den XETRA Kurs in diesen Anleihebedingungen umfasst, für den Fall, dass die Feststellung des XETRA Kurses eingestellt wird, die Bezugnahme auf den Kurs, der den XETRA Kurs (i) kraft Gesetzes oder (ii) aufgrund einer allgemein akzeptierten Marktpraxis ersetzt, wie auf der entsprechenden Bloombergseite, oder wenn es keine Bloombergseite gibt, auf der entsprechenden Reutersseite, angezeigt. (3) "XETRA-Quotation" means on any day the XETRA-volume weighted average quotation of the Shares (§ 6(1)), and, if no XETRA Quotation is reported, the last re-ported per share sale price of the Shares on such day on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("FSE"), in each case as shown on Bloomberg page AQR or any Bloomberg successor page to such page, or if no Bloomberg page is available, the corresponding Reuters page (the "Relevant Page"). If the Shares are not admitted to trading on the FSE the respective quotations on the principal national or regional securities exchange upon which the Shares are quoted are decisive, in each case, as shown on the Relevant Page. In the absence of one or more such quotations, the Conversion Agent (§ 15(2)) shall determine the XETRA-Quotation on the basis of such quotations or other information as it considers appropriate using equitable discretion (§ 317 of the German Civil Code (Bürgerliches Gesetzbuch)); any such determination shall be binding (in the absence of manifest error). Any reference in these Terms and Conditions to the XETRA-Quotation shall include, in the case that the XETRA-Quotation is discontinued, a reference to a quotation which (i) by virtue of law or (ii) on the basis of generally accepted market practice replaces the XETRA-Quotation, as shown on the relevant page of Bloomberg, or, if no Bloomberg page is available, on the relevant page of Reuters. § 10

(Bereitstellung von Aktien; Dividenden) § 10

(Procurement of Shares; Dividends) (1) Genehmigtes oder Bedingtes Kapital. Die Aktien werden nach Durchführung der Wandlung nach Wahl der Anleiheschuldnerin aus bedingtem Kapital oder aus der Ausübung eines genehmigten Kapitals stammen. Ferner ist die Anleiheschuldnerin auch berechtigt, anderweitig Aktien zu liefern, insbesondere aus eigenen Aktien gem. § 71 AktG oder aus Aktienleihe. (1) Authorized or Conditional Capital. Upon execution of the conversion, new Shares will be issued out of conditional capital or upon the choice of the Issuer out of the exercise of authorized capital. The Issuer may at its discretion deliver new Shares also by other means, in particular from own shares pursuant to sec. 71 German Stock Corporation Act (Aktiengesetz - AktG) or by stocklending. (2) Aktienlieferung ohne bedingtes Kapital.

Für den Fall, dass Aktien nicht aus bedingtem Kapital stammen, ist die Anleiheschuldnerin berechtigt, nach Durchführung der Wandlung Aktien zu von ihr festgelegten Zeitpunkten zu liefern. Hierbei darf der Zeitraum zwischen Wandlung und Lieferung der Aktien nicht mehr als vierzehn (14) Tage betragen. Während der Zeit zwischen Wandlung und Lieferung der Aktien werden die gewandelten Schuldverschreibungen weiter gemäß § 2 verzinst. Rechte aus Aktien bestehen bis zur Lieferung der Aktien für den Anleihegläubiger nicht. (2) Delivery of Shares in absence of Conditional Capital. In the event that new Shares are being delivered which do not stem from conditional capital, the Issuer is entitled to deliver Shares after execution of conversion at a date to be determined by the Issuer. However, the time period be-tween conversion and delivery of the Shares may not exceed fourteen (14) days. In the time period between conversion and delivery of the Shares the converted Notes shall continue to bear interest pursuant to § 2. Until delivery of the new Shares, no rights or benefits are attached to the Shares in favor of the Noteholder. (3) Dividenden. Aktien, die aufgrund der Wandlung (§ 10(1)) ausgegeben werden, sind ab Beginn des Geschäftsjahres der Anleiheschuldnerin, in dem die Aktien ausgegeben werden, für dieses und alle folgenden Geschäftsjahre der Anleiheschuldnerin dividendenberechtigt (sofern Dividenden gezahlt werden), und können zunächst eine eigene Wertpapierkennung haben. (3) Dividends. Shares issued upon conversion (§ 10(1)) are entitled to dividends (if any) for the then current and all following financial years as from the beginning of the financial year of the Issuer in which such Shares are issued, and may initially carry a separate securities code.

§ 11

(Verwässerungsschutz)

§ 11

(Dilution Adjustment) (1) Bezugsrecht für Aktionäre. (1) Pre-emptive Rights for Shareholders. (a) Wenn die Anleiheschuldnerin vor Ablauf des Ausübungszeitraums oder einem früheren Rückzahlungstag unter Gewährung von Bezugsrechten an ihre Aktionäre gemäß § 186 Aktiengesetz (i) ihr Grundkapital durch Ausgabe neuer Aktien gegen Einlagen erhöht, oder (ii) weitere Schuldverschreibungen mit Options- oder Wandlungsrechten oder -pflichten, Gewinnschuldverschreibungen oder Genussscheine begibt oder garantiert oder eigene Aktien veräußert, ist jedem Anleihegläubiger, der zu Beginn des entsprechenden Nichtausübungszeitraums sein Wandlungsrecht noch nicht wirksam ausgeübt hat, vorbehaltlich des § 11(1)(b), ein Bezugsrecht in dem Umfang einzuräumen, wie es ihm zustünde, wenn eine Ausübung des Wandlungsrechts an dem Geschäftstag unmittelbar vor dem Ex-Tag erfolgt wäre. "Ex-Tag" ist der erste Handelstag, an dem die Aktien "ex Bezugsrecht", "ex Dividende" oder ex eines anderen Rechts, aufgrund dessen eine Anpassung des Börsenpreises im XETRA-System (oder einem Nachfolgesystem) erfolgt, gehandelt werden.



Nach freiem Ermessen der Anleiheschuldnerin kann an jeden Anleihegläubiger, der zu Beginn des entsprechenden Nichtausübungszeit-raums sein Wandlungsrecht noch nicht wirksam ausgeübt hat, anstelle der Einräumung eines Bezugsrechts eine Ausgleichszahlung in bar (der "Bezugsrechtsausgleichsbetrag") geleistet werden, die je Schuldverschreibung dem Bezugsrechtswert (wie nachfolgend definiert), multipliziert mit dem an dem Ex-Tag unmittelbar vorausgehenden Tag geltenden Wandlungsverhältnis, entspricht. Der Bezugsrechtsausgleichsbetrag wird auf den nächsten vollen Cent aufgerundet, wobei EUR 0,005 abgerundet werden und wird erst bei Ausübung des Wandlungsrechts fällig und zahlbar. Er wird gemäß § 4(2) gezahlt. (a) If the Issuer prior to the expiration of the Conversion Period or an earlier date of redemption, subject to pre-emptive rights of its shareholders pursuant to § 186 of the German Stock Corporation Act (Aktiengesetz), (i) increases its share capital by issuing new shares against capital contributions; or (ii) issues or guarantees further debt securities with warrants or bonds with option or conversion rights or conversion obligations, profit-linked bonds or profit participation certificates or sells own shares, each Noteholder, who at the beginning of the relevant Excluded Period has not yet exercised its Conversion Right, subject to § 11(1)(b), shall, be granted a pre-emptive right equal to the right he would have been entitled to had the Conversion Right been exercised on the Business Day immediately preceding the Ex-Date. "Ex-Date" shall mean the first Trading Day on which the Shares are traded "ex subscription right", "ex dividend" or ex any other right giving rise to an adjustment of the quoted price in the XETRA-System (or a successor system).



