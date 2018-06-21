DGAP-News: Scout24 AG: Annual General Meeting concludes dividend increase and welcomes new Supervisory Board members

DGAP-News: Scout24 AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

Scout24 AG: Annual General Meeting concludes dividend increase and welcomes new Supervisory Board members



21.06.2018 / 13:39

Scout24 AG: Annual General Meeting concludes dividend increase and welcomes new Supervisory Board members

Dividend increase from EUR 0.30 for financial year 2016 to EUR 0.56 for 2017

Dr Hans Holger Albrecht appointed as new Supervisory Board Chairman

All resolutions adopted by a majority vote



Munich, 21 June 2018 - The Annual General Meeting of Scout24 AG ("Scout24", "the Company" or together with its subsidiaries "the Group") took place in Munich today. At the Meeting, shareholders representing more than 66% of Scout24 AG's total share capital of 107,600,000 shares, were present. Key resolutions included the more than 80% increase of the dividend from EUR 0.30 to EUR 0.56 per share and the authorization of the Executive Board to issue bonds with warrants and convertible bonds, profit participation rights, and/or participating bonds. The reduction of the Supervisory Board structure down to six members and the of election of two candidates was also approved by the Shareholders. Following the Annual General Meeting, the Scout24 AG Supervisory Board appointed Dr Hans Holger Albrecht as its new Chairman.

The address by CEO Greg Ellis focused on the strategy of becoming a digital market network, operational highlights from financial year 2017 and product innovations that will help consumers and customers in their journey of finding a home or a car in the digital world.

In particular, shareholders adopted the following resolutions:

Appropriation of unappropriated net income (Bilanzgewinn) of Scout 24 AG for the financial year 2017 (99.99% approval quota)

Formal approval of the acts (Entlastung) of the members of the Executive Board for the financial year 2017 (100.00% approval quota)

Formal approval of the acts of the members of the Supervisory Board for the financial year 2017 (96.60% approval quota)

Election of the auditor for the financial statements and the consolidated financial statements of the group for the financial year 2018 (96.86% approval quota)

Election of members of the Supervisory Board (99.99% and 96.00% approval quota)

Amendments of Section 9 (Composition, term of office, resignation) of the Articles of Association (99.99% approval quota)

Amendment of Section 12 (Remuneration of the Supervisory Board) of the Articles of Association (99.94% approval quota)

Amendment of Section 2 (Purpose of the Company) of the Articles of Association (99.99% approval quota)

Authorization of the Executive Board to issue bonds with warrants and convertible bonds, profit participation rights, and/or participating bonds and to exclude subscription rights; creation of a contingent capital 2018 and corresponding amendment of the Articles of Association (98,68% approval quota)

"Our ongoing strong profitability allows us to pursue both our growth course and an appropriate participation of our shareholders in the success of our company. Financial year 2017 was marked by record earnings and profit. Thus, we were also able to increase our dividend significantly, resulting in a distribution ratio of almost 55% of 2017 net profit. This is a clear message to our investors and another impressive statement of our financial strength," said Christian Gisy, CFO of Scout24 AG.



Changes to the Supervisory Board



The shareholders adopted the resolution of reducing the structure of the Supervisory Board from nine to six members. Mr Stefan Goetz, former Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Mr Patrick Healy and Mr Blake Kleinman, members of the Supervisory Board, have resigned from office effective upon closing of the Annual General Meeting 2018. The vacant seats on the Supervisory Board are filled by two new members, Ms Ciara Smyth and Dr Hans-Holger Albrecht.

Ciara Smyth is an accomplished HR leader with over twenty years of experience gained across a variety of high growth digital organizations. She also has a deep understanding of the marketplace model and the dynamics of operating in a mobile-first world.

Dr Hans-Holger Albrecht, CEO and Member of the Board of Deezer S.A., Paris and London, is an international experienced manager in the field of media, digital, telecommunication and direct customer business across several continents. He is currently leading one of the largest music streaming companies in the world, offering music and other audio products in 180 countries to 15 million customers. He has over 20 years of international experience in running media, digital and telecom enterprises as CEO of listed companies with a focus on growth, innovation and long-term value creation. It was agreed among the other Supervisory Board members, that after his election by the Annual General Meeting Dr Albrecht should be appointed as Chairman of the Supervisory Board, taking over from Stefan Goetz of Hellmann & Friedman.

"I am very pleased to welcome a seasoned executive like Dr Hans-Holger Albrecht as the new Chairman of our Supervisory Board and am looking forward to the future collaboration. He is a renowned expert in the digital and media ecosystem and we will certainly benefit from his extensive international expertise. At the same time, I would like to thank our former Chairman Stefan Goetz for his dedication to Scout24 in the past years and also our other Hellman & Friedman members on the Board, Patrick Healy, our former deputy Chairman, and Blake Kleinman, former member of the Audit Committee, and wish him all the best for their future endeavours," said Greg Ellis.

All resolutions of the Annual General Meeting were adopted by a great majority. The detailed voting results and the presentation on Agenda Item 1 are available for download on the Company's website at scout24.com/general-meeting.