Instead of being granted a pre-emptive right each Noteholder who at the beginning of the relevant Excluded Period has not yet exercised its Conversion Right shall, at the Issuer's sole discretion, receive per Note payment of a cash compensation (the "Subscription Rights Compensation Amount") corresponding to the Value of the Subscription Right (as defined below) multiplied by the Conversion Ratio applicable on the day immediately preceding the Ex-Date. The Subscription Rights Compensation Amount shall be rounded up to the nearest full cent with EUR 0.005 being rounded downwards and shall only become due and payable upon exercise of the Conversion Right. It shall be payable pursuant to § 4(2). (b) Anstelle der Einräumung eines Bezugsrechts oder der Zahlung eines Bezugsrechtsausgleichsbetrags kann die Anleiheschuldnerin eine Anpassung des Wandlungspreises gemäß der nachstehenden Formel vornehmen. Die Berechnung des Wandlungspreises übernimmt die Berechnungsstelle in Abstimmung mit der Anleiheschuldnerin, wobei das Letztentscheidungsrecht die Berechnungsstelle hat.

CP n = CP 0 x

SP 0 - VSR



SP 0



Dabei ist:



CP n = der neue Wandlungspreis;



CP o = der unmittelbar vor Schluss des Börsenhandels an der FWB am Stichtag (wie nachfolgend definiert) geltende Wandlungspreis;



SP o = der XETRA Kurs am Stichtag; und



VSR = Bezugsrechtswert (b) Instead of granting a pre-emptive right or the payment of a Subscription Rights Compensation Amount, the Issuer may elect to adjust the Conversion Price in accordance with the following formula. Calculation of the Conversion Price shall be con-ducted by the Calculation Agent in consideration with the Issuer whereas the Calculation Agent has the final determination right.

CP n = CP 0 x

SP 0 - VSR



SP 0

Where:



CP n = the new Conversion Price;



CP o = the Conversion Price in effect immediately prior to the close of trading on the FSE on the Record Date (as defined below);



SP o = the XETRA Quotation on the Record Date; and



VSR = Value of the Subscription

Right. "Stichtag" ist, je nachdem, was zeitlich früher gelegen, (i) der relevante Zeitpunkt für die Bestimmung der Aktionäre, die Anspruch auf Rechte, Bezugs-, Options- oder Wandlungs-rechte oder Ausschüttungen (§ 11(4)) haben oder (ii) der Handelstag, der dem Ex-Tag unmittelbar vorausgeht, und "Record Date" is the time and date being the earlier of (i) the relevant time of the determination of share-holders entitled to receive rights, subscription rights, option or con-version rights or Distributions (§ 11(4)) or (ii) the Trading Day which immediately precedes the Ex-Date, and "Bezugsrechtswert" oder "VSR" bedeutet je Aktie:



(i) der Schlusskurs des Rechts zum Bezug der betreffenden Wertpapiere am Ex-Tag an der FWB, oder



(ii) falls ein solcher Schlusskurs nicht verfügbar ist, der von der Berechnungsstelle (§ 15(3)) unter Berücksichtigung der am Ex-Tag bestehenden Marktlage bestimmte Wert des Bezugsrechts.



Eine Anpassung des Wandlungs-preises erfolgt nicht, wenn VSR gleich 0 ist.



Im Fall einer Anpassung des Wandlungspreises wird das Wandlungs-verhältnis entsprechend angepasst. "Value of the Subscription Right" or "VSR" means on a per share basis:



(i) the closing price of the right to subscribe to the relevant securities on the Ex-Date on the FSE, or



(ii) in the event that such closing price is not available, the value of the subscription right, as determined by the Calculation Agent (§ 15(3)) in the light of the prevailing market conditions on the Ex-Date.



There shall be no adjustment of the Conversion Price if VSR equals 0.



In case the Conversion Price is being adjusted, the Conversion Ratio shall be adjusted accordingly. (2) Kapitalerhöhung aus Gesellschaftsmitteln. Im Falle einer Kapitalerhöhung der Anleiheschuldnerin aus Gesellschaftsmitteln gemäß § 207 Aktiengesetz (d.h. durch Umwandlung von Kapitalrücklagen oder Gewinnrücklagen) unter Ausgabe neuer Aktien vor Ablauf des Ausübungszeitraums oder einem früheren Rückzahlungstag wird der Wandlungspreis mit dem nach der nachstehenden Formel errechneten Wert multipliziert. Die Berechnung des Wandlungspreises übernimmt die Berechnungsstelle in Abstimmung mit der Anleiheschuldnerin, wobei das Letztentscheidungsrecht die Berechnungsstelle hat.



CP n = CP 0 x

N 0



N n



Dabei ist:



CP n = der neue Wandlungspreis;



CP o = der unmittelbar vor Schluss des Börsenhandels an der FWB am Stichtag (wie nachfolgend definiert) geltende Wandlungspreis;



N o = die Anzahl der ausgegebenen

Aktien vor der Kapitalerhöhung aus Gesellschaftsmitteln; und



N n = die Anzahl der ausgegebenen Aktien nach der Kapitalerhöhung aus Gesellschaftsmitteln.



Im Fall einer Anpassung des Wandlungs-preises wird das Wandlungsverhältnis entsprechend angepasst. (2) Capital Increase from Company Re-serves. In the event of a capital increase of the Issuer from company reserves (i.e., capital reserves (Kapitalrücklagen) or retained earnings (Gewinnrücklagen)) pursuant to § 207 of the German Stock Corporation Act (Aktiengesetz, Kapitalerhöhung aus Gesellschaftsmitteln) by is-suing new shares prior to the expiration of the Conversion Period or an earlier date of redemption, the Conversion Price shall be multiplied by the number determined by the following formula. Calculation of the Conversion Price shall be conducted by the Calculation Agent in consideration with the Issuer whereas the Calculation Agent has the final determination right.



CP n = CP 0 x

N 0



N n



Where:



CP n = the new Conversion Price;



CP o = the Conversion Price in effect immediately prior to the close of trading on the FSE on the Record Date (as defined below);



N o = the number of issued Shares before the increase of share capital from company reserves; and



N n = the number of issued Shares after the increase of share capital from company reserves.



In case the Conversion Price is being adjusted, the Conversion Ratio shall be adjusted accordingly. (3) Änderung der Zahl der Aktien ohne Änderung des Grundkapitals; Kapitalherabsetzung durch Zusammenlegung; Kapitalherabsetzung. (3) Changes in the Number of Shares without Change in the Share Capital; Capital Decrease by Combination of Shares; Capital Decrease. (a) Änderung der Zahl der Aktien ohne Änderung des Grundkapitals; Kapitalherabsetzung durch Zusammenlegung. Sofern vor Ablauf des Ausübungszeitraums oder einem früheren Rückzahlungstag (i) die Zahl der ausstehenden Aktien ohne Änderung des Grundkapitals der Anleiheschuldnerin geändert wird (z.B. in Folge eines Aktiensplits oder einer Zusammenlegung von Aktien (umgekehrter Aktiensplit)), oder (ii) das Grundkapital der Anleiheschuldnerin durch Zusammenlegung von Aktien herabgesetzt wird, gilt § 11(2) entsprechend. (a) Changes in the Number of Shares without Change in the Share Capital; Capital Decrease by Combination of Shares. If prior to the expiration of the Conversion Period or an earlier date of redemption (i) the number of outstanding Shares is being changed without a change in the aggregate amount of the Issuer's share capital (e.g. by means of splitting or combining shares (reverse split)) or (ii) the Issuer decreases its share capital by combining shares, § 11(2) shall apply mutatis mutandis. (b) Kapitalherabsetzung. Im Falle einer Herabsetzung des Grundkapitals der Anleiheschuldnerin allein durch Herabsetzung des auf die einzelne Aktie entfallenden anteiligen Betrages des Grundkapitals bleibt das Wandlungsverhältnis, vorbehaltlich § 11(4), unverändert, jedoch mit der Maßgabe, dass nach einem solchen Ereignis zu liefernde Aktien mit ihrem jeweiligen neuen, auf die einzelne Aktie entfallenden anteiligen Betrag des Grundkapitals geliefert werden. (b) Capital Decrease. In the event of a decrease of the Issuer's share capital which is solely the result of a reduction of the interest in the share capital represented by each Share and subject to §11 (4), the Conversion Price shall remain unchanged provided that Shares to be delivered after the occurrence of such an event shall be delivered with their respective new portion of the share capital allotted to them. (4) Ausschüttungen. Falls die Anleiheschuldnerin vor Ablauf des Ausübungszeitraums oder einem früheren Rückzahlungstag an ihre Aktionäre eine Bardividende ausschüttet, verteilt oder gewährt (eine "Ausschüttung"), wird der Wandlungspreis gemäß der nachstehenden Formel angepasst. Die Berechnung des Wandlungspreises übernimmt die Berechnungsstelle in Abstimmung mit der Anleiheschuldnerin, wobei das Letztentscheidungsrecht die Berechnungsstelle hat.



CP n = CP 0 x

M - F



M



Dabei ist:



CP n = der angepasste Wandlungspreis;



CP o = der Wandlungspreis am Stich-

tag;



M = der Durchschnittliche Marktpreis (wie nachfolgend definiert); und



F = die Bardividende berechnet pro

Aktie,



vorausgesetzt, dass F größer 0 ist.



Anpassungen werden auch bei Beschluss und/oder Ausschüttung am selben Tag unabhängig und getrennt voneinander durchgeführt und berechnet. (4) Distributions. If the Issuer prior to the expiration of the Conversion Period or an earlier date of redemption distributes, al-lots or grants to its shareholders a Cash Dividend (a "Distribution"), then the Con-version Price shall be adjusted in accordance with the following formula. Calculation of the Conversion Price shall be con-ducted by the Calculation Agent in consideration with the Issuer whereas the Calculation Agent has the final determination right.



CP n = CP 0 x

M - F



M



Where:



CP n = the adjusted Conversion Price;



CP o = the Conversion Price on the

Record Date;



M = the Average Market Price (as

defined below); and



F = the Cash Dividend on a per

share basis,



however, provided, that F is larger than 0.



Adjustments shall, also in cases of a resolution and/or distribution on the same day, be made and calculated independently and separately of each other. "Bardividende" ist der Gesamtbetrag einer etwaigen Bardividende je Aktie vor Abzug von Quellensteuer. "Cash Dividend" shall refer to the total amount on a per share basis of any cash dividend prior to deduction of any withholding tax. "Durchschnittlicher Marktpreis" ist das arithmetische Mittel der XETRA Kurse für den kürzesten der nachfolgenden Zeiträume (mit der Maßgabe, dass ein Zeitraum mindestens einen Handelstag umfasst):



(i) die zehn aufeinander folgenden Handelstage vor dem Stichtag, oder



(ii) der Zeitraum, der am ersten Handelstag nach dem Tag beginnt, an dem die maßgebliche Ausschüttung zum ersten Mal öffentlich bekanntgemacht wurde, und die an dem Handelstag endet, der dem Stichtag vorausgeht, oder



(iii) der Zeitraum, der am Ex-Tag für die nächste Ausschüttung, für die eine Anpassung erforderlich ist, beginnt und am letzten Handelstag vor dem relevanten Stichtag endet.



Im Fall einer Anpassung des Wandlungs-preises wird das Wandlungsverhältnis entsprechend angepasst. "Average Market Price" means the arithmetic mean of the XETRA Quotations for the shorter of (with the provison that any period shall at least last one Trading Day):



(i) ten consecutive Trading Days prior to the Record Date, or



(ii) the period commencing on the Trading Day next succeeding the first public announcement of the relevant Distribution and ending on the Trading Day prior to the Record Date, or



(iii) the period, commencing on the Ex-Date with respect to the next distribution for which an adjustment is required, and ending on the last Trading Day prior to the relevant Record Date.



In case the Conversion Price is being adjusted, the Conversion Ratio shall be adjusted accordingly. (5) Verschmelzung; Andere Reorganisation. (5) Merger; Other Reorganization. (a) Verschmelzung. Im Fall einer Verschmelzung (§ 2 Umwandlungsgesetz) mit der Anleiheschuldnerin als übertragendem Rechtsträger im Sinne des Umwandlungsgesetzes vor Ablauf des Ausübungszeitraums oder einem früheren Rückzahlungstag hat ein Anleihegläubiger bei Ausübung des Wandlungsrechts Anspruch auf die Anzahl von Aktien an dem oder den übernehmenden Rechtsträger(n) ("Erwerberaktien"), die sich errechnet durch Division des Gesamtnennbetrags der Schuldverschreibungen, die ein Anleihegläubiger zur Wandlung einliefert, durch den am Ausübungstag geltenden und im Hinblick auf die Erwerberaktien gemäß der nachfolgenden Formel angepassten Wandlungspreis, abgerundet auf die nächste ganze Erwerberaktie, mit der Maßgabe, dass sich diese Anleihebedingungen danach auf die Erwerberaktien beziehen, als handele es sich um Aktien. Die Berechnung des Wandlungspreises übernimmt die Berechnungsstelle in Abstimmung mit der Anleiheschuldnerin, wobei das Letztentscheidungsrecht die Berechnungsstelle hat.



CP TS = CP 0 x

1



TS



Dabei ist:



CP TS = der im Hinblick auf die Erwerberaktien angepasste Wandlungspreis;



CP o = der Wandlungspreis am Ausübungstag;



TS = die Anzahl Erwerberaktien, zu der ein Aktionär der Gesellschaft in Bezug auf eine Aktie berechtigt ist.



Im Fall einer Anpassung des Wandlungspreises wird das Wandlungs-verhältnis entsprechend angepasst. (a) Merger. In the event of a merger (§ 2 of the German Transformation Act (Umwandlungsgesetz; Ver-schmelzung)) of the Issuer as transferor entity within the meaning of the German Transformation Act (Umwandlungsgesetz) prior to the expiration of the Conversion Period or an earlier date of redemption, a Noteholder, upon exercise of the Conversion Right, is entitled to such number of shares of the transferee entity (entities) (the "Transferee Shares") as is calculated by dividing the aggregate Principal Amount of Notes delivered by a Noteholder for conversion by the Conversion Price in existence on the Conversion Date as adjusted with respect to the Transferee Shares pursuant to the following formula, rounded down to the next full Transferee Share, and thereafter the provisions of these Terms and Conditions shall apply to the Transferee Shares as if they were Shares. Calculation of the Conversion Price shall be conducted by the Calculation Agent in consideration with the Issuer whereas the Calculation Agent has the final determination right.



CP TS = CP 0 x

1



TS



Where:



CP TS = the adjusted Conversion Price with respect to the Transferee Shares;



CP o = the Conversion Price on the Record Date;



TS = the number of Transferee Shares to which a holder of Shares is entitled with respect to one Share.



In case the Conversion Price is being adjusted, the Conversion Ratio

shall be adjusted accordingly. (b) Andere Reorganisation. Im Fall einer Aufspaltung der Anleiheschuldnerin (§ 123 Absatz 1 Umwandlungsgesetz) oder einer Abspaltung (§ 123 Absatz 2 Umwandlungsgesetz) vor Ablauf des Ausübungszeitraums oder einem früheren Ausübungstag hat ein Anleihegläubiger bei Ausübung seines Wandlungsrechts (im Fall einer Abspaltung von Vermögen der Anleiheschuldnerin zusätzlich zu dem Recht, Aktien aufgrund der Ausübung des Wandlungsrechts zu erhalten) Anspruch auf die Anzahl von Aktien an dem oder den übernehmenden Rechtsträger(n) (die "Aktien des übernehmenden Rechtsträgers"), die sich errechnet durch Division des Gesamtnennbetrags der Schuldverschreibungen, die ein Anleihegläubiger zur Wandlung einliefert, durch den am Ausübungstag geltenden und im Hinblick auf die Aktien des übernehmenden Rechtsträgers gemäß der nachfolgenden Formel angepassten Wandlungspreis, abgerundet auf die nächste ganze Aktie des übernehmenden Rechtsträgers, mit der Maßgabe, dass sich diese Anleihebedingungen danach auf die Aktien des übernehmenden Rechtsträgers beziehen, als handele es sich um Aktien. Die Berechnung des Wandlungspreises übernimmt die Berechnungsstelle in Abstimmung mit der Anleiheschuldnerin, wobei das Letztentscheidungsrecht die Berechnungsstelle hat.



CP AS = CP 0 x

1



AS



Dabei ist:



CP AS = der im Hinblick auf die Aktien des übernehmenden Rechtsträgers angepasste Wandlungspreis;



CP o = der Wandlungspreis am Ausübungstag; und



AS = die Anzahl der Aktien des übernehmenden Rechtsträgers, zu der ein Aktionär der Anleiheschuldnerin in Bezug auf eine Aktie berechtigt ist. (b) Other Reorganization. In the event of a split-up of the Issuer (§ 123(1) of the German Transformation Act; Aufspaltung) or a spin-off (§ 123(2) of the German Transformation Act; Abspaltung), in each case prior to the expiration of the Conversion Period or an earlier date of redemption, a Noteholder, upon exercise of his Conversion Right, is (in the case of a spin-off with respect to assets of the Issuer, in addition to the right to receive Shares upon exercise of the Conversion Right), entitled to such number of shares in the acquiring entity (entities) (the "Acquiring Entity Shares"), as is calculated by dividing the aggregate Principal Amount of Notes delivered by a Noteholder for conversion by the Conversion Price in existence on the Conversion Date as adjusted with respect to the Acquiring Entity Shares pursuant to the following formula, rounded down to the next full Acquiring Entity Share, and thereafter the provisions of these Terms and Conditions shall apply to the Acquiring Entity Shares is if they were Shares. Calculation of the Conversion Price shall be conducted by the Calculation Agent in consideration with the Issuer whereas the Calculation Agent has the final determination right.



CP AS = CP 0 x

1



AS



Where:



CP AS = the adjusted Conversion Price with respect to the Acquiring Entity Shares;



CP o = the Conversion Price on the Conversion Date; and



AS = the number of Acquiring Entity Shares to which a holder of shares in the Issuer is entitled with respect to one Share. (6) Andere Ereignisse; Ausschluss von Anpassungen. Bei dem Eintritt eines anderen Ereignisses, das die Aktien, das Wandlungsverhältnis oder den Wandlungspreis berührt, wird ein von der Gläubigerversammlung bestellter unabhängiger Sachverständiger solche Anpassungen am Wandlungsverhältnis und am Wandlungspreis vornehmen, die der unabhängige Sachverständige gemäß § 317 Bürgerliches Gesetzbuch festsetzt, um ein solches Ereignis zu berücksichtigen.



Bei einer Verschmelzung, bei der die Anleiheschuldnerin übernehmender Rechtsträger ist, bei einer Ausgliederung eines oder mehrerer Vermögenswerte durch die Anleiheschuldnerin (§ 123 Absatz 3 Umwandlungsgesetz) oder bei einem ähnlichen Ereignis bleibt der Wandlungspreis unverändert.



Es werden keine Anpassungen vorgenommen im Hinblick auf (i) die Ausgabe von Aktienoptionen an Mitglieder des Vorstands, des Aufsichtsrats oder Mitarbeiter der Anleiheschuldnerin oder ihrer Tochtergesellschaften im Rahmen von Aktienoptions-Programmen der Anleiheschuldnerin oder (ii) die Ausgabe von Aktien aus bedingtem Kapital, das am Emissionstag bereits existierte oder wenn für das entsprechende Instrument bereits eine Anpassung nach § 11(1) erfolgte. (6) Other Events; Exclusion of Adjustments. If any other event occurs which affects the Shares, the Conversion Ratio or the Conversion Price, an independent ex-pert appointed by the noteholders' meeting at the expense of the Issuer shall make such adjustments to the Conversion Ratio and the Conversion Price as such independent expert shall determine in accordance with § 317 of the German Civil Code (Bürgerliches Gesetzbuch) to take account of such event.



In the event of a merger whereby the Issuer is the acquiring entity, a hive down of one or more assets by the Issuer (§ 123(3) of the German Transformation Act (Umwandlungsgesetz, Ausgliederung), or a similar event, the Conversion Price shall remain unchanged.



No adjustments shall be made in relation to (i) the issuance of stock options for members of the management board or supervisory board or employees of the Issuer or its subsidiaries under stock option programs of the Issuer or (ii) the issuance of Shares out of conditional capital already existing on the Issue Date or if for the respective instruments already an adjustment according to § 11(1) took place. (7) Mehrfache Anpassung. Sofern eine Anpassung des Wandlungspreises nach mehr als einer der Vorschriften der §§ 11(1), (2), (3), (4), (5) und/oder (6) durchzuführen ist und der Stichtag (wie in § 11(1)(b) definiert) für diese Anpassungen auf denselben Tag fällt, wird, es sei denn die Reihenfolge der Ereignisse, die eine Anpassung auslösen, wurde von der Anleiheschuldnerin anders festgelegt, zuerst eine Anpassung nach den Vorschriften des § 11(3), zweitens nach den Vorschriften des § 11(4), drittens nach den Vorschriften des § 11(2), viertens nach den Vorschriften des § 11(1), fünftens nach den Vorschriften des § 11(5)(a), sechstens nach den Vorschriften des § 11(5)(b) und schließlich nach den Vorschriften des § 11(6) durchgeführt. (7) Multiple Adjustments. If adjustments of the Conversion Price are required under more than one of §§ 11(1), (2), (3), (4), (5) and/or (6) and the Record Date (as de-fined in § 11(1)(b)) for such adjustments shall occur on the same date, then, unless the order of the events requiring such adjustments is otherwise specified by the Issuer, such adjustments shall be made by applying, first, the provisions of § 11(3), second, the provisions of § 11(4), third, the provisions of § 11(2), fourth, the provisions of § 11(1), fifth, the provisions of

§ 11(5)(a), sixth, the provisions of § 11(5)(b) and finally the provisions of § 11(6). (8) Wirksamkeit; Ausschluss. Anpassungen nach Maßgabe dieses § 11 werden zu Beginn des Ex-Tages wirksam, oder, im Falle von Anpassungen nach Maßgabe von § 11(5), an dem Tag, an dem eine von dem unabhängigen Sachverständigen festgesetzte Anpassung wirksam wird. Anpassungen nach Maßgabe dieses § 11 werden nicht vorgenommen, sofern der Ex-Tag oder, im Falle von § 11(5), der Tag der Wirksamkeit der Anpassung im Falle von Schuldverschreibungen, für die das Wandlungsrecht ausgeübt wurde, nach dem Tag liegt, an dem die Aktien dem Depotkonto des betreffenden Anleihegläubigers gemäß § 8(1) gutgeschrieben wurden, oder, im Falle von nicht gewandelten Schuldverschreibungen, nach dem letzten Tag des Wandlungszeitraums bzw. nach dem früheren für die Rückzahlung festgelegten Tag. (8) Effectiveness; Preclusion. Adjustments pursuant to this § 11 shall become effective as of the beginning of the Ex-Date or, in the case of adjustments pursuant to § 11(5), the date on which such adjustment takes effect as determined by the independent expert. Adjustments pursuant to this § 11 will not be made if the Ex-Date or in the case of § 11(5), the date on which the adjustment takes effect, is later than, in the case of Notes in respect of which the Conversion Right has been exercised, the date on which the Shares have been delivered pursuant to § 8(1) to the securities deposit account of the Noteholder or, in the case of Notes not converted, later than the last day of the Conversion Period or the earlier date fixed for redemption, as the case may be. (9) Auf- bzw. Abrundung und Lieferung. Der Wandlungspreis, der sich aufgrund einer Anpassung gemäß § 11 ergibt, wird auf vier Dezimalstellen aufgerundet; das Wandlungsverhältnis, das sich aufgrund des so angepassten und gerundeten Wandlungspreises errechnet, wird (vor einer etwaigen Addition von Aktien) auf vier Dezimalstellen abgerundet. Die sich daraus ergebende Zahl von Aktien wird gemäß § 8(1) geliefert. Bruchteile von Aktien werden gemäß § 8(1) zusammengefasst.



Verbleibende Bruchteile von Aktien werden nicht ausgeglichen. (9) Rounding up or down and Delivery. The Conversion Price determined by an adjustment pursuant to § 11 shall be rounded upwards to four decimal points; the Con-version Ratio, calculated on the basis of the Conversion Price so adjusted and rounded, shall be rounded downwards to four decimal points (before any aggregation of Shares). The number of Shares resulting therefrom shall be delivered pursuant to § 8(1). Fractions of Shares shall be aggregated in accordance with § 8(1).



Remaining fractions of Shares shall not be compensated. (10) Barzahlung statt Lieferung von Aktien. Soweit eine Anpassung des Wandlungs-preises gemäß diesem § 11 zusammen mit irgendwelchen anderen Anpassungen des Wandlungspreises gemäß diesen Anleihebedingungen dazu führen würde, dass die Anleiheschuldnerin, unter der Annahme der Wandlung aller ausstehenden Schuldverschreibungen, Aktien mit einem anteiligen Betrag des Grundkapitals, der höher als das in § 10(1) genannte genehmigte und bedingte Kapital ist, zu liefern hätte, gilt § 9(1) entsprechend. (10) Cash Payment in Lieu of Delivery of Shares. To the extent that any adjustment of the Conversion Price pursuant to this § 11, together with any other adjustments of the Conversion Price pursuant to these Terms and Conditions, would require the Issuer, assuming conversion of all out-standing Notes, to deliver Shares with a notional nominal amount in excess of the conditional and authorized share capital referred to in § 10(1), § 9(1) shall apply mutatis mutandis. (11) Zuständigkeit; Bekanntmachung. Anpassungen gemäß diesem § 11 werden durch die von der Anleiheschuldnerin nach § 15(3) bestellten Berechnungsstelle vorgenommen und sind (sofern nicht ein offensichtlicher Fehler vorliegt) für alle Beteiligten bindend. Die Anleiheschuldnerin ist berechtigt, den Rat von Rechtsberatern oder anderen Fachleuten in Anspruch zu nehmen, wenn sie dies für erforderlich hält, und darf sich auf den ihr erteilten Rat verlassen. Die Anleiheschuldnerin hat (i) die Einräumung eines Bezugsrechts (§ 11(1)(a)) bzw. die Anpassung des Wandlungspreises (§ 11(1)(b)), (ii) die Anpassung wegen einer Kapitalerhöhung aus Gesellschaftsmitteln (§ 11(2)), (iii) die Anpassung wegen Änderung der Zahl der Aktien ohne Änderung des Grundkapitals der Anleiheschuldnerin oder eine Kapitalherabsetzung durch Zusammenlegung von Aktien (§ 11(3)(a)), (iv) die Anpassung wegen einer Ausschüttung (§ 11(4)), (v) eine Verschmelzung, Aufspaltung oder Abspaltung (§ 11(5)) oder (vi) eine sonstige Anpassung (§ 11(6)) gemäß § 16 bekannt zu machen. (11) Responsibility; Notice. Adjustments pursuant to this § 11 shall be made by the Paying Agent appointed by the Issuer pursuant to § 15(3) and will be binding on all parties involved, unless in case of an obvious mistake. The Issuer may engage the advice of any lawyers or other experts whose advice or services may to it seem necessary and rely upon any advice so obtained. The Issuer shall give notice in accordance with § 16 of (i) the granting of a pre-emptive right (§ 11(1)(a)) or the adjustment of the Conversion Price (§ 11(1)(b)), (ii) any adjustment due to a capital increase from company reserves (§ 11(2)), (iii) an adjustment due to a change in the number of shares without change in the aggregate amount of the share capital of the Issuer or a capital decrease by combining shares (§ 11(3)(a)); (iv) any adjustment or the payment of a compensation amount due to a Distribution (§ 11(4)), (v) a merger, split-up or spin-off (§ 11(5)) or (vi) any other adjustment (§ 11(6)). § 12

(Status; Negativverpflichtung) § 12

(Pari Passu; Negative Pledge) (1) Status. Die Verpflichtungen der Anleiheschuldnerin aus den Schuldverschreibungen haben mindestens den gleichen Rang wie alle anderen unbesicherten und nicht nachrangigen Verpflichtungen der Anleiheschuldnerin hinsichtlich aufgenommener Gelder. (1) Pari Passu. The obligations of the Issuer under the Notes rank at least pari passu with all other unsecured and unsubordinated obligations from borrowings of the Issuer. (2) Negativverpflichtung. Die Anleiheschuldnerin verpflichtet sich, solange Schuldverschreibungen ausstehen, jedoch nur bis zu dem Zeitpunkt, an dem alle Beträge an Kapital und Zinsen der Zahlstelle zur Verfügung gestellt worden sind, keine Grundpfandrechte, Pfandrechte, Belastungen oder sonstigen Sicherungsrechte (jedes solches Sicherungsrecht eine "Sicherheit") in Bezug auf ihren gesamten oder teilweisen Geschäftsbetrieb, Vermögen oder Einkünfte, jeweils gegenwärtig oder zukünftig, zur Sicherung von anderen Kapitalmarktverbindlichkeiten oder zur Sicherung einer von der Anleiheschuldnerin oder einer ihrer Tochtergesellschaften gewährten Garantie oder Freistellung bezüglich einer Kapitalmarktverbindlichkeit einer anderen Person zu bestellen oder fortbestehen zu lassen, und ihre Tochtergesellschaften zu veranlassen, keine solchen Sicherheiten zu bestellen oder fortbestehen zu lassen, ohne gleichzeitig oder zuvor alle unter den Schuldverschreibungen zahlbaren Beträge gleicher Weise und in gleichem Rang Sicherheiten zu bestellen oder für alle unter den Schuldverschreibungen zahlbaren Beträge solch eine andere Sicherheit zu bestellen, die von einer unabhängigen, international anerkannten Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft als gleich-wertig anerkannt wird. Diese Verpflichtung gilt jedoch nicht:



(i) für Sicherheiten, die gesetzlich vorgeschrieben sind, oder die als Voraussetzung für staatliche Genehmigungen verlangt werden; oder



(ii) für zum Zeitpunkt des Erwerbs von Vermögenswerten durch die Anleiheschuldnerin bzw. eine Tochtergesellschaft bereits an solchen Vermögenswerten bestehende Sicherheiten sowie Sicherheiten, die im Zusammenhang mit dem Erwerb oder in Erwartung des Erwerbs des jeweiligen Vermögenswerts bestellt werden, soweit der durch die Sicherheit besicherte Betrag nicht mehr als 75 % des Wertes der erworbenen Vermögensgegenstände beträgt; oder



(iii) für Sicherheiten, die durch Verpfändung, Sicherungsübereignung oder vergleichbare Sicherungsinstrumente von der publity Real Estate Opportunity Services S.a.r.l., Luxemburg ("JV PREOS I") oder von Tochtergesellschaften der JV PREOS I gewährt werden.



Im Sinne dieser Anleihebedingungen bedeutet "Kapitalmarktverbindlichkeit" jede gegenwärtige oder zukünftige Verbindlichkeit hinsichtlich der Rückzahlung geliehener Geldbeträge, die durch (i) besicherte oder unbesicherte Schuldverschreibungen, Anleihen oder sonstige Wertpapiere, die an einer Börse oder in einem anderen anerkannten Wertpapier- oder außerbörslichen Markt zugelassen sind, notiert oder gehandelt werden oder zugelassen, notiert oder gehandelt werden können, oder durch (ii) einen deutschem Recht unterliegenden Schuldschein verbrieft, verkörpert oder dokumentiert sind.



"Tochtergesellschaft" ist jede Beteiligungsgesellschaft, an der die Anleiheschuldnerin direkt oder indirekt mehr als 10 % der Anteile hält, mit Ausnahme der publity Real Estate Opportunity Services S.a.r.l., Luxemburg ("JV PREOS I"). (2) Negative Pledge. The Issuer undertakes, so long as any of the Notes are outstanding, but only up to the time all amounts of principal and interest have been placed at the disposal of the Paying Agent, not to create or permit to subsist, and to procure that none of its Subsidiaries will create or permit to subsist, any mortgage, lien, pledge, charge or other security interest (each such right a "Security") over the whole or any part of its undertakings, assets or revenues, present or future, to secure any Capital Market Indebtedness or to secure any guarantee or indemnity given by the Issuer or any of its subsidiaries in respect of any Capital Market Indebted-ness of any other person, without, at the same time or prior thereto, securing all amounts payable under the Notes either with equal and rateable Security or providing all amounts payable under the Notes such other Security as shall be approved by an independent accounting firm of internationally recognized standing as being equivalent security, provided, however, that this undertaking shall not apply with respect to:



(i) any Security which is provided for by law or which has been required as a condition precedent for public permissions; or



(ii) any Security existing on assets at the time of the acquisition thereof by the Issuer or any Subsidiary or Security that was created in connection with or in contemplation of such acquisition provided that the amount secured by such Security does not exceed 75% of the value of the assets acquired; or



(iii) any Security which is provided by pledge, security transfer or any comparable security rights by publity Real Estate Opportunity Services S.a.r.l., Luxembourg ("JV PREOS I") or by any of JV PREOS I's subsidiaries.



For the purposes of these Terms and Conditions, "Capital Market Indebted-ness" shall mean any present or future obligation for the repayment of borrowed monies which is in the form of, or represented or evidenced by, either (i) bonds, notes, debentures, loan stock or other securities which are, or are capable of being, quoted, listed, dealt in or traded on any stock exchange, or other recognised over-the-counter or securities market or by (ii) a certificate of indebtedness governed by German law.



"Subsidiary" means any associated company in which the Issuer directly or indirectly holds more than 10% of the shares, with the exception of publity Real Estate Opportunity Services S.a.r.l., Luxembourg ("JV PREOS I"). (3) Weitere Verpflichtungen. Die Anleiheschuldnerin verpflichtet sich, solange Schuldverschreibungen ausstehen, jedoch nur bis zu dem Zeitpunkt, an dem alle Beträge an Kapital und Zinsen der Zahlstelle zur Verfügung gestellt worden und alle Verpflichtungen gemäß § 8 erfüllt sind,



(i) keine Sicherheiten in Bezug auf den gesamten oder teilweisen gegenwärtigen oder zukünftigen Geschäftsbetrieb, Vermögen oder Einkünfte der Anleiheschuldnerin, zur Sicherung von anderen Finanzverbindlichkeiten (§13(2)) zu bestellen, ohne gleichzeitig oder zuvor für alle unter den Schuldverschreibungen zahlbaren Beträge in gleicher Weise und in gleichem Rang Sicherheiten zu bestellen oder für alle unter den Schuldverschreibungen zahlbaren Beträge solch eine andere Sicherheit zu bestellen, die von einer unabhängigen, international anerkannten Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft als gleichwertig anerkannt wird. Diese Verpflichtung gilt jedoch nicht für die in §12(2) (i) bis (iii) genannten Ausnahmen;



(ii) abgesehen von den Finanzverbindlichkeiten (§13(2)) aus den Schuldverschreibungen und ggf. anderen Wandelschuldverschreibungen (wobei das Volumen aus den Schuldverschreibungen und ggf. anderen Wandelschuldverschreibungen zusammen EUR 50.000.000,00 nicht übersteigen darf) keine Finanzverbindlichkeiten (§13(2)) auf Ebene der Anleiheschuldnerin in einem Betrag von mehr als EUR 5.000.000,00 einzugehen oder bestehen zu lassen; und



(iii) für kein Geschäftsjahr der Anleiheschuldnerin, beginnend mit dem Geschäftsjahr, das am 31. Dezember 2018 endet, an ihre Aktionäre Dividenden auszuschütten, die über 50 % des im Jahresabschluss ausgewiesenen Jahresüberschusses nach HGB hinausgeht. (3) Other Covenants. The Issuer undertakes, so long as any of the Notes are outstanding, but only up to the time all amounts of principal and interest have been placed at the disposal of the Paying Agent and all obligations pursuant to § 8 have been fulfilled, not to



(i) create any Security over the whole or any part of the undertakings, as-sets or revenues, present or future, of the Issuer to secure any Financial Indebtedness (§13(2)), without, at the same time or prior thereto, securing all amounts payable under the Notes either with equal and rateable Security or providing all amounts payable under the Notes such other Security as shall be approved by an independent accounting firm of internationally recognized standing as being equivalent security, provided, however, that this undertaking shall not apply with respect to the exemptions specified in §12(2) (i) to (iii);



(ii) incur or permit any Financial Indebtedness (§13(2)) of the Issuer, other than the Financial Indebtedness (§13(2)) of the Issuer under the Notes and potentially other convertible bonds of the Issuer (whereby the Financial Indebtedness (§13(2)) of the Issuer under the Notes and potentially such other convertible bonds of the Issuer may in aggregate not exceed an amount of EUR 50,000,000.00) to exceed on a stand-alone basis an amount of EUR 5,000,000.00; and



(iii) distribute any dividends to its shareholders in excess of 50% of the Issuer's net income (Jahres-überschuss) as shown in its stand-alone financial statements under German GAAP for any of the Issuer's financial years beginning with the Issuer's financial year ending on 31 December 2018. § 13

(Kündigung durch Anleihegläubiger) § 13

(Termination by Noteholders) (1) Kündigungsrecht. Jeder Anleihegläubiger ist berechtigt, seine sämtlichen Ansprüche aus den Schuldverschreibungen durch Abgabe einer Kündigungserklärung (die "Kündigungserklärung") gegenüber der Anleiheschuldnerin zu kündigen und fällig zu stellen und Rückzahlung des Nennbetrags zuzüglich der darauf bis zum Tag der tatsächlichen Rückzahlung (ausschließlich) aufgelaufenen Zinsen zu verlangen, wenn



(a) die Anleiheschuldnerin, gleichgültig aus welchen Gründen, innerhalb von sechs Wochen nach dem betreffenden Fälligkeitstag Aktien nicht liefert oder irgendwelche Beträge, die fällig und auf die Schuldverschreibungen zahlbar sind, nicht zahlt; oder



(b) die Anleiheschuldnerin, gleichgültig aus welchen Gründen, eine sonstige wesentliche Verpflichtung aus den Schuldverschreibungen, insbesondere aus § 12(1) und (2) und (3) nicht ordnungsgemäß erfüllt und die Unterlassung länger als 30 Tage andauert, nachdem die Anleiheschuldnerin hierüber eine schriftliche Mitteilung von einem Anleihegläubiger oder der Zahlstelle erhalten hat; oder



(c) die Anleiheschuldnerin oder eine Wesentliche Tochtergesellschaft (§ 13(2)) eine Zahlungsverpflichtung in Höhe von insgesamt mehr als EUR eine (1) Mio. aus einer Finanzverbindlichkeit oder aufgrund einer Bürgschaft oder Garantie, (Drittverzug) die für solche Verbindlichkeiten Dritter gegeben wurde, bei (ggf. vorzeitiger) Fälligkeit bzw. nach Ablauf einer etwaigen Nachfrist bzw. im Falle einer Bürgschaft oder Garantie nicht innerhalb von 30 Tagen nach Inanspruchnahme aus dieser Bürgschaft oder Garantie erfüllt; oder



(d) die Anleiheschuldnerin oder eine Wesentliche Tochtergesellschaft (§ 13(2)) schriftlich erklärt, ihre fällig gewordenen Schulden nicht zu zahlen (Zahlungseinstellung); oder



(e) (A) ein Insolvenzverfahren über das Vermögen der Anleiheschuldnerin oder einer Wesentlichen Tochtergesellschaft (§ 13(2)) eröffnet wird, oder (B) die Anleiheschuldnerin oder eine Wesentliche Tochtergesellschaft ein solches Verfahren einleitet oder beantragt oder (C) ein Dritter ein Insolvenzverfahren gegen die Anleiheschuldnerin oder eine Wesentliche Tochtergesellschaft (§ 13(2)) beantragt und ein solches Verfahren nicht innerhalb einer Frist von 30 Tagen aufgehoben oder ausgesetzt worden ist, es sei denn es wird mangels Masse abgewiesen oder eingestellt; oder



(f) die Anleiheschuldnerin ihre Geschäftstätigkeit ganz einstellt oder ihr gesamtes oder wesentliche Teile ihres Vermögens an Dritte (außer der Anleiheschuldnerin oder eine ihrer jeweiligen Tochtergesellschaften) abgibt und dadurch der Wert des Vermögens der Anleiheschuldnerin (auf Konzernebene) wesentlich vermindert wird. Eine solche wesentliche Wertminderung wird im Falle einer Veräußerung von Vermögen angenommen, wenn der Wert der veräußerten Vermögensgegenstände 50 % der konsolidierten Bilanzsumme der Anleiheschuldnerin übersteigt; oder



(g) die Anleiheschuldnerin oder eine Wesentliche Tochtergesellschaft (§ 13(2)) in Liquidation tritt, es sei denn, dies geschieht im Zusammenhang mit einer Verschmelzung oder einer anderen Form des Zusammenschlusses mit einer anderen Gesellschaft oder im Zusammenhang mit einer Umwandlung und die andere oder neue Gesellschaft übernimmt im Wesentlichen alle Aktiva und Passiva der Anleiheschuldnerin oder der Wesentlichen Tochtergesellschaft, einschließlich aller Verpflichtungen, die die Anleiheschuldnerin im Zusammenhang mit den Schuldverschreibungen hat; oder



(h) die Aktien der Anleiheschuldnerin nicht mehr zum Handel an einer deutschen Wertpapierbörse zugelassen oder einbezogen sind;



(i) im Falle der rechtlichen Verhinderung der Anleiheschuldnerin nach § 9 (1) Aktien zu liefern. (1) Termination right. Each Noteholder is entitled to declare due and payable by submitting a notice of termination (a "Termination Notice") to the Issuer its entire claims arising from the Notes and demand payment of their Principal Amount plus interest accrued on the Principal Amount until (but excluding) the day of actual redemption, if



(a) the Issuer, for any reason whatsoever, fails within six weeks after the relevant due date to deliver Shares or to pay any amounts due and payable on the Notes; or



(b) the Issuer, for any reason whatsoever, fails to duly perform any other material obligation under the Notes, in particular pursuant to § 12(1) and (2) and (3) and such default continues for more than 30 days after the Issuer receives written notice thereof from a Noteholder or the Paying Agent; or



(c) the Issuer or any of its Material Subsidiaries (§ 13(2)) fails to fulfil any payment obligation in excess of a total amount of EUR one (1) million under any Financial Indebtedness, or under any guaranty or suretyship for any such indebtedness of a third party, when due (including in case of any acceleration) or after expiry of any grace period or, in the case of such guarantee or surety ship, within 30 days of such guarantee or suretyship being invoked, (cross default); or



(d) the Issuer or any Material Subsidiary (§ 13(2)) states in writing that it is not paying its debts that have become due (cessation of payment); or



(e) (A) the Issuer's or a Material Subsidiary's assets have been subjected to an insolvency proceeding, or (B) the Issuer or a Material Subsidiary (§ 13(2)) applies for or institutes such proceedings or offers or (C) a third party applies for insolvency proceedings against the Issuer or a Material Subsidiary (§ 13(2)) and such proceedings are not discharged or stayed within 30 days, unless such proceeding is dismissed due to insufficient assets; or



(f) the Issuer ceases its business operations in whole or sells or transfers its assets in whole or a material part thereof to a third party (except for the Issuer and any of its subsidiaries) and this causes a substantial reduction of the value of the assets of the Issuer (on a consolidated basis). In the event of a sale of assets such a substantial reduction shall be assumed if the value of the assets sold exceeds 50% of the consolidated total assets and liabilities of the Issuer; or



(g) the Issuer or a Material Subsidiary (§ 13(2)) is wound up, unless this is effected in connection with a merger or another form of amalgamation with another company or in connection with a restructuring, and the other or the new company effectively assumes substantially all of the assets and liabilities of the Issuer or the Material Subsidiary, including all obligations of the Issuer arising in connection with the Notes; or



(h) the shares of the Issuer are not ad-mitted to or included for trading on a German stock exchange;



(i) in case of legal unability to issue Shares in accordance with § 9 (1). (2) Wesentliche Tochtergesellschaft;

Finanzverbindlichkeit. (2) Material Subsidiary, Financial

Indebtedness. "Wesentliche Tochtergesellschaft" bezeichnet eine Tochtergesellschaft der Anleiheschuldnerin, (i) deren Umsatzerlöse 20 % der konsolidierten Umsatzerlöse der Anleiheschuldnerin übersteigen oder (ii) deren Bilanzsumme 20 % der konsolidierten Bilanzsumme der Anleiheschuldnerin übersteigt, wobei die Schwelle jeweils anhand der Daten in dem jeweils letzten geprüften oder, im Fall von Halbjahreskonzernabschlüssen, ungeprüften Konzernabschluss der Anleiheschuldnerin nach HGB und in dem jeweils letzten geprüften (soweit verfügbar) oder (soweit nicht verfügbar) ungeprüften nicht konsolidierten Abschluss der betreffenden Tochtergesellschaft zu ermitteln ist. "Material Subsidiary" means a Subsidiary of the Issuer (i) whose revenues exceed 20% of the consolidated revenues of the Issuer or (ii) whose total assets and liabilities exceed 20% of the consolidated total assets and liabilities of the Issuer, where each threshold shall be calculated on the basis of the last audited or, in case of half yearly accounts, unaudited consolidated financial statements of the Issuer in accordance with HGB and in the last audited (if available) or (if unavailable) unaudited unconsolidated financial statements of the Subsidiary. "Finanzverbindlichkeit" bezeichnet (i) Verpflichtungen aus der Aufnahme von Darlehen, (ii) Verpflichtungen unter Schuldverschreibungen, Schuldscheinen oder ähnlichen Schuldtiteln, (iii) die Hauptverpflichtung aus Akzept-, Wechseldiskont- und ähnlichen Krediten und (iv) Verpflichtungen unter Finanzierungsleasing und Sale und Leaseback Vereinbarungen. "Financial Indebtedness" means (i) indebtedness for borrowed money, (ii) obligations evidenced by bonds, debentures, notes or other similar instruments, (iii) the principal component of obligations in respect of letters of credit, bankers' acceptances and similar instruments, and (iv) capitalized lease obligations and attributable indebtedness related to sale/leaseback transactions. (3) Erlöschen des Kündigungsrechts. Das Kündigungsrecht der Anleihegläubiger erlischt, falls der Kündigungsgrund vor Ausübung des Kündigungsrechts geheilt wurde. (3) Cessation of Termination Right. The Noteholders' right to declare the Notes due and payable will cease in the event that the event of default has been remedied prior to the exercise of the termination right. (4) Kündigungserklärung. Eine Kündigungserklärung ist durch den Anleihegläubiger entweder (i) schriftlich in deutscher oder englischer Sprache gegenüber der Anleiheschuldnerin zu erklären und zusammen mit dem Nachweis in Form einer Bescheinigung der Depotbank nach § 19(5) persönlich oder durch eingeschriebenen Brief an die Anleiheschuldnerin zu übermitteln oder (ii) bei seiner Depotbank zur Weiterleitung an die Anleiheschuldnerin über das Clearing System zu erklären. Eine Benachrichtigung oder Kündigung wird jeweils mit Zugang bei der Anleiheschuldnerin wirksam. (4) Termination Notice. Any Termination Notice has to be effected by the Noteholder either (i) in writing in the German or English language vis-a-vis the Issuer together with a special confirmation of the Depositary Bank pursuant to § 19(5) to be delivered personally or by registered mail to the Issuer or (ii) has to be declared vis-a-vis his Depositary Bank for communication to the Issuer via the Clearing System. A notification or termination will become effective upon receipt thereof by the Issuer. § 14

(Kontrollwechsel; Verschmelzung) § 14

(Change of Control; Merger) (1) Kontrollwechsel (1) Change of Control (a) Bekanntmachung des Kontrollwechsels. Falls ein Kontrollwechsel (wie nachstehend definiert) eintritt, wird die Anleiheschuldnerin:



(i) unverzüglich nachdem sie Kenntnis von dem Kontrollwechsel erlangt hat, diese Tatsache gemäß § 16 bekannt machen; und



(ii) für Zwecke des § 14(1)(b) und (d) einen Wirksamkeitstag bestimmen (der "Wirksamkeitstag") und den Wirksamkeitstag gemäß § 16 bekannt machen. Der Wirksamkeitstag muss ein Geschäftstag sein und darf nicht weniger als fünfzehn und nicht mehr als 60 Tage nach der Bekanntmachung des Kontrollwechsels gemäß § 14(1)(a)(i) liegen. Sofern der Kontrollwechsel im Rahmen eines öffentlichen Angebots stattfindet, soll der Wirksamkeitstag nach Möglichkeit so bestimmt werden, dass die Anleihegläubiger im Fall der Ausübung ihres Wandlungsrechts zu dem gemäß § 14(1)(d) angepassten Wandlungspreis noch die Möglichkeit haben, nach Ausübung des Wandlungsrechts das öffentliche Angebot innerhalb einer Frist von mindestens zehn Tagen anzunehmen. (a) Notice of Change of Control. In the event of a Change of Control (as defined below), the Issuer will:



(i) immediately after becoming aware of the Change of Control, publish this fact by way of a notice pursuant to § 16; and



(ii) determine and publish pursuant to § 16 an effective date for purposes of § 14(1)(b) and (d) (the "Effective Date"). The Effective Date must be a Business Day not less than fifteen and not more than 60 days after publication of the notice regarding the Change of Control pursuant to § 14(1)(a)(i). If the Change of Control takes place in the course of a public offer, the Effective Date shall, to the extent possible, be set in such a way that the Noteholders have the opportunity to accept the public offer after exercise of their Conversion Rights with a Conversion Price adjusted pursuant to § 14(1)(d) within a period of at least ten days. (b) Vorzeitige Rückzahlung nach Wahl der Anleihegläubiger im Falle eines Kontrollwechsels. Falls die Anleiheschuldnerin einen Kontrollwechsel gemäß § 14(1)(a)(i) bekanntgemacht hat, ist jeder Anleihegläubiger nach seiner Wahl berechtigt, mittels Abgabe einer Rückzahlungserklärung (die "Rückzahlungserklärung") von der Anleiheschuldnerin zum Wirksamkeitstag die Rückzahlung einzelner oder aller seiner Schuldverschreibungen, für welche das Wandlungsrecht nicht ausgeübt wurde und die nicht zur vorzeitigen Rückzahlung fällig gestellt wurden, zum Nennbetrag zuzüglich bis zum Wirksamkeitstag (ausschließlich) auf den Nennbetrag aufgelaufener Zinsen zu verlangen. Die Rückzahlungserklärung muss der Anleiheschuldnerin mindestens zehn Tage vor dem Wirksamkeitstag zugegangen sein. (b) Early Redemption at the Option of the Noteholders in the Event of a Change of Control. If the Issuer has published a notice regarding a Change of Control pursuant to § 14(1)(a)(i), any Noteholder may, at its option, by submitting a redemption notice (the "Redemption Notice"), demand from the Issuer redemption as of the Effective Date of any or all of its Notes for which the Conversion Right was not exercised and which were not declared due for redemption, at their Principal Amount plus interest accrued on their Principal Amount until (but excluding) the Effective Date. The Redemption Notice must be received by the Issuer no less than ten days prior to the Effective Date. (c) Rückzahlungserklärung. Eine Rückzahlungserklärung hat in der Weise zu erfolgen, dass der Anleihegläubiger der Anleiheschuldnerin eine schriftliche Erklärung übergibt oder durch eingeschriebenen Brief übersendet und dabei durch eine Bescheinigung seiner Depotbank nach § 19(5) nachweist, dass er die betreffenden Schuldverschreibungen zum Zeitpunkt der Erklärung hält. Rückzahlungserklärungen sind unwiderruflich. (c) Redemption Notice. Any Redemption Notice shall be made by means of a written notice to be delivered by hand or registered mail to the Issuer together with evidence by means of a certificate of the Noteholder's depository bank pursuant to § 19(5) that such Noteholder at the time of such written notice is the holder of the relevant Notes. Redemption Notices shall be irrevocable. (d) Anpassung des Wandlungspreises nach Änderung der Kontrolle. Falls die Anleiheschuldnerin einen Kontrollwechsel gemäß § 14(1)(a)(i) bekanntgemacht hat und Anleihegläubiger nach einer solchen Bekanntmachung bis zum Wirksamkeitstag (einschließlich) ihr Wandlungsrecht ausüben, wird der Wandlungspreis (gegebenenfalls nach Anpassung gemäß § 11) für diesen Zeitraum nach Maßgabe der nachfolgenden Formel angepasst. Die Berechnung des Wandlungspreises übernimmt die Berechnungsstelle in Abstimmung mit der Anleiheschuldnerin, wobei das Letztentscheidungsrecht die Berechnungsstelle hat.



CP n =

CP 0



(1+ P r x

